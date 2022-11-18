ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Passenger in an accident Call Shane!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. You got legal questions; Shane Smith law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answers the question “If you are a passenger in the car and you are in hurt in an accident what should you do?” It’s important to work with Shane Smith Law, so that you know your rights.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CATS services to run on reduced schedule for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced which offices will be closed for the holiday and has released its operating schedule for Thursday and Friday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The CATS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers killed in helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jason Myers, a broadcast meteorologist, father and husband, is being remembered after he lost his life when the WBTV news helicopter crashed in Charlotte Tuesday. When Myers joined Charlotte television station WBTV in 2019, it was a homecoming for him. Born in Salisbury, Myers grew up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WBTV chopper pilot Chip Tayag killed in helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chip Tayag, a longtime pilot who had been working for WBTV since 2017, is being remembered after the deadly helicopter crash in Charlotte Tuesday. Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers were in the helicopter at the time, and both lost their lives in the crash. WBTV...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Reaction pours in after fatal TV news helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people died in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. WCNC Charlotte has learned the chopper belongs to the local television station WBTV. Pilot Chip Tayag and Meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in the crash. The TV station announced...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

TIMELINE: Deadly TV news helicopter crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in south Charlotte shortly after noon on Tuesday, officials confirmed. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a Robinson R44 crashed into a wooded area alongside Interstate 77 between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road around noon on Nov. 22. WCNC Charlotte confirmed the helicopter belongs to WBTV, a local television news station.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2 dead in TV news helicopter crash near I-77: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. WCNC Charlotte has learned the chopper belongs to the local television station WBTV. The crash happened around noon between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road along the southbound...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

It's a tradition: The 78th annual Mooresville Christmas parade

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Christmas Parade is Tuesday afternoon and it's been a tradition in downtown Mooresville for 78 year to kick off the holidays. The parade starts at 3 p.m. along Main Street. There will be a special grand entrance to start the parade by first respononders...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte man's instinct results in $100,000 lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man pocketed a $100,000 prize when a sudden urge led him to play the lottery at the grocery store. Stephen Zick said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to get a few things for his sister when he decided to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe

Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Missing 5-year-old last seen in east Charlotte found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department asked for the public's help in searching for a missing child Monday afternoon. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shortly after Charlotte Fire sent a tweet asking for the public's help, the child was found safe. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD: One person shot after dispute at transit center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for injuries after being shot in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened at the Charlotte Transportation Center. It happened after a verbal fight between two people in the Uptown transit center, according to CMPD. The suspect...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

