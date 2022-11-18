ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December

With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Disney World to raise ticket prices, SeaWorld shows off Pipeline vehicle and Universal opens new Holiday Tribute Store

From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. After a two-year absence, ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms. And this year, the frigid exhibit features hand-crafted ice sculptures inspired by Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. We talk with the people behind it all! Plus, Ashley and Allison check in on some of the holiday offerings now underway. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Walt Disney World Selects Developer for 80-Acre Affordable Housing Initiative

Walt Disney World has selected The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate a new attainable housing development, offering affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels. Walt Disney World will contribute approximately 80 acres of land in southwest Orange County, Florida, for the development, located west of State Road 429 and just a couple of miles from Flamingo Crossings Town Center.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

IAAPA Expo: ICON Park reveals details about new Wheel game

ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park has shared more details about the new game it’s adding to The Wheel. "The Great Florida Road Trip" is expected to debut early next year. ICON Park shared more details about the game, which will let visitors learn about Florida's classic roadside attractions.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

5 things to know about SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

The sights, sounds and flavors of the Christmas season are already taking over SeaWorld Orlando. And speaking of flavors, we get to spotlight a new culinary expert this year. 1. Chef Jose Vargas is SeaWorld Orlando’s executive sous chef. He has been with the company for about six months, meaning this is his first year influencing the park’s Christmas offerings. “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done,” he said with a smile. “But this is what I’ve always wanted to do.”
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

BREVARD: Officials are offering replacement sand

Brevard County residents impacted by beach erosion from Nicole are able to get emergency assistance. Officials are offering replacement sand for those along the coast, including Melbourne Beach. The county Natural Management Department is accepting requests now.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Veterans group helps hurricane recovery efforts

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Many around the state of Florida have been working for some time to bounce back from the impacts of both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. That great need spurred action by a Brevard County veteran and his disaster aid team. Vietnam veteran Don Pearsall stepped into...
FLORIDA STATE
kennythepirate.com

Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break

Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Secured a loving home’: 17 children adopted during event at Brevard County stadium

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — November is National Adoption Month. The USSSA Space Coast Stadium was transformed into a field of dreams for 15 families adopting 17 children Friday. Tyrel William Trahan-Little, 16, wasn’t convinced he’d ever find a forever family but he and his adoptive parents, Bryan and Jocelyn Little, chose one another during a court hearing at the USSSA Space Coast Stadium in Viera.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy