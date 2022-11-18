Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
nbc16.com
Crews mop up 16-acre Lower Boulder Fire east of Azalea
AZALEA, ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association issued an update on the Lower Boulder Fire, located 8 miles east of Azalea. DFPA, the landowner and ODF Grants Pass crews actively engaged in fire suppression throughout Saturday night, and had the confirmed 16-acre fire 100% trailed by 11 p.m. As...
nbc16.com
Sheriff's Office: Cause, deceased driver in Prairie Road crash identified
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased driver in a fatal head-on crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigation of the crash showed that a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by 23-year-old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek was traveling southbound at just before 5:45 a.m. on Prairie Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossing into the oncoming northbound lane.
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire Burned Area Emergency Response final assessments now available
WESTFIR, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team has completed its emergency assessments of the Cedar Creek Fire, the US Forest Service said. BAER is an emergency program aimed at managing imminent, unacceptable risks to human life and safety, property, and...
nbc16.com
PeaceHealth urgent care on Gateway to close until April
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth has announced it will temporarily close its Gateway urgent care location until spring. In a press release, PeaceHealth says the closure will begin Thursday, November 24, 2022 and last through the end of March 2023. PeaceHealth says it hopes to fully re-open the facility at 860 Beltline Road in April 2023.
nbc16.com
Christmas tree permits available online and through local vendors
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The public can now purchase Christmas tree permits online through Recreation.gov, the Umpqua National Forest said. Christmas Tree permits are also available through any of the vendors listed below. Customers can purchase up to five permits per household, at $5 each, through December 31, 2022. These...
nbc16.com
Senior center in North Bend is safe with new lease agreement
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Senior Activity Center will keep its location after a year of uncertainty. A 15-year lease agreement between the Center and the Coos County Airport District has been approved by CCAD. The North Bend Senior Activity Center has been in its current location...
nbc16.com
Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis issues statement on LTD bus assault
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis has issued a statement in response to the deadly assault that took place Saturday on an LTD bus. 69-year-old Travis Allen Sanders of Springfield died from injuries sustained when he was hit by Derek Jules Dinnell. Dinnell has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
nbc16.com
Eugene Street Crimes Unit officer recovers stolen E-bikes
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officer recovered two e-bikes that were stolen near the end of July. On July 22, 2022, a home in Springfield was robbed, officials say that two expensive, distinctive, electric bikes were stolen. The EPD SCU officer began investigating the burglary and collaborated with Springfield Police detectives in order to recover the lost items, but after months the trail had gone cold.
nbc16.com
Fatal early-morning shooting at Bobbi's VIP Room in Springfield; no threat to public
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A shooting at an adult club in Springfield has left one person dead. The shooting took place at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Bobbi's VIP Room at 1195 Main Street in Springfield. Springfield Police have confirmed that two people were shot. One person died outside the...
nbc16.com
Police: 2 arrested in Sutherlin after 'suspicious circumstances' call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Around 7 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), officers from the Sutherlin Police Department responded to the 700 Block of E. Sixth Avenue for a "suspicious circumstances" call. It was reported there were two people who did not belong in the area and they were associated with two...
nbc16.com
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police seeks ID of people who may have witnessed homicide on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals in the attached photographs. "These two people are possible witnesses to the homicide which occurred on the LTD bus on November 19, 2022," EPD stated. If you know either of the people...
nbc16.com
Hunt for Christmas trees and ornaments on the Willamette National Forest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Permits are now available for cutting Christmas trees on National Forest lands and the Willamette National Forest will be the site of an ornament hunt on select trails. Christmas tree permits can be purchased online at Recreation.gov, in person from local vendors or from National Forest...
nbc16.com
City of Eugene launches online survey to get YOUR input on downtown priorities
EUGENE, Ore. — The public is invited to provide input on priorities and projects for downtown Eugene through an online survey. In press release, the city says a set of topic areas has emerged through interviews with key stakeholders and focus group meetings: housing, events and culture, commercial activity, public spaces, public safety, and social services. "The public is now invited to provide input on projects and programs that will support our community’s vision for downtown," said the city's release.
nbc16.com
Grand marshals, firefighters, and superheroes help launch 2022 Festival of Lights
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With friends, family, and superheroes cheering them on, the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights took the first trip through the displays Sunday night, marking the opening of the 20th edition of the event. Seated in the cab of a Douglas County...
nbc16.com
Eugene Airport gets ready for Thanksgiving traffic, expected to exceed pre-pandemic highs
EUGENE, Ore. — "We have some little babies to meet. My sister has a baby the same size and a two year old we haven't met yet, or Jaime hasn't met yet. So it's the first time our whole family will be back to celebrate a bunch of this stuff," Jaime and Matt, a couple from Corvallis travelling to Steamboat, Colorado said.
nbc16.com
Eugene gas falls 8.4 cents/g: 'Terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel'
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 82.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
nbc16.com
'A Night of Traditional Coos Bay Stories' at Coos History Museum
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos History Museum (CHM) will be hosting the final First Tuesday Talk program for 2022, on December 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. This program will be hosted ONLINE ONLY using Zoom webinar format. $. The cost is $5 for non-members; members are free. Join...
nbc16.com
North Bend day of celebration will kick off the Christmas season
NORTH BEND, Ore. — As families get ready for Thanksgiving, the City of North Bend is getting ready for a kickoff to the Christmas season. During the first weekend in December, Santa and Mrs. Claus are headed to North Bend for the celebration. It starts at 9:00 a.m. on...
Comments / 0