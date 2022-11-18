Read full article on original website
NBC New York
China May Have ‘Passed the Point of No Return' as Covid Infections Soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
NBC New York
European Markets Choppy as Investors Assess Economic Outlook, China Covid Restrictions
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were choppy on Tuesday as investors in the region assessed the economic outlook and concerns over China's tightening of Covid restrictions, which are continuing to pressure output. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% by noon, having more than halved...
NBC New York
Russia Relaunches Soviet-Era Moskvich Car Brand Using a Former Renault Plant
Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
NBC New York
Iran Says 40 Foreigners Arrested for Taking Part in Antigovernment Protests
Iran's judiciary spokesperson reportedly said on Tuesday that 40 foreign nationals have been detained for participating in anti-regime protests. The unidentified individuals whose nationalities were not revealed were arrested in accordance with Iranian laws, Iran's judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said in a news briefing. Iran's judiciary spokesperson reportedly said Tuesday...
NBC New York
Kyiv's Critical Infrastructure Hit by Russian Rocket Attacks; Ukraine to Set Up Winter Shelters
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Wednesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian authorities said one person was killed and another was injured in a Russian missile strike on the capital city of Kyiv. CNBC has not been able to independently verify the information.
NBC New York
Indonesia Earthquake Leaves at Least 252 Dead as More Bodies Are Discovered Beneath Rubble
Indonesian authorities say the death toll from Monday's earthquake on Java has leapt to 252 as more bodies have been discovered under collapsed buildings. The Cianjur regional disaster mitigation agency said Tuesday on its Instagram site that the number of dead has increased from 162 reported the night before. Another 31 people remain missing and hundreds were injured.
NBC New York
Europe's Gas Price Cap Leaves Some Nations Dismayed, Saying It's Far Too High
Energy ministers of the EU are due to meet Thursday to debate the price cap proposal. "It will be a meeting with grumpy people," an EU official told CNBC. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Kadri Simson, European commissioner for energy, said the proposal is "balanced" and it will help the bloc avoid excessively high prices.
Brazil election agency rejects Bolsonaro push to void votes
The head of Brazil's electoral authority has rejected the request from President Jair Bolsonaro and his Liberal Party to annul ballots cast on most electronic voting machines, which would have overturned the Oct. 30 election
