Former Kentucky governor, KFC owner John Y. Brown dies at age 88
KENTUCKY — Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement to news outlets. Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88. Born in Lexington, Brown served as the Commonwealth’s 55th governor. The Democrat was also known...
Florida linemen head to Guatemala to install power in a remote village
A team of volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives will be heading to Guatemala at the end of the month, to install power lines and connect electricity to 30 homes in a remote village. What You Need To Know. Volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives...
DeWine allocates $5M to fund security projects at Ohio colleges
OHIO — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that 33 colleges and universities will receive $5 million in total to help fund security projects to enhance school safety. The awards are part of the 2022 Campus Safety Grant Program, which was funded with support from the Ohio legislature in Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly. The funds will help cover security cameras, door locks, alarms, public address systems and metal detectors.
N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules
LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
Investigators claim video shows people altering records after teen's FreeFall death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Government officials say exclusive video obtained by Spectrum News is currently part of an investigation into the March death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, and allegedly shows two people altering company records in the wake of the teen's death. Spectrum News has reached out to the ride's...
Black doulas in Florida are addressing maternal and infant health disparities
ORLANDO, Fla. — During a prenatal appointment in late October, Keshia Lockett sat down with Brittany Castro and her husband Anthony to chat with the couple about what they could expect when Brittany went into labor. What You Need To Know. Research suggests that having a doula, a person...
New York lawmaker wants to encourage 'made in America' shopping on Cyber Monday
A New York state lawmaker is trying to encourage more people to buy American-made products and wants to enlist large online retailers this holiday season. Republican Mark Walczyk, a North Country Republican who is currently in the state Assembly and was elected to a state Senate seat this month, is urging Amazon to create a "Made in the U.S.A" filter on its website ahead of Cyber Monday.
If you like pumpkin pie, you care about the weather in this town
Illinois isn’t just the Land of Lincoln; it could also be called the Land of Pumpkins. The state grows more than a quarter of the pumpkin crop in the U.S. and the USDA says most of that becomes food products. Farmers around one particular Illinois town are likely the...
28 cannabis retailers across New York get green light with first licenses
Twenty-eight businesses across the state can start selling recreational marijuana after state regulators Monday approved New York's first retail licenses for cannabis dispensaries to meet a goal for the first sales by the end of the year. Members of the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses under the state Conditional Adult-Use...
Officials say wrong-way driving is becoming a problem in Central Florida
Experts say wrong-way driving is becoming a serious problem on the roads in Central Florida. Data show there have been more than 350 wrong-way crashes so far in Central Florida this year. Experts say wrong-way crashes often occur when a driver is impaired, distracted, drowsy or confused. FDOT and CFX...
Wisconsin BBB offers safety tips when holiday shopping on TikTok
MILWAUKEE — As the shopping season continues to ramp up this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is reminding people to be mindful when shopping on social media. According to Adweek, 49% of TikTok users reported purchasing something they saw on the app. Last year, TikTok started...
Recycling oils and greases after holiday cooking
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Don't clog your drain this holiday season. According to public utilities, pouring cooking fats, oils and greases down the drain can cause serious and expensive pipe blockages. Florida cities are asking residents to repurpose their cooking oils and grease. Follow these steps to repurpose cooking greases:
