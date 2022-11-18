ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio

Central Ohio's largest drive-through Christmas light show synchronized with music is back!. Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio the show features 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through car stereo. They're located at Hartford Fairgrounds (14028 Fairgrounds Rd. Hartford, OH 43013) about 30 miles Northeast...
HARTFORD, OH
Historic Crew Stadium to host Magic of Lights holiday lights experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Historic Crew Stadium will be transformed into a vibrant holiday lights show this holiday season. Magic of Lights will make its debut at Historic Crew Stadium and will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation. In all, Magic of Lights will include more than 2 million lights.
COLUMBUS, OH
Experience Columbus launches new holiday pass

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bright lights aren't just on your tree at home this holiday season, they're all over Columbus!. Experience Columbus is launching a new holiday lights pass for you and your family. Single ticket admission and discounts are available for two of the city's most dazzling displays:...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sheetz offering unleaded 88 gas at nearly half off this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A gas station chain with 368 stores in six states, including Ohio, is reducing its prices for unleaded 88 gas this week to $1.99 a gallon. Sheetz, which has 15 locations in the Columbus area and others around the state, made the announcement in a statement Monday, and the lower prices already are in effect. They will be available through the Thanksgiving holiday week until Nov. 28.
COLUMBUS, OH
Gahanna police officer hit by vehicle expected to fully recover

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer who was hit by a vehicle Saturday while helping drivers in icy conditions is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Lt. Ethan Moffitt said the officer was helping a driver who had lost control of their vehicle and...
GAHANNA, OH
Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
COLUMBUS, OH
WATCH: Before flight home for the holiday, OSU student plays piano at airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An ABC 6 crew spent the morning at the airport and a concert recital broke out!. Photographers Edwin Wilson and Cory Davis were gathering video of the long lines at John Glenn International Airport when they stumbled across William Harkins playing the piano near the ticketing counter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Free COVID-19 test kits available at Columbus Public Health ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health is holding a COVID-19 test kit distribution event Tuesday, ahead of the holidays. Health officials encourage individuals to test for COVID-19 before gathering with family and friends for Thanksgiving. Free home test kits will be available at Columbus Public Health, located at...
COLUMBUS, OH
2 people rushed to hospitals following house fire in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Newark that sent a man and a woman to hospitals Wednesday morning. ABC 6 first learned of the fire on Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Robin Goslin lives in the home and shared with us the moments...
NEWARK, OH
Columbus Weather: Mild conditions on tap Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Wednesday! High pressure allows us to stay dry a bit longer and throughout most of your Thanksgiving. If you are heading out the door tomorrow, you should be good to go for travel. We will even get some sunshine as high temperatures climb to the mid and upper 50s. Thanksgiving will be our warmest day on the extended forecast, and we will be above normal for the day. A few showers return ahead of a cold front through the overnight hours so any late-night travel will be dodging some rain.
COLUMBUS, OH
Beard care and gift ideas for those participating in the No Shave November Challenge

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Every November across the country people are participating in the No Shave November Challenge! The Challenge meant to help raise money for cancer research while growing out their facial hair! Nurtur Salon Senior Stylist Cori Holland joins Good Day Columbus to share best ways to keep your beard moisturized this month and beyond!
COLUMBUS, OH
Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
COLUMBUS, OH
1 person killed in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has died after Columbus police said they were shot Tuesday night in South Linden. Police said they got a ShotSpotter alert just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1120 East 16th Avenue. When officers arrived at the area, they found a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, OH
Amoxicillin Shortage: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A common antibiotic used to treat a range of infections in kids is in short supply. Hospitals and pharmacies are running into big problems keeping Amoxicillin in stock. The FDA put Amoxicillin oral powder on its "shortages" list back in October. Medical experts blame this...
COLUMBUS, OH

