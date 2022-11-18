SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to celebrate Thanksgiving safely by taking precautions to protect vulnerable family members from COVID-19 and the flu. IDPH and the CDC reported 14,388 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases over the last week. The state also reported another 59 deaths during that time. 35,414 Illinoisans have died from COVID-related illnesses since the pandemic started.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO