NBC New York

China May Have ‘Passed the Point of No Return' as Covid Infections Soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
NBC New York

European Markets Choppy as Investors Assess Economic Outlook, China Covid Restrictions

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were choppy on Tuesday as investors in the region assessed the economic outlook and concerns over China's tightening of Covid restrictions, which are continuing to pressure output. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% by noon, having more than halved...
NBC New York

Russia Relaunches Soviet-Era Moskvich Car Brand Using a Former Renault Plant

Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
NBC New York

Iran Says 40 Foreigners Arrested for Taking Part in Antigovernment Protests

Iran's judiciary spokesperson reportedly said on Tuesday that 40 foreign nationals have been detained for participating in anti-regime protests. The unidentified individuals whose nationalities were not revealed were arrested in accordance with Iranian laws, Iran's judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said in a news briefing. Iran's judiciary spokesperson reportedly said Tuesday...
NBC New York

Indonesia Earthquake Leaves at Least 252 Dead as More Bodies Are Discovered Beneath Rubble

Indonesian authorities say the death toll from Monday's earthquake on Java has leapt to 252 as more bodies have been discovered under collapsed buildings. The Cianjur regional disaster mitigation agency said Tuesday on its Instagram site that the number of dead has increased from 162 reported the night before. Another 31 people remain missing and hundreds were injured.
NBC New York

Europe's Gas Price Cap Leaves Some Nations Dismayed, Saying It's Far Too High

Energy ministers of the EU are due to meet Thursday to debate the price cap proposal. "It will be a meeting with grumpy people," an EU official told CNBC. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Kadri Simson, European commissioner for energy, said the proposal is "balanced" and it will help the bloc avoid excessively high prices.

