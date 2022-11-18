Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
5 Stocks to be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
The holiday season calls for overeating and overspending, sure, but also gratitude, even amid economic uncertainty. Thankfully, there are a number of stocks that deserve our appreciation, and perhaps our investable capital as well. Even with Thanksgiving approaching, it’s sometimes challenging to actually give thanks. Between high consumer prices and...
tipranks.com
TGT vs. WMT: Which Big-Box Retailer Stock is Best?
Walmart’s well-known ad slogan of “everyday low prices” is apt when the economy is slowing, as investors are well-aware. So, is the market right with its sell-off of Target while snapping up shares of Walmart? The answer is complicated, and here’s why. Heading into the all-important...
tipranks.com
JPM, BAC, or WFC: Which Bank Stock Could Generate Better Returns?
Banks have been gaining from higher net interest income due to rising interest rates. That said, investors are concerned about the impact of a possible economic downturn on bad debts. Also, a continued rise in interest rates might affect the demand for loans. We will discuss Wall Street analysts’ opinions about three bank stocks amid these dynamics.
tipranks.com
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
tipranks.com
UK Tax Forcing Shell (NYSE:SHEL) to Rethink £25B Investments
Energy giant Shell intends to reconsider its significant investment plans in U.K. as the government has hiked its windfall tax and extended it through March 2028. Energy giant Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL) (GB:SHEL) intends to “evaluate” its investment plans of up to £25 billion in U.K. following the government’s decision to expand windfall tax on oil and gas companies. Last week, U.K.’s finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, announced that effective January 1, 2023, the windfall tax (called Energy Profits Levy) on oil and gas companies will increase from 25% to 35% and will be extended through March 2028.
tipranks.com
‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Lowe’s Stock (NYSE:LOW) Might be a Bull Trap
Although Lowe’s recently delivered a solid earnings beat for the third quarter, management disclosed a strikingly optimistic view of the economy. Unfortunately, this narrative might clash with the underlying facts, making LOW stock riskier than advertised. Posting positive earnings results amid a downbeat market environment usually calls for celebration....
tipranks.com
Waiting for a Breakaway? Oppenheimer Says These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Lead Gains
Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Inflation was lower in the October print, but remains stubbornly high, while the Fed’s reactive interest rate policy is pushing up the price of capital, but has not yet constricted retail or other purchasing activity – or inflation. Other headwinds include continued bottlenecks in global supply chains, made worse by recurring COVID lockdown policies in China, and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine.
tipranks.com
Why ‘Activism’ Would be Great for Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Although Alphabet dominates big tech, GOOG stock does not rank above broader economic pressures. With other sector players responding to the new paradigm shift, Google’s parent company can’t afford to be caught lagging. Owning one of the most valuable digital ecosystems in the world, Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) essentially...
tipranks.com
Here’s How SQM Stock Will Benefit from the EV Transition
SQM delivered another earnings surprise as it currently operates in a highly conducive market. Robust lithium prices have pushed its earnings into high gear and will continue move the needle for SQM stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is a leading global producer of lithium, potassium, and other...
tipranks.com
3 Battered Tech Stocks with High Upside Potential
Salesforce, PayPal, and CrowdStrike are three top-tier tech stocks that may have been oversold beyond what’s reasonable. As these firms look to get back on the growth track while making progress on margins, each name may be worth considering for 2023. Most of the damage this year has been...
tipranks.com
Paysafe Stock (NYSE:PSFE): New Study Reveals Its Upside Potential
Paysafe released a new study showing that customers are having more trouble at checkout compared to last year. This may prove to be a boon for the stock, going forward. Payment solutions provider Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) demonstrated high volatility over the last two days of trading. The company lost 10.46% in Monday’s trading and is now down 2% today despite being up 4% in pre-market trading. Big percentage moves can be expected with a company whose share price measures in the single digits. The latest moves seem connected to a new study the company released that shows that the number of businesses that run into issues at checkout is climbing.
tipranks.com
Do You Seek Reliable Passive Income? Trust this Low Beta Stock
Earn reliable passive income with dividend-paying stocks. In this article, we’ll discuss one consumer stock with a low beta and a stellar dividend payment and growth history. Investors eyeing reliable passive income could consider investing in top-quality dividend stocks. While several companies have been paying and increasing their dividends,...
tipranks.com
Looking to Ride the Self-Driving Boom? Analysts Suggest 2 Stocks to Buy
The automotive industry is at the beginning of a major shake-up, akin to the first flowering and spread of combustion-engine cars in the first place. Important new technologies are bursting onto the scene, including electric drive systems – and autonomously controlled vehicles. In China, car makers are already building autonomous cars with full-stack sensor systems, and they’re getting them onto the roads. We can look forward to a similar evolution in the US auto industry, perhaps starting as early as next year.
tipranks.com
2 Deeply Oversold Tech Stocks That Wall Street’s Sticking With
Twilio and Atlassian have been crushed in one of the worst years for tech stocks in decades. Despite macro headwinds and slowed growth, both stocks look like compelling contrarian candidates for those looking to play a rebound in the tech scene. The great tech wreck of 2022 will go down...
tipranks.com
JD, BABA, or LI: Which Chinese Stock is a Top Pick Amid a Steep Pullback?
Chinese stocks continue to be under pressure due to multiple factors, including the uncertainty related to COVID-led disruptions and regulatory pressures. We will discuss three Chinese stocks that Wall Street is optimistic about and select the one with higher upside potential. This year has been quite brutal for Chinese stocks....
tipranks.com
Is Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN) Worth Buying Near 3-Year Lows?
Amazon stock is currently trading near its three-year low. AWS performs well, and its rising profits could be a positive catalyst for the stock. However, much of that tailwind is currently being offset by the Retail’s segment struggling performance. It’s no secret that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has rewarded its...
tipranks.com
Tobacco Stocks: Large Dividends Not Worth Sinning Over
Tobacco companies like Philip Morris are taking steps to become less sinful with HTP products. Still, regulatory risks and ethical concerns are enough reasons to pass up on such plays despite their dividends, modest multiples, and recession stability. Many investors may be willing to give the big tobacco companies a...
tipranks.com
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Gains Momentum; Should You Bet?
Travelzoo stock has witnessed a recovery in the recent past. TZOO stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is an online media marketplace providing offers and deals related to travel, entertainment, and lifestyle. While TZOO stock is trading in the red in 2022, it witnessed a recovery in the recent past and gained about 22% in one month. Moreover, this penny stock carries an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks, implying a positive outlook.
tipranks.com
From Fraud to Success: Why Home Capital Stock (TSE:HCG) Soared 57% Today
Home Capital Group stock is soaring today after Smith Financial announced its intention to buy the company for C$44/share. This marks an excellent turnaround for the company in recent years, as it was in big trouble just five years ago. Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) stock is surging today, up 57%,...
Comments / 0