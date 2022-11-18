ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland City Council punts on vote for funding homeless camping ban

By Brandon Thompson
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –After three hours of testimony, Portland City Council failed to take a vote, either to pass or reject, the first major funding allocation a part of the new camping ban and sanctioned campsites.

Thursday, the second round of the City of Portland’s fall budget adjustment, commissioners were considering allocating $27 million for various aspects of creating the first three of six proposed sanctioned campsites.

Wheeler, who has said enforcement of the camping ban would not occur without the sites, says the money would be a “down payment” on the rest of the program.

The proposed vote on Thursday was considered an “emergency ordinance” which would require a unanimous vote by the city council. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty signaled she would not support the emergency ordinance, so the final vote on Thursday’s session was to remove “emergency” in the ordinance.

Sixty people had signed up to testify on Thursday, nearly all of whom opposed the funding saying it could be better spent on rent assistance, creating housing and converting other facilities to housing.

“These millions of dollars would be better spent addressing the root causes of homelessness and preventing further homelessness that we are bound to see with the state’s allowed rent increase,” said Daisy Quiñonez, who opposed the campsites.

The biggest amounts require nearly $13 million for the first year of operation, more than $4 million for the construction of the first three campsites, nearly $4 million for the impact reduction program that cleans up camps around the city and $3.5 million for a navigation team that will conduct outreach for services for people who are sleeping outside.

Then there is money for private security at the campsites, maintenance and identifying the sites.

“I urge you to hold yourselves accountable to the same standards you do when considering other city programs and projects. There should be measurable benchmarks documented and written plans from this untested strategy.” Brian Hoop said during testimony, who is the executive director of Housing Oregon.

Many people shared during city council testimony are not pleased with the private contracts or enforcement and say the money can be better spent on housing solutions.

In defense of the plan, Commissioner Dan Ryan pointed to the diversion program as a part of the package intended to find criminal justice solutions outside of jail or fines as well as the city’s goal to create 20,000 affordable housing units in the next eleven years.

“Failure to act is not compassionate, we understand this may not be the perfect solution, but it is the step in the right direction for Portlanders,” Ryan said.

Last week, Ryan requested $7 million for the city’s rental assistance and eviction defense fund which has run out. Ryan hopes that money will be coming from the county as he said they are expected to vote to allocate $15 million countywide next week.

The Mayor’s spokesperson says the vote will now occur on November 30th. A city council source expects the budget to pass, despite the objection of Commissioner Hardesty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

focushillsboro.com

A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote

Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Multnomah County’s DA Is Full Of Schmidt

Is anyone else sick of the excuses from Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt?. What can you say about a man who runs to be the prosecutor in the most populous county in a state and then decides he’d rather let criminals go free?. Schmidt’s latest lie to the public…that...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County: Gas stoves are health hazards

Health officials recommend replacing gas stoves with electric ones and other measures to mitigate health risks.Gas stoves may be great for cooking, but Multnomah County health officials say they're a health hazard due to the indoor air pollution they create. Earlier this month, county health officials presented the board of commissioners with their report on the growing body of research linking gas stoves to adverse health impacts. They found that gas-burning stoves emit harmful chemicals both during cooking and through equipment leaks that can accumulate indoors and increase risks of respiratory and heart diseases, cancer and other illnesses. There...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Dozens of Community Groups Call on Portland to Rescind Zenith Permit

Twenty community and environmental groups are calling on Portland leaders to rescind the land use permit granted to oil transporter Zenith Energy in October, due to the city neglecting to collect public feedback on the decision. The city contends that public engagement was not necessary when evaluating Zenith's permit application.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro, other cities file lawsuit against state

The city has been threatening legal action for months over climate rules it says are too sweeping and impractical. The coalition of cities that have banded together to sue the state of Oregon have officially filed legal action against the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD), new court filings show. The legal action comes after multiple jurisdictions throughout Oregon, including the city of Hillsboro, complained about the state's new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rules, drafted by the DLCD and enacted earlier this year. They say the rules are too sweeping and impactful to...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch

Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Catalytic Converter Thefts Target of Oregon, Minnesota Senators

The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
PORTLAND, OR
