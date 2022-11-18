Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Related
WGME
Two rescued from Biddeford fire
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
WGME
City Counselor Kate Lewis nominated as South Portland's next mayor
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- City Counselor Kate Lewis was nominated on Tuesday to become the next South Portland Mayor. Lewis will be formally elected and sworn in next month. As the next mayor, Lewis says her biggest focus is the housing crisis in Maine. "There's a housing crunch throughout the...
WGME
Missing insulin bag found in Yarmouth after 2-month search
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- After a two-month search, a Maine mom says a bag containing $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes has been found. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley originally posted about the missing bag on Facebook in September. In the post, she said her husband and son drove...
WGME
Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays
PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
WGME
Free Street in Portland set to reopen following construction delays
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of construction, Free Street in Portland is set to finally reopen. The construction project, which started in the spring, has caused headaches for businesses and residents. Construction on High and Free streets, which is in the center of downtown Portland, has been going on since...
WGME
Missing Maine man with intellectual disabilities found safe
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall. Broomall was last seen Thursday when he left a group home on Forest Avenue. Police describe him as a 5'10", 200-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall has intellectual...
WGME
Turkey giveaway to be held at Wells grocery store
WELLS (WGME) -- Hot Radio Maine is holding its 10th annual turkey giveaway on Tuesday. Over 100 free turkeys will be available at this year’s event taking place at the IGA in Wells at 1517 Post Rd. All folks need to do is show up to the store and...
WGME
Plan to build village of tiny homes in Lewiston-Auburn in limbo
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to build a village of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in the Lewiston-Auburn area is now in limbo. Earlier this month, the Androscoggin County Commission approved more than $500,000 to help pay for 24 tiny modular homes. City leaders say while the funding is...
WGME
I-Team: Housing experts say Maine could be first to end homelessness statewide
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Solving homelessness may sound impossible, but some housing experts say Maine could be the first state to do it. Just across from the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor sits one tent after another. In Portland, they’re on downtown sidewalks. “You see it everywhere,” Jen Weatherbee, who has...
WGME
Lewiston Christmas tree had roots up north
LEWISTON (WGME)— After a long search, the city of Lewiston has finally found the perfect Christmas tree to display at Dufresne Plaza for the holiday season. City Arborist Steve Murch says the city put out an ad for a Christmas tree, but that's not what led them to the tree they would end up using.
WGME
Chipotle claims Augusta store closed due to business failure, not union activities
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Documents filed by attorneys for Chipotle claim that the closure of its Augusta location in July was due to the business failing, rather than because of employees seeking to form a union, according to the Kennebec Journal. The claim, which the Kennebec Journal obtained by a Freedom...
WGME
2 Biddeford teens hit by vehicles within week of each other
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two Biddeford teens were hit by cars within just a week of one another in unrelated incidents. A 13-year-old girl was trying to cross Main Street when she was hit by a driver who then took off. Days later, a driver hit a 13-year-old boy who was...
WGME
New calls for reforms after Portland's citizen initiative process sees increased use
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new debate is brewing around Portland's citizen initiative process, as the push to pass legislation by referendum has gained more steam in the past few elections. Earlier this month, Portland voters had to wade through a lengthy ballot of 13 questions, five of which were citizen...
WGME
These are some of the most magical Christmas communities in Maine
There’s something truly magical about Maine during the Christmas season. The holiday lights sparkle among snow-covered home, friends and families gather to enjoy each other’s company, and neighbors go out of their way to help each other. Lots of Maine communities go all out for the holiday, whether...
WGME
Community members bake dozens of pies for Thanksgiving dinner at Preble Street
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- People in South Portland are getting ready for the holiday season with a pie-baking marathon for those in need. "It's something I look forward to doing," said Ellen Clancy, who organizes the effort each year. Clancy says she started making pies for the holiday two decades...
WGME
Oxford diner to serve Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one
OXFORD (WGME) – A diner in Oxford is making sure everyone has a full plate this Thanksgiving. "Daddy O's" says it will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs or wants one. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin spent Wednesday at the diner as employees got ready for the...
WGME
'They are idiots:' Family upset Biddeford removed crossing signal where teen was hit
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The family of a Biddeford teen who suffered numerous injuries after being hit by a car in a crosswalk is questioning why the crossing signal to keep pedestrians safe was removed. Police say the hit-and-run driver was heading down a curve on Main Street in Biddeford, heading...
WGME
'We got pretty lucky:' Maine K-9 stabbed during standoff almost ready to return to duty
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – A Maine police K-9 is almost ready to return to duty. Gunther's handler says he's recovering at home now after a suspect stabbed him twice following a day-long standoff. York Police K-9 Gunther is looking healthy and is almost out of recovery. He's been resting up...
WGME
Midcoast Tree Festival reopens for its 4th year with gifts totaling over $40,000
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The "Midcoast Tree Festival" is back for its 4th year in Brunswick, and organizers say the fundraiser supports programs and services of Spectrum Generations, All Saints Parish of Brunswick and the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber. Those in attendance can enjoy performances, take part in arts and crafts, and...
WGME
Demonstration to ban flavored tobacco products held in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland residents held a demonstration urging the city council to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products Monday. South Portland is the latest Maine city to consider this after Portland, Brunswick and Bangor passed similar bans. According to the Flavors Hook Kids Maine campaign, the...
Comments / 0