ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Polis, Colorado state employees union agree on 5% pay hike in 2023

By LUIGE DEL PUERTO luige.delpuerto@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ot7A8_0jFAHtEb00
Col. Gov. Jared Polis recognizes and thanks his family after giving his victory speech at the Art Hotel in Denver, including his children, Cora and Caspian, his parents, Susan Polis Schutz and Stephen Schutz, and husband, Marlon Reis. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

The Polis administration and the union that represents Colorado's state employees agreed on a 5% pay hike in 2023, the Governor's Office announced on Thursday.

The pay hike, if funded, will take effect on July 1, 2023.

Employees will also get a pay hike of 3% starting in July 2024, according to the collective bargaining agreement signed by Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado WINS.

The agreement also increases the minimum wage to $15.75 an hour.

Polis and Colorado WINS unveiled the agreement — an update to the original deal signed last year — less than two weeks after the governor successfully defended his seat in the Nov. 8 elections and Democrats improved their partisan edge in the state House and Senate.

“This agreement will help us fill open state positions, supports our hardworking state employees, and is the latest in a series of actions we are taking to provide even better and more efficient services to the people of Colorado,” Polis said in a news release. “This agreement helps the state recruit and retain talented people, filling important state positions including correctional officers. We are proud of our work to improve efficiency and deliver greater value.”

Funding for the pay hike was included in Polis' budget request to the legislature, the Governor's Office said.

Colorado WINS Executive Director Hilary Glasgow said low staffing levels and high turnover rates have put state employees, notably those in the health and safety arenas, and communities at risk.

“This new agreement with the state provides critical tools for attracting and retaining employees in essential positions across our state,” Glasgow said.

The agreement also includes implementation of a "step pay system" to help Colorado workers maintain competitive wages over the course of their careers.

“As part of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, we need to ensure that raises in all state agencies are implemented fairly. I look forward to seeing that commitment through with the implementation of step raises that will eliminate biases and improve our ability to attract and retain staff in key positions,” Colorado WINS President Skip Miller said.

The agreement received the endorsement of key members of the Joint Budget Committee, the panel in charge of shaping next year's state budget.

“Our state employees make our state work effectively and efficiently and are key to our success. Directing resources to address pressing needs and to ensure Coloradans are able to get the services they need is a top priority and I am glad this agreement is moving forward,” Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, said in a news release.

Added Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver: “To continue moving forward as a state, we must be able to attract new workers and ensure all state workers have a good paying job where they can thrive and enjoy their livelihoods. This agreement is a great step toward ensuring Coloradans receive the services they deserve and state workers have more opportunity.”

Comments / 6

Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado court mulls reinstating lawsuit against Vail Resorts for early COVID-19 closure

As the federal appeals court based in Denver considers whether to revive a lawsuit against Vail Resorts from passholders seeking refunds for the 2019-2020 ski season, the company's lawyer defended its actions to halt operations at the dawn of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. "People were gonna die. So we closed," Michael J. Hofmann told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit on Friday. "We're here today because we did that, but we saved lives." ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Prison chief risked public’s safety

It can help to use a carrot as well as a stick — figuratively speaking — in controlling criminals behind bars. It can even make sense to test novel approaches to prison life if they show potential to rehabilitate convicts. Just don’t let any reforms jeopardize public safety. Colorado’s prisons chief, who announced he is stepping down from the post after nearly four years, didn’t stop at innovating inside prisons walls. He made it easier for criminal convicts to get back out on our streets...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado legislators vow to focus on gun violence in wake of Club Q shooting

Updated 11/22 with new information While a group of lawmakers has been informally talking about preventing gun violence for several years, an effort to formally organize surfaced just days before Saturday's shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The Gun Violence Prevention Caucus, a group of 20 lawmakers from the House and Senate, is headed by Reps. Meg Froelich of Greenwood Village and Tom Sullivan of Centennial. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Gov. Polis orders flags flown half-staff after Colorado Springs Club Q shooting

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise Monday morning until sunset on Nov. 26 to honor and remember victims. Polis said his administration will also be flying the Pride flag at the state Capitol for the next five days. Polis, who is gay, called the shooting "horrific, sickening, and devastating." "My heart breaks for the family and friends of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

How Mount Evans could become Mount Blue Sky

It came pretty much of the blue. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board on Nov. 17 voted unanimously to recommend the iconic Mount Evans, the 14er that looms over the Denver metro area, be renamed Mount Blue Sky. Some from outside the board were taken by surprise by the vote,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Did Colorado law automatically seal Anderson Lee Aldrich's 2021 criminal record?

A state law passed by legislators in 2019 automatically prevents the retrieval of criminal records when a case is entirely dismissed — and that same statute is likely what sealed the records from a 2021 bomb threat incident in which a man with the same name and age as the Club Q shooting suspect was arrested. The 2019 legislation, which modified previous statutes dealing with the sealing of criminal records, is a part of a slew of legislation introduced over the years that supporters say...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Wine Guy: More Colorado-connected wines for your holidays

While I enjoy Colorado wines all year, I especially appreciate them during the holidays. And this time that includes California wines with a Colorado connection. What’s a more auspicious Colorado connection than John Elway? His 7Cellars winery was founded in 2015, along with Napa Valley’s One Hope winery and Napa winemaker Rob Mondavi Jr. Elway’s Reserve wines (chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon) are ideal steakhouse wines. But I suggest introducing yourself...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Growing ski pass adds 2 Colorado destinations

Two Colorado ski areas have joined a growing season pass built to celebrate the sport's smaller, rootsy players. The Indy Pass has added Echo Mountain, which calls itself Denver's closest ski area, and Granby Ranch, outside of Winter Park, to its national lineup. In Colorado, the pass also includes Sunlight Mountain in Glenwood Springs and Bluebird Backcountry near Kremmling. Lifts, terrain, eateries, domes and 'ice bars': New to Colorado ski...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

6 lakes for ice fishing around Colorado

If you’re going ice fishing for the first time, take it from Colorado Parks and Wildlife: “There probably is no such thing as ‘safe’ ice, but there are some guidelines anglers should consider.” The agency lists those guidelines on its website, including how to judge ice and what equipment to bring. Check that out before considering these six places to drop your line: • Antero Reservoir: Thanks to South Park’s...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado RSV cases rise sharply, increasing hospitalizations for children

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials said Monday cases of Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have risen sharply, especially among children. The increased number of cases has taken its toll on the state's healthcare system, and state Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said during a Monday press conference there are a limited number of pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) beds available.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

No matter the cold, ice fishing grows in Colorado

It wasn’t many winters ago that Robby Richardson would venture to Antero Reservoir, one of his favorite ice fishing spots, and see no one. “You wouldn’t see another person there for weeks,” he recalled. “Now it’s like everyone’s racing to see who the first one will be to get there. And they post it on social media, and the next thing you know there’s 50 people out there.” Welcome to...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy