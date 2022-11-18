ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

How Ohio legislation could impact the LGBTQ+ community

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), a LGBTQ+ advocacy group, reports that 300 laws have been proposed or passed this year targeted at LGBTQ+ individuals, including in Ohio. Ohio House Bill 454, or the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act, restricts certain health care rights...
OHIO STATE
Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state in Capitol rotunda

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The public is invited to pay their respects to former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET. The Brown family will host a public visitation from 3 p.m...
FRANKFORT, KY
'They want us to get things done': Republican leaders talk compromise ahead of the new legislative session

MADISON, Wis. — With the November election wrapped up, state legislative leaders will now turn their attention to January, when a new session gets underway. This upcoming biennium will start the way the last one ended: Under a divided government with Democrat Tony Evers in the governor's office and Republican leaders controlling both the Assembly and Senate.
WISCONSIN STATE
Former Kentucky governor, KFC owner John Y. Brown dies at age 88

KENTUCKY — Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement to news outlets. Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88. Born in Lexington, Brown served as the Commonwealth’s 55th governor. The Democrat was also known...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wisconsin DNR emphasizes safety after young boy dies in hunting incident

​WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is emphasizing safety after an 11-year-old boy died over the weekend in a deer hunting-related incident. The Wisconsin DNR hopes every hunter thinks about safety rules after death of 11-year-old in hunting incident. The DNR notes hunting incidents in Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
Catering kindness on Thanksgiving Eve and beyond

MCFARLAND, Wis. — Feeding those less fortunate is the reason a Madison-area caterer is going above and beyond for Thanksgiving. She said her inspiring good deed aligns with her new nonprofit’s mission. “The secret in the sauce is love,” said Mattie Reese, who loves her now-annual Thanksgiving Eve...
MCFARLAND, WI
More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky woman wins $1 million lottery prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Dry Ridge, won the first $1 million prize from the Kentucky Lottery’s new game, the $50 500X Scratch-off ticket. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, bought the ticket from a vending machine at a Fastlane gas station in Crittenden earlier this month.
KENTUCKY STATE

