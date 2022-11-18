ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitwell, TN

South Pittsburg Among 16 Cities to Receive TNECD Downtown Improvement Grant

– Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today sixteen Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants. “Downtown districts and main streets are central to Tennessee’s economic growth and community development,” said Gov. Bill Lee....
TENNESSEE STATE
‘Tis the season: Local Fire Departments caution residents on the use of space heaters

– Every year, when Mother Nature decides she’s ready to give the community a look at winter, many of us start pulling out those space heaters. When used safely, these units can provide a nice supplemental (or, in some cases, the primary…) source of heat to stave off the bone-chilling cold. However, when used carelessly can end in tragedy. Several fire departments offer some basic safety tips to make sure to avoid contributing to a statistic of bad outcomes.
WHITWELL, TN

