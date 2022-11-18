Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Only suspect in custody for a little boy's death is held on $5M bond
WASHINGTON, In. — The only suspect in custody for the death of a five-year-old boy found in a suitcase appeared in court Monday. Dawn Coleman faces various charges in connection with the death of Cairo Jordan. Jordan is the 5-year-old boy found stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana.
spectrumnews1.com
How Ohio legislation could impact the LGBTQ+ community
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), a LGBTQ+ advocacy group, reports that 300 laws have been proposed or passed this year targeted at LGBTQ+ individuals, including in Ohio. Ohio House Bill 454, or the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act, restricts certain health care rights...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state in Capitol rotunda
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The public is invited to pay their respects to former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET. The Brown family will host a public visitation from 3 p.m...
spectrumnews1.com
'They want us to get things done': Republican leaders talk compromise ahead of the new legislative session
MADISON, Wis. — With the November election wrapped up, state legislative leaders will now turn their attention to January, when a new session gets underway. This upcoming biennium will start the way the last one ended: Under a divided government with Democrat Tony Evers in the governor's office and Republican leaders controlling both the Assembly and Senate.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Kentucky governor, KFC owner John Y. Brown dies at age 88
KENTUCKY — Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement to news outlets. Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88. Born in Lexington, Brown served as the Commonwealth’s 55th governor. The Democrat was also known...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin DNR emphasizes safety after young boy dies in hunting incident
WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is emphasizing safety after an 11-year-old boy died over the weekend in a deer hunting-related incident. The Wisconsin DNR hopes every hunter thinks about safety rules after death of 11-year-old in hunting incident. The DNR notes hunting incidents in Wisconsin...
spectrumnews1.com
Researchers find gaps in extracurricular activity participation among kids
OHIO — Some kindergarten-aged kids are missing out on being able to participate in extracurricular activities. A new Ohio State University study has begun to shed light on why. What You Need To Know. Over 400 kids were a part of the study, which is a part of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Catering kindness on Thanksgiving Eve and beyond
MCFARLAND, Wis. — Feeding those less fortunate is the reason a Madison-area caterer is going above and beyond for Thanksgiving. She said her inspiring good deed aligns with her new nonprofit’s mission. “The secret in the sauce is love,” said Mattie Reese, who loves her now-annual Thanksgiving Eve...
spectrumnews1.com
More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky woman wins $1 million lottery prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Dry Ridge, won the first $1 million prize from the Kentucky Lottery’s new game, the $50 500X Scratch-off ticket. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, bought the ticket from a vending machine at a Fastlane gas station in Crittenden earlier this month.
