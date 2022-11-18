ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James City, FL

Olga Negron
5d ago

been homeless since hurricane with my husband and dog.. we lost our home, our truck and all our belongings that were in storage.. staying in a one room motel that's costing us $500 a week that we could be using for food and or other housing. there are no rentals that are decent priced, everyone is out to make a buck!!! I'm so disgusted and annoyed that FEMA has these and Noone is getting help! 😒 I'm just about to give up! we can't keep doing this.... DO BETTER FEMA!!!!

Jessica Lodge
5d ago

FEMA IS A JOKE. They called us and told us we were eligible for housing, had someone calls us and tell us we could get a travel trailer, contractor came out looked at everything, sprayed painted and put orange flags where the trailer would go and then we get get a call last Saturday stating we haven't been approved because they are afraid of flooding and they can't elevate the trailer that high. umm hello wake up majority of Charlote County is in a flood zone so what you aren't going to let people who desperately need a place to stay get a trailer because we are in a flood zone. unbelievable government. you people should be proud of yourselves oh wait I am sure you all have a roof over your heads and are sitting comfy cozy.

kemo
4d ago

This is the 1st mention I've seen about FEMA trailers for IAN. I thought they had been discontinued because of the formaldehyde problem. This is terrible news.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 for the families affected by this total failure.

