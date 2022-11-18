ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

27 First News

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022

It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation

MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
MAUMEE, OH
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
OHIO STATE

