WDAM-TV
House fire contained to bedroom, Collins Fire Department reports
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An “unintentional/accidentally overloaded electrical circuit” is considered the initial culprit behind a home fire Tuesday night in Collins. Collins Fire Department firefighters managed to keep the damage within the room of origin, a bedroom, and were able to rescue a pet dog, which was found in a kennel crate in the living room.
WDAM-TV
LFD providing fire alarms to Laurel city residents
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department has recently begun installing fire alarms and providing fire extinguishers to homeowners for free. “We like to come in, and if they don’t have any fire alarms or any fire extinguishers, we’re able to provide some for these people,” said Firefighter Derek Ward.
WAPT
Large water main break floods parts of Meadowbrook Road and nearby streets, concerns residents
JACKSON, Miss. — A water main break is on Meadowbrook Road in Jackson. It has flooded not only the street, but a nearby undeveloped lot. Some people are concerned that if the water is not soon stopped, it could flow into people's homes. Residents said the area is already prone to flooding due to nearby Eubanks Creek.
WDAM-TV
Petal Arts Council preparing for ‘Festival of Trees’
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Arts Council held a workday Monday afternoon to prepare for the “Festival of Trees” event on Dec. 3. The council sponsors the event and allows local businesses to decorate a tree; however, they like and the event aims to bring the community together during the holiday season.
WDAM-TV
Quick response by resident helps save home from overnight fire in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Fire Council is making sure citizens are prepared after responding to a house fire situation after a resident acted quickly to fight an overnight fire in Ellisville. According to Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, a 911 call came in from a...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Only minor injuries suffered Wednesday in Mississippi 42 wreck in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident near the Forrest County-Perry County line last week resulted in minor injuries. On Wednesday at about 6:45 p.m., firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of Mississippi 42-Hensarling Road after a call of a three vehicle motor vehicle collision.
WDAM-TV
Thanksgiving schedule updates for Pine Belt garbage collections
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s important to note that many cities in the Pine Belt will have updated garbage collection schedules for this week. In the City of Laurel, WastePro will be running three trucks every day until they get caught back up with their normal schedule. They are expected to be running this Saturday in order to get caught up.
WDAM-TV
Battalion Chief Chris Carr steps into role as Hattiesburg Fire Department Assistant Chief
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the Hattiesburg Civil Service Commission voted unanimously to approve Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart’s provisional appointment of Battalion Chief Chris Carr as assistant fire chief for the Hattiesburg Fire Department. According to the city, Carr has more than 25 years of fire service with...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
WDAM-TV
Buckley News and Glory House partner for food drive
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Holidays are approaching, and food pantries across the Pine Belt are in need of your help. The Glory House in Laurel is one of them. It services over 1000 families a month over the span of 10 counties, and they say that they are in desperate need of help.
WDAM-TV
CFD: Fire at Collins restaurant determined accidental, unintentional
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Upon completion of an on-scene investigation, the cause of fire at a locally owned restaurant has been determined to be none-suspicious, according to the Collins Fire Department. Personnel with both the City of Collins Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office worked together during...
Water giveaway held in Jackson ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and WRBJ 97.7 are helping to get clean water to people. Stokes, State Representative Debra Gibbs and 97.7 staff were handing out water Saturday on Bailey Avenue. The radio station was able to gather more than 100 pallets of water from donations made by other radio […]
WDAM-TV
Christmas tree prices rising
Approximately 1.7 million people traveled to Hattiesburg from a distance of 50 or more miles from Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022. Time is running out for school districts to join a Hattiesburg-based organization in a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker JUUL.
WDAM-TV
Moss Point man wanted for attempted murder in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a Wednesday morning attack on a local woman. According to the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point allegedly entered through the bedroom window of a residence on New Hope Road while the residents were asleep and stabbed a 34-year-old woman multiple times.
Man in critical condition after Pike County shooting
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Pike County on Tuesday, November 22. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Highway 48 East, where a male victim had been shot. The victim was transported by ambulance and is currently listed in critical condition. Pike County deputies […]
WDAM-TV
Pink Ribbon check presented
While you are passing food around the Thanksgiving table, you could also be sharing something else. Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina. USM women's basketball team cancer campaign. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST. |. The University...
WAPT
Man arrested after leading Capitol Police officers on chase
JACKSON, Miss. — A man is in jail after leading Capitol Police officers on a chase. The incident began Tuesday afternoon when officers tried to stop a 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat for a traffic violation, according to the Department of Public Safety. The driver took off from around Fortification Street in Jackson and made it to the I-55 North Frontage Road and County Line Road, where he was stopped, authorities said.
WDAM-TV
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders from five fire departments in Jones County responded to a head-on collision Friday evening that injured both drivers. The accident took place on Mississippi 29 south, about a half-mile south of Ellisville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began rendering emergency...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. man charged with kidnapping, felony taking of a motor vehicle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man will be spending Thanksgiving behind bars after allegedly kidnapping an individual who claimed to have witnessed him taking a motor vehicle. According to Jones County Investigator Denny Graham, 26-year-old Byron Windham, of Laurel, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on Boleware...
WDAM-TV
Radiant Reflections presented with check for ‘Do Good, Look Good’ campaign.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With a common goal to help Pine Belt women, Radiant Reflections announced that they surpassed their $2,000 goal. Radiant reflections, a supporter of The Pink Ribbon fund, set a goal to raise $2,000 to help women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. They surpassed the...
