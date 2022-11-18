ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

neenahsatellite.com

Helping Hands Art and Craft Fair 2022 Nets Second Largest Profit

The 2022 annual Helping Hands Art and Craft Fair ended on a triumphant note, delivering ample financial support for heaps of community businesses and giving many families something to stuff under their Christmas trees. According to the event’s organizer, Spanish teacher Shelley Aaholm, the cumulative total of vendor fees, raffle,...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Plan your next event at the Crooked Joker in Suamico

(WFRV) – It’s a place for fun and games so why not treat your guests or employees to a holiday party at the Crooked Joker?. Local 5 Live visited this popular spot recently where they have an entire rundown of fun events planned including Ladies Night this weekend, speed friend dating, games, raffles, food, and music.
SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel comes to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opened up on Friday at the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay. The exhibition is a presentation of museum-quality, near-life-size reproductions of one of the world’s greatest artistic achievements. “This exhibition gives visitors...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
KAUKAUNA, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

11/19/22 Holiday Pop Up Resale Shop Now Open

GREEN LAKE, WI, — Add Santa’s Nifty Thrifty Christmas Shoppe at Town Square Community Center in Green Lake to your shopping destination this season. The annual pop-up shop is open during Town Square’s regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
GREEN LAKE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fox Valley School Is Tops In The State

HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That’s according to the data for the 2021-22 school year.
KIMBERLY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Union Support Forces Early Closure Of Green Bay Starbucks

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company’s busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day — when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deer hunter’s kayak capsizes on Fond du Lac River, rescued after 1 hour in icy waters

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man was rescued and hospitalized for hypothermia after his kayak overturned on the Fond du Lac River. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware of the incident around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, after a 911 call reported that a kayak capsized in the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday. Officials say he was able to...
FOND DU LAC, WI
spmetrowire.com

NWS: Up to two inches likely by Saturday night

The National Weather Service in Green Bay is forecasting up to two inches of snow accumulation by Saturday night. Scattered light snow showers and flurries will continue this afternoon with little-to-no accumulation expected. Then, another round of accumulating snow is expected late tonight into Saturday. The heaviest amounts will once...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11-year-old killed in Wisconsin hunting incident

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - An 11.year-old boy was shot in the chest in a hunting-related incident in Green Lake County Sunday morning, Nov. 20. It happened in the Township of Seneca. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said a man, 41, was trying to unload the firearm in the...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI

