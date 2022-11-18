ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

michiganradio.org

Detroit City Council approves, then rejects, paratransit contract

The Detroit City Council wrapped up its final meeting of the year with a wild series of events that saw Council members approve, then reject, a nearly $50 million paratransit services contract. The Council first voted 5-3 to approve the contract with Transdev Services. Many members reluctantly voted yes after...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

The 46th Ann Arbor Folk Festival will return in person

This winter, the Ann Arbor Folk Festival will return in-person for the first time since January 2020. The last two festivals have been held virtually or canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The two-day event is put on by The Ark in Ann Arbor. The venue organizers hope to platform...
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

Whitmer talks turkey, lame duck priorities

A new Thanksgiving tradition may have started up Monday in Lansing. In a pun-stuffed speech at the governor’s mansion, Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a local turkey, named Mitch E. Gander. Other runners-up in a naming competition included Tahquamenon Tom, Otto Moe Beel, and Ryan Gobbling. Gander will be going...
MICHIGAN STATE

