Oneida County, NY

Lite 98.7

Malnourished Utica Dog Makes Amazing Comeback; All Thanks to You

This comeback story will warm your heart. And it's all thanks to your help!. Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society does incredible work in Central New York, saving dogs from near death and bringing them to new families in our neighborhood. Their goal is to save every animals life that walks through their door, even when there might be no hope left.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

This Rome Family Caused A “Roar” With Taking Care Of The Snow

Man, some areas of Central New York got hit with some really heavy snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning and through Sunday afternoon. But, one local family in Rome really did their best to make the best of it. In fact, it made a lot of people laugh driving by.
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Saratoga Police Shoot Off-Duty Deputy Sheriff

Saratoga Police opened fire on an off-duty Vermont Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning. Police responded to hearing gunshots at 3:03 AM at the intersection of Broadway and Carolina Street. They found the off-duty Rutland County Deputy with a firearm which they demanded he drop and get on the ground eight times. After failing to comply, three officers on the scene opened fire, striking the man 10 times, and grazing the arm of the deputy's girlfriend, who was caught in the crossfire.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Lite 98.7

Auditorium Drive in Utica Now a One-Way Street

A note regarding a permanent traffic pattern change in downtown Utica. Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, is now a one-way street, effective today, according to officials with the New York State Department of Transportation. (The Google image above shows a vehicle turning...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy

Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Oneida County Waives Civil Service Test For Correctional Officers

A sheriff's office in Central New York is making a significant change to the hiring process for deputies within the correctional facility. Oneida County is not longer requiring prospective CO's to pass the traditional civil service exam. The move is the latest in a series of adjustments to ease the hiring process and widen the pool of potential correctional officers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road

License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Missing CNY Girl, 6, Found Walking Along Roadway

A missing six-year-old Central New York girl who is legally blind and hearing impaired was located walking along the shoulder of the road about a mile from her home. That's according to New York State Police who say there were alerted to the missing child complaint just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday night. The girl was reported missing from her home in the Oswego County village of Cleveland.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Take Advantage of 50 Miles of Free Cross-Country Skiing in CNY

When it comes to enduring Upstate New York winters, people generally fall into one of two camps: Camp A prefers to "hibernate," and Camp B embraces the snow and the many ways to engage with it. If you've been in Camp A but have always been curious about Camp B, there are 50 miles of groomed winter trails in Boonville where you can try it.
BOONVILLE, NY
Lite 98.7

CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time

It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
REMSEN, NY
Lite 98.7

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

