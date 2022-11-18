ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Bannock County, Idaho State University to build Forensic Pathology Center

POCATELLO — Idaho State University and Bannock County have signed an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus. The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in eastern Idaho. Currently, all...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Locals remember deceased U of I students with candlelight vigil

IDAHO FALLS – Dozens gathered in the courtyard between Rib & Chop House and Smokin’ Fins in downtown Idaho Falls Monday night for a candlelight vigil in memory of the four University of Idaho students who were killed earlier this month. Jessica Marboe Jenkins with the Idaho Falls...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Miss Shoshone-Bannock is answering 7 Questions with Emmy

7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Life Lessons: 99-year-old Mike Rosenwinkel shares what he’s thankful for

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Taeloni Marissa Robison

Taeloni Marissa Robison, 24, of Idaho Falls, daughter of Nick and Cindy Robison, passed away November 19, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Services are pending. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt

Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt, 98, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Arrangements are pending under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Man arrested after hooking up trailer at stranger’s home and driving away, deputies say

AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Lane in Ammon just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man in a white Jeep hooking up to a trailer and driving away. The owner of the trailer was able to follow the suspect and guide deputies to the area of 31st East and Lincoln Road where they detained the suspect, identifying him as 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Butch is a lovable dog looking for his fur-ever home

Butch is a 4 year old Pit Mix. He is the goofiest boy who loves to give hugs and get belly rubs. He does not like to share his house with cats but is okay with some dogs. He is very sweet with kids and is looking for a home to give him snuggles.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

