Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
'That's how I'm remembering him' | Charlotte-area faith leaders mourn loss of 2 WBTV team members in helicopter crash
MINERAL SPRINGS, N.C. — The community continues to mourn the two lives cut tragically short in a helicopter crash in Charlotte Tuesday. WBTV-TV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers' friends and colleagues have said both men had a strong faith. Each of them had a church they called home.
WCNC
CATS services to run on reduced schedule for Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced which offices will be closed for the holiday and has released its operating schedule for Thursday and Friday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The CATS...
qcnews.com
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole. Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.
WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers killed in helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jason Myers, a broadcast meteorologist, father and husband, is being remembered after he lost his life when the WBTV news helicopter crashed in Charlotte Tuesday. When Myers joined Charlotte television station WBTV in 2019, it was a homecoming for him. Born in Salisbury, Myers grew up...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
WBTV chopper pilot Chip Tayag killed in helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chip Tayag, a longtime pilot who had been working for WBTV since 2017, is being remembered after the deadly helicopter crash in Charlotte Tuesday. Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers were in the helicopter at the time, and both lost their lives in the crash. WBTV...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
Reaction pours in after fatal TV news helicopter crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people died in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. WCNC Charlotte has learned the chopper belongs to the local television station WBTV. Pilot Chip Tayag and Meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in the crash. The TV station announced...
Humane Society of Charlotte offering furry twists on post-Thanksgiving deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving may be a day of feasting and sharing gratitude for one's blessings, but the day after kicks off a frenzy of holiday deals. But perhaps the best gift for your home isn't a giant TV or fancy gadget, but rather a new fur-ever friend?. The...
TIMELINE: Deadly TV news helicopter crash in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in south Charlotte shortly after noon on Tuesday, officials confirmed. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a Robinson R44 crashed into a wooded area alongside Interstate 77 between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road around noon on Nov. 22. WCNC Charlotte confirmed the helicopter belongs to WBTV, a local television news station.
2 dead in TV news helicopter crash near I-77: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. WCNC Charlotte has learned the chopper belongs to the local television station WBTV. The crash happened around noon between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road along the southbound...
WCNC
It's a tradition: The 78th annual Mooresville Christmas parade
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Christmas Parade is Tuesday afternoon and it's been a tradition in downtown Mooresville for 78 year to kick off the holidays. The parade starts at 3 p.m. along Main Street. There will be a special grand entrance to start the parade by first respononders...
Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store. Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
860wacb.com
Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe
Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
Missing 5-year-old last seen in east Charlotte found safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department asked for the public's help in searching for a missing child Monday afternoon. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shortly after Charlotte Fire sent a tweet asking for the public's help, the child was found safe. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
CMPD: One person shot after dispute at transit center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for injuries after being shot in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened at the Charlotte Transportation Center. It happened after a verbal fight between two people in the Uptown transit center, according to CMPD. The suspect...
The city of Charlotte remembered lives lost from traffic violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year. Over 42,000 people died in traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2021 and 2022 is shaping to be an even deadlier year, according to the National Safety Council.
CMPD blames post-pandemic staffing shortages for longer waits when calling 911
CHARLOTTE — When people call 911, they expect a quick answer from a live person. However, Channel 9 uncovered that is not always the case. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said over the past year, only 60% of 911 calls were answered within 10 seconds. That’s down from the 91%...
WCNC
