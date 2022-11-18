Paysafe released a new study showing that customers are having more trouble at checkout compared to last year. This may prove to be a boon for the stock, going forward. Payment solutions provider Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) demonstrated high volatility over the last two days of trading. The company lost 10.46% in Monday’s trading and is now down 2% today despite being up 4% in pre-market trading. Big percentage moves can be expected with a company whose share price measures in the single digits. The latest moves seem connected to a new study the company released that shows that the number of businesses that run into issues at checkout is climbing.

1 DAY AGO