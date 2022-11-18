Read full article on original website
The Wonder of the Seas sets sail from Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — People gathered for the “Largest Wave Out in the World” for one cruise ship on Sunday. The Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas sailed out of Port Canaveral with bright lights. While the day had significant rain, that did not stop people...
SpaceX plans to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying communications satellite Monday night
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX has plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Force Station Monday night. The rocket will be carrying a Eutelsat 10B communications satellite, which will give in-flight broadband data and video connectivity to countries around the world. The Falcon 9′s first-stage...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
Bay News 9
Disney World to raise ticket prices, SeaWorld shows off Pipeline vehicle and Universal opens new Holiday Tribute Store
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. After a two-year absence, ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms. And this year, the frigid exhibit features hand-crafted ice sculptures inspired by Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. We talk with the people behind it all! Plus, Ashley and Allison check in on some of the holiday offerings now underway. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
westorlandonews.com
Walt Disney World Selects Developer for 80-Acre Affordable Housing Initiative
Walt Disney World has selected The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate a new attainable housing development, offering affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels. Walt Disney World will contribute approximately 80 acres of land in southwest Orange County, Florida, for the development, located west of State Road 429 and just a couple of miles from Flamingo Crossings Town Center.
Bay News 9
IAAPA Expo: ICON Park reveals details about new Wheel game
ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park has shared more details about the new game it’s adding to The Wheel. "The Great Florida Road Trip" is expected to debut early next year. ICON Park shared more details about the game, which will let visitors learn about Florida's classic roadside attractions.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
Locally Owned Comfort Food Restaurant to Open in Cocoa Beach
"We will serve comfort food with a twist, comfort style food that’s prepared in some pretty unique ways.”
Bay News 9
5 things to know about SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration
The sights, sounds and flavors of the Christmas season are already taking over SeaWorld Orlando. And speaking of flavors, we get to spotlight a new culinary expert this year. 1. Chef Jose Vargas is SeaWorld Orlando’s executive sous chef. He has been with the company for about six months, meaning this is his first year influencing the park’s Christmas offerings. “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done,” he said with a smile. “But this is what I’ve always wanted to do.”
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
WESH
Beach access in Volusia County still limited in wake of Hurricane Nicole
It’s arguably the community's greatest asset – Volusia County's 47 miles of beach. We locals love it. Tourists visit because of it. So any beach closure has a huge impact. “It keeps the ocean center open, it keeps the advertising boards open,” Bob Davis, president and CEO of the hospitality and lodging association.
iheart.com
BREVARD: Officials are offering replacement sand
Brevard County residents impacted by beach erosion from Nicole are able to get emergency assistance. Officials are offering replacement sand for those along the coast, including Melbourne Beach. The county Natural Management Department is accepting requests now.
‘Healing is now beginning’: Community holds vigil for 3-year-old Winter Springs boy found dead
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A song of sadness and a prayer for peace. Support is pouring in for the family of a 3-year-old who drowned in a retention pond in Winter Springs. The Rising Sun neighborhood honored Axel Caballero’s life during a candlelight vigil Sunday evening. Dozens of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Brevard residents impacted by beach erosion can ask for emergency replacement sand
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Residents impacted by beach erosion due to Hurricane Nicole can now get emergency replacement sand. Coastal erosion has shown up in parts of Florida’s east coast after Nicole’s impact, including Melbourne Beach. Brevard County residents who were impacted by the beach erosion can...
Bay News 9
Veterans group helps hurricane recovery efforts
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Many around the state of Florida have been working for some time to bounce back from the impacts of both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. That great need spurred action by a Brevard County veteran and his disaster aid team. Vietnam veteran Don Pearsall stepped into...
kennythepirate.com
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Volusia County businesses, engineers seek solution to coastal damage after hurricanes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole caused a lot of damage in Volusia County, as seawalls collapsed and buildings were deemed unsafe. Channel 9 has spoken to business owners and engineers about what it will take to fix our coast. The county said that adding things will...
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole is long gone, and the holiday season is in full swing here in Central Florida. Check out our top 9 events throughout the region below:. Give Kids the World’s holiday staple kicks off this weekend, but at a new location — H2O Water Park in Kissimmee. Get tickets here.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
‘Secured a loving home’: 17 children adopted during event at Brevard County stadium
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — November is National Adoption Month. The USSSA Space Coast Stadium was transformed into a field of dreams for 15 families adopting 17 children Friday. Tyrel William Trahan-Little, 16, wasn’t convinced he’d ever find a forever family but he and his adoptive parents, Bryan and Jocelyn Little, chose one another during a court hearing at the USSSA Space Coast Stadium in Viera.
