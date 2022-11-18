ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Dodgers non-tender former NL MVP Bellinger

The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered outfielder Cody Bellinger, the team announced on Friday. Bellinger becomes a free agent after being non-tendered. The longtime Dodgers outfielder was projected to earn $18.1 million through arbitration if he was tendered a contract. "It hasn't played out as we all would have hoped or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PIX11

Aaron Judge wins AL MVP in runaway

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge’s record-setting season with the New York Yankees turned that AL MVP debate into a decisive verdict. Paul Goldschmidt’s steady production for the St. Louis Cardinals made him the clear choice in the National League. And after coming in second before, both prodigious sluggers powered their way to their first […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, could re-sign him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent. Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

J.T. Realmuto, Aaron Nola receive some love for NL MVP and Cy Young

MLB's major awards season came to a close Thursday night when Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt were named their league's MVPs. Judge's case was clearer than Goldschmidt's. The Cardinals' first baseman was locked in at the plate from opening day through the end of August but slumped in September, along with fellow MVP candidate Nolan Arenado. The funk those two found themselves in late contributed to the Phillies upsetting the Cardinals in a best-of-three wild-card playoff series in St. Louis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy