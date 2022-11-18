Read full article on original website
Moscow Police to hold press conference on investigation into University of Idaho students' murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) will hold a press conference on Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus on Nov. 13. Wednesday's press conference will take place at 1...
Watch Live| Moscow Police holding a press conference on University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) will hold a press conference on Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus on Nov. 13. Wednesday's press conference will take place at 1...
University of Idaho alumni look to provide key chain alarms for students
MOSCOW, Idaho — So many questions surround the mysterious murders of four University of Idaho students. "How could something like this happen?" U of I alumni Kerry Uhlorn said. Uhlorn graduated from the University of Idaho in 2007 and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. With so...
Mother of Ethan Chapin gives statement at son's funeral
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Monday, Nov. 21, Stacy Chapin and her family gathered at the McIntyre Hall Performing Arts & Conference Center in Mount Vernon to celebrate the life and legacy of Ethan Chapin. Ethan was among the four University of Idaho students murdered on Nov. 13 alongside...
Moscow community responds to quadruple murder near University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Latah County Coroner released her autopsy report to Moscow Police, determining the cause of death for the four University of Idaho students found dead Sunday was murder. Days since the incident and no one yet in custody, Moscow Police have called on over 25 investigators,...
Police: Map shows a timeline of 4 University of Idaho students before their deaths
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department released a map outlining the timeline of events leading up to the death of four University of Idaho students killed in a home near campus. The four students were found dead in a home on King Road. The students have been identified...
Former Pullman police chief explains process for investigating University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — People across the country want to know what happened inside the home where four University of Idaho students were found murdered and why. For those living in Moscow, there's still a lot of fear and uncertainty, and how could there not be? Four young college students were stabbed to death and their killer still hasn't been caught.
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
MOSCOW, Idaho — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep, a county coroner told a cable news channel. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation on Thursday that each victim...
‘We understand your fears’ | Police reiterate no threat after University of Idaho students killed
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department addressed concerns from students and the community who questioned their safety after four University of Idaho students were killed in a home near campus. “We hear you, and we understand your fears,” Moscow Police wrote in a news release. “We want you...
Moscow restaurant remembers University of Idaho students, servers killed in attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — A restaurant in Moscow, Idaho posted a loving tribute to two of the University of Idaho students killed in an attack this week. Mad Greek said Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle had been servers at the restaurant for several years. The students were found dead on...
Vigil for four University of Idaho students killed near campus scheduled for after fall break
MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the University of Idaho, the candlelight vigil that was scheduled for this Wednesday night will be postponed until after fall break as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The time the vigil will take place is still yet to be determined.
What we know about the 4 University of Idaho students killed
MOSCOW, Idaho — Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home on King Road in Moscow. Three of the four victims were from North Idaho, and one was from western Washington. Moscow Police received a call just before noon on Sunday about an unconscious person at...
Police believe knife was used in killing of 4 University of Idaho students, no suspects in custody
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students now say they believe a knife was used in the attack that killed them. The four students were found dead in a home on Sunday near the university campus. "Although no weapons have been located,...
Four University of Idaho students victims of homicide, found dead near Moscow campus
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho Students, the victims of a homicide. The four students were found dead in a home on Sunday, near the university camps. Moscow Police received a call just before noon on Sunday about an unconscious person...
Vigil planned Wednesday night in Coeur d’Alene for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A vigil is planned in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday night to remember the four University of Idaho students killed inside a home near campus. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found dead on Sunday in what police have called an isolated and targeted attack.
Moment of silence to be held at basketball game at University of Idaho in honor of 4 students killed
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho will be holding a moment of silence during two school games to honor the four students killed near campus. According to the University's website, Wednesday night's men's basketball game on Nov. 16, and Thursday night's women's volleyball game on Nov. 17, will be free and open to anyone who would like to attend.
Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one
MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
