COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Wednesday! High pressure allows us to stay dry a bit longer and throughout most of your Thanksgiving. If you are heading out the door tomorrow, you should be good to go for travel. We will even get some sunshine as high temperatures climb to the mid and upper 50s. Thanksgiving will be our warmest day on the extended forecast, and we will be above normal for the day. A few showers return ahead of a cold front through the overnight hours so any late-night travel will be dodging some rain.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO