ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Two rescued from Biddeford fire

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search

YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
YARMOUTH, ME
WGME

Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays

PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Free Street in Portland set to reopen following construction delays

PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of construction, Free Street in Portland is set to finally reopen. The construction project, which started in the spring, has caused headaches for businesses and residents. Construction on High and Free streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Missing Maine man with intellectual disabilities found safe

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall. Broomall was last seen Thursday when he left a group home on Forest Avenue. Police describe him as a 5'10", 200-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall has intellectual...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Turkey giveaway to be held at Wells grocery store

WELLS (WGME) -- Hot Radio Maine is holding its 10th annual turkey giveaway on Tuesday. Over 100 free turkeys will be available at this year’s event taking place at the IGA in Wells at 1517 Post Rd. All folks need to do is show up to the store and...
WELLS, ME
WGME

Plan to build village of tiny homes in Lewiston-Auburn in limbo

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to build a village of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in the Lewiston-Auburn area is now in limbo. Earlier this month, the Androscoggin County Commission approved more than $500,000 to help pay for 24 tiny modular homes. City leaders say while the funding is...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Lewiston Christmas tree had roots up north

LEWISTON (WGME)— After a long search, the city of Lewiston has finally found the perfect Christmas tree to display at Dufresne Plaza for the holiday season. City Arborist Steve Murch says the city put out an ad for a Christmas tree, but that's not what led them to the tree they would end up using.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

2 Biddeford teens hit by vehicles within week of each other

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two Biddeford teens were hit by cars within just a week of one another in unrelated incidents. A 13-year-old girl was trying to cross Main Street when she was hit by a driver who then took off. Days later, a driver hit a 13-year-old boy who was...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine

There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Oxford diner to serve Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one

OXFORD (WGME) – A diner in Oxford is making sure everyone has a full plate this Thanksgiving. "Daddy O's" says it will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs or wants one. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin spent Wednesday at the diner as employees got ready for the...
OXFORD, ME
WGME

Demonstration to ban flavored tobacco products held in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland residents held a demonstration urging the city council to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products Monday. South Portland is the latest Maine city to consider this after Portland, Brunswick and Bangor passed similar bans. According to the Flavors Hook Kids Maine campaign, the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy