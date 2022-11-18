EUGENE, Ore. — The public is invited to provide input on priorities and projects for downtown Eugene through an online survey. In press release, the city says a set of topic areas has emerged through interviews with key stakeholders and focus group meetings: housing, events and culture, commercial activity, public spaces, public safety, and social services. "The public is now invited to provide input on projects and programs that will support our community’s vision for downtown," said the city's release.

EUGENE, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO