Pat McAfee on Vikings announcer: 'His head and his eyebrows...'

Paul Allen week of fame is not going quiet into the night.

If you haven't heard by now, Vikings radio play-by-play announcer Paul Allen's highlights from Sunday's Vikings-Bills game have gone viral. So viral that even LeBron James has tipped his cap to the Minnesota broadcaster.

LeBron found out about Allen from Pat McAfee, who tweeted his amazement after watching video the Vikings posted online of Allen's emotional calls during the Vikings' thrilling overtime win in Buffalo.

McAfee tweeted about Allen on Wednesday. On Thursday he spent part of his extremely popular show on YouTube talking about Allen and playing the highlights for his national audience.

"Did you know of this dude named Paul Allen, this Minnesota Vikings f****** play-by-play guy on the radio?" McAfee asked co-host A.J. Hawk, who played for the Packers from 2006 to 2014.

"He called the Buffalo Bills 'lucky suckers' when they got the goal line, which he calls a goal stripe, stand on Kirk Cousins with 40-some seconds left or whatever. The way he rode the wave of the game is a complete homer. Complete homer. Showing his emotions. Complete homer. He seemed to be eternally optimistic, too."

McAfee had more to say after playing the 2-plus-minute highlight reel.

"I had no idea that this man's hair was this fantastic, that his ability to tell a story was this good. This motherf***** deserves a lot more recognition. I guess he calls horse races in the area and he also hosts a daytime show. This dude, his brain to mouth, top of the line."

"He's unbelievable at what he does. I like watching him work, too." McAfee continued. "His head and his eyebrows, just everything about it. Watching him move., it's obviously very (inaudible)."

