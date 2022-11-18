Read full article on original website
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenChilton, WI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Hitting all the right notesSkogen’s Epic Center brings magic of music to Green Bay
Mark Skogen walked into the Epic Event Center on a cold Friday afternoon with his phone in his hand. His gray hair is cropped close on the sides, longer on top and combed back. If it weren’t for the Epic Event Center logo on his black down jacket, Skogen could...
neenahsatellite.com
Helping Hands Art and Craft Fair 2022 Nets Second Largest Profit
The 2022 annual Helping Hands Art and Craft Fair ended on a triumphant note, delivering ample financial support for heaps of community businesses and giving many families something to stuff under their Christmas trees. According to the event’s organizer, Spanish teacher Shelley Aaholm, the cumulative total of vendor fees, raffle,...
wearegreenbay.com
Plan your next event at the Crooked Joker in Suamico
(WFRV) – It’s a place for fun and games so why not treat your guests or employees to a holiday party at the Crooked Joker?. Local 5 Live visited this popular spot recently where they have an entire rundown of fun events planned including Ladies Night this weekend, speed friend dating, games, raffles, food, and music.
wearegreenbay.com
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel comes to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opened up on Friday at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay. The exhibition is a presentation of museum-quality, near-life-size reproductions of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements. “This exhibition gives visitors...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Community mourns the death of two tiger cubs at Shalom Wildlife Zoo | By David Fechter
November 19, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A devastating day of mourning at Shalom Wildlife as two of the baby tigers have died. Zoo owner David Fechter said they are “heartbroken.”. He gave permission to share the news. With broken hearts we are saddened to tell...
NBC26
Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
spectrumnews1.com
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
hometownbroadcasting.com
11/19/22 Holiday Pop Up Resale Shop Now Open
GREEN LAKE, WI, — Add Santa’s Nifty Thrifty Christmas Shoppe at Town Square Community Center in Green Lake to your shopping destination this season. The annual pop-up shop is open during Town Square’s regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Mother, daughter duo share unique story of premature births for World Prematurity Day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A mother-daughter duo in De Pere is sharing their story in hopes of raising awareness for preterm births and the importance of quality care. Thursday, November 17, is World Prematurity Day. About 1 in 10 babies is born preterm in the U.S. every year. Lindsay...
wearegreenbay.com
City of Green Bay announces annual fall cleaning for Mason Street Bridge, closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced when the Mason Street Bridge will close for maintenance. Officials say that the Donald A. Tilleman Bridge, also known as the Mason Street Bridge, will temporarily close on Tuesday...
94.3 Jack FM
Fox Valley School Is Tops In The State
HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That’s according to the data for the 2021-22 school year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says
Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. Two other cubs are OK.
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
94.3 Jack FM
Union Support Forces Early Closure Of Green Bay Starbucks
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company’s busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day — when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 north in Appleton after crash near WIS 441
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed all northbound lanes of I-41 in Appleton near WIS 441. According to WisDOT, all northbound lanes have reopened. The crash took about three hours to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Crash has...
wearegreenbay.com
Deer hunter’s kayak capsizes on Fond du Lac River, rescued after 1 hour in icy waters
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man was rescued and hospitalized for hypothermia after his kayak overturned on the Fond du Lac River. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware of the incident around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, after a 911 call reported that a kayak capsized in the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail.
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday. Officials say he was able to...
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Up to two inches likely by Saturday night
The National Weather Service in Green Bay is forecasting up to two inches of snow accumulation by Saturday night. Scattered light snow showers and flurries will continue this afternoon with little-to-no accumulation expected. Then, another round of accumulating snow is expected late tonight into Saturday. The heaviest amounts will once...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11-year-old killed in Wisconsin hunting incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - An 11.year-old boy was shot in the chest in a hunting-related incident in Green Lake County Sunday morning, Nov. 20. It happened in the Township of Seneca. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said a man, 41, was trying to unload the firearm in the...
