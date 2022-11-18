Read full article on original website
Bannock County, Idaho State University to build Forensic Pathology Center
POCATELLO — Idaho State University and Bannock County have signed an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus. The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in eastern Idaho. Currently, all...
New custom hearse to preserve memory of local woman who passed away over the weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Funeral Director Brian Wood is ecstatic about the new hearse at Wood Funeral Home in Ammon. A Rosewood Classic Coach modeled after a 1932 Prinzing, which is designed to have the appearance of a Rolls Royce, arrived at the business Sunday after more than a year of waiting.
Locals remember deceased U of I students with candlelight vigil
IDAHO FALLS – Dozens gathered in the courtyard between Rib & Chop House and Smokin’ Fins in downtown Idaho Falls Monday night for a candlelight vigil in memory of the four University of Idaho students who were killed earlier this month. Jessica Marboe Jenkins with the Idaho Falls...
‘The Forgotten Carols’ returning to eastern Idaho this weekend with new actor in lead role
IDAHO FALLS – For over three decades, audiences in eastern Idaho have enjoyed kicking off their Christmas season with the live stage production “The Forgotten Carols.”. The show is returning for its 31st year at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts this weekend, with several major changes to the cast.
Miss Shoshone-Bannock is answering 7 Questions with Emmy
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
Looking back: ‘Meatless and wheatless days’ observed, loose horse causes car crash and teen cited after hitting parked car
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 21 to Nov. 27 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — Local cafes were planning to observe “meatless and wheatless days,” the Blackfoot Idaho Republican announced on Nov. 27, 1917.
Life Lessons: 99-year-old Mike Rosenwinkel shares what he’s thankful for
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Idaho Falls man arrested in Pocatello for allegedly threatening people with a BB gun
POCATELLO — A man who allegedly pulled a BB gun on three people has been charged with multiple felonies. Marcello Hulian Bravo, 21, faces three counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Pocatello police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, according to an affidavit of probable...
Taeloni Marissa Robison
Taeloni Marissa Robison, 24, of Idaho Falls, daughter of Nick and Cindy Robison, passed away November 19, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Services are pending. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt
Eunice Jane Cotterell Pratt, 98, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her home in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Arrangements are pending under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Three charged after police pursuit in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving from police in his vehicle and ditching it with two passengers inside. James Tyler Sinclair was charged with felony attempting to elude an officer. The incident happened in August. Charges were filed in court in November.
Debt collectors quit hounding me about $25,000 I owe, but how do I get control of my money?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
Man arrested after hooking up trailer at stranger’s home and driving away, deputies say
AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Lane in Ammon just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man in a white Jeep hooking up to a trailer and driving away. The owner of the trailer was able to follow the suspect and guide deputies to the area of 31st East and Lincoln Road where they detained the suspect, identifying him as 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran.
Butch is a lovable dog looking for his fur-ever home
Butch is a 4 year old Pit Mix. He is the goofiest boy who loves to give hugs and get belly rubs. He does not like to share his house with cats but is okay with some dogs. He is very sweet with kids and is looking for a home to give him snuggles.
Don’t want to make Thanksgiving dinner? You can feast at these places instead
IDAHO FALLS — Are you tired of baking pies? Did you burn the turkey? Several restaurants in our area are open, and some local organizations are providing free meals. Check the list out below!. Idaho Falls. The Sandpiper Restaurant: The restaurant will be open from noon to 7 p.m....
