Mackinaw City hoping tough regular season brings them deep playoff run

MACKINAW CITY — When coaches and teams talk about building a program, what should come to mind around Northern Michigan is Mackinaw City.

The smallest school in the area with just 45 students at the high school level, there’s been nothing but big results for the Mackinaw City girls’ basketball team for a decade now.

Much of that success has come behind the senior class of 2023, with that group of four now with one last go-around in the historic Comet gym in 2022-23.

And, they’re just as motivated as ever to win and add their team to the banners that hang in the gym.

“The biggest thing with this group is, they’re still hungry and still want to win a regional title,” said head coach Jake Huffman. “Coming off a great volleyball season, the four seniors all had a great fall. I think there’s still that drive there where they want it. The goal is still there, where they want to be the first team (here) to win a regional.”

With all four seniors seeing some kind of action as eighth graders at the varsity level, if not starting, the group has only known winning within the Northern Lakes Conference.

Over the last four years, they’ve amassed a 49-0 record in the NLC and have pulled in at least 18 wins in all four years. Last season came as the first that they didn’t make their way through to regionals, as they fell to a dominant Pickford group in districts.

While they fell short of reaching that first postseason goal last season, that can often be a motivating factor to get after it in the offseason, and it was for the Comets.

“We had a great summer,” said Huffman. “We went up to the Michigan Tech camp up in Houghton. We met Escanaba and Baraga up there and Baraga being in the semis last year was a good test. They’ve got most of their team back. We went down to a Manistee camp and played Portland St. Patrick down there and Jonesville. Traverse City St. Francis was down there and we got to play them. So we’ve played some really good competition over the last six months.”

Huffman is entering year four of leading the Comet program, taking over for Adam Stefanski, who helped the team to its first-ever regional victory with many of the same players five seasons ago.

The seniors include Marlie Postula, Larissa Huffman, Madison Smith and Julia Sullivan, all adding something different to the lineup. Postula, Huffman and Smith have also each been all-state selections.

Smith was named to the second team a year ago, with the 6-foot-2 forward averaging 13.2 points and 10.3 rebounds, along with 2.3 blocks a game. Postula has been a skilled shooter and averaged 11.9 points a game, to go with 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals, while Huffman does it all from the point, averaging 10.5 points, eight rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Sullivan, at 5-foot-9, also gives teams problems inside, as she plays much more athletic than a typical post.

There’s also Gracie and Jersey Beauchamp back as juniors, two players skilled in their own right and more than capable shooters from outside.

“This will be my fourth year and fourth with six of the girls,” said Huffman. “We’re excited about this year. We lost some real key pieces off last year’s team in Gabi (Bell) and Raeann (Hingston), both real good defenders and Gabi got hot for us at times last year from three, so we’ll have to pick up some of those pieces this year.”

The biggest thing Huffman and his team wanted this season was stiffer competition and they’ve certainly added to their non-conference slate.

The Comets will see Pickford, Rudyard, Cedarville, Engadine, Posen and Big Bay de Noc out of the Upper Peninsula, while also hosting another Christmas tournament, bringing in Brimley, Manistique and Inland lakes.

“It’s going to be a really good Christmas tournament where any of those four teams can win it,” said Huffman. “With the two extra games we have a really nice non-conference schedule. I’m excited about the quality of competition on our schedule. Hopefully it’ll continue to push us to be better. We’re going to have to work hard to beat those teams. There’s eight teams in the non-conference schedule capable of beating us.”

That hefty competition is what the Comets need if they want to make a run in the postseason. After all, they’ve got to see it in order to beat it.

They don’t get any favors whatsoever with how the district plays out this year and with St. Ignace dropping down to Division 4.

“It’s not going to be an easy path,” Huffman said. “Our district is arguably one of the tougher Division 4 districts around with St. Ignace and Pickford, and then Cedarville has everyone back. You’ve got four teams in that district that can win it.”

If the Comets can make it through the season with another 18-20 wins and then through to the regional round, it’ll be one of the hardest earned campaigns in program history.

With so much history already written for this group, though, it’s hard to count these Comets out. And if they do, Huffman knows a lot of questions will be answered.

“A lot of it to me, when you get to that time of year, is how’s your team chemistry?” added Huffman. “How are you playing? Everyone goes through ups and downs over the course of the year, but are you playing your best basketball? Is everyone healthy? Is everything clicking?

“Are we going to step on the floor and impose our will or are we going to allow them to play the type of game they want to play? Hopefully we’ll be able to peak at the right time come March.”