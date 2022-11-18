Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties: See the impacted areas
CLEVELAND — A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio as accumulating snow is expected this weekend. The Lake Effect Snow Warning will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday for the following counties:. Ashtabula. Cuyahoga. Geauga. Lake. 3News'...
Winter Storm Watch issued in several Northeast Ohio counties for accumulating snow this weekend: See the impacted areas
CLEVELAND — Update: The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Lake Effect Storm Warning on Saturday. All of the details can be found HERE. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a handful of counties in Northeast Ohio as accumulating snow is expected this weekend. The...
Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
Local rains have steelhead trout cruising the rivers: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Last week’s rainy weather has been a bonus for steelhead trout fishing this coming weekend and beyond, as outstanding numbers of fresh spawning trout have moved from Lake Erie into the Northeast Ohio rivers and streams. While the windy weather has made the Lake Erie...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
Snow showers tomorrow morning may impact driving conditions; How ODOT is preparing to treat roads
MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley should expect more snow showers tomorrow morning, which may impact driving conditions. The Ohio Department of Transportation showed News Center 7′s Haley Kosik how they’re preparing to treat the roads. Before they can hit the road and begin treatment, inspections are...
Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022
It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
COVID-19 community spread continues to improve in Northeast Ohio; CDC reports 2 counties remain 'high'
CLEVELAND — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop for most parts of Northeast Ohio. In the latest community level update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all but two Northeast Ohio counties find themselves at either the "low" or "medium" category.
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation
MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Ohio. Find It Here. Introduces Largest-Ever Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, Featuring 55 Stops, Five Zoos and Millions of Holiday Lights
— ‘Tis the season … for millions of holiday lights, enchanting holiday displays, themed train rides, charming towns decked out in festive décor and special adventures in Ohio’s state parks. Whatever you’re looking for to make the holiday season festive and fun, you can find it here, in Ohio.
NEO consumers share concerns over proposed Columbia Gas increase
Debbie Coon of Elyria is wondering how much higher her Columbia Gas bill could be climbing this winter, as the utility asks the PUCO to approve an increase in fixed charges over the next 5 years
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Crews respond to a ‘fully engulfed’ barn fire in Auglaize County
SAINT MARYS — Auglaize County crews were called to a barn fire early Saturday morning. A barn on the 17000 block of Koenig Road in Saint Marys was “fully engulfed” in flames, Auglaize County dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Auglaize County and Saint Marys Fire responded...
Columbia Gas poised to get big rate increase
Amid high consumer inflation and spiking energy costs, Columbia Gas of Ohio could start charging each Ohio customer much more in fixed costs.
Here Are Ohio's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes, According to Google Trends
We appear to be nutty about stuffing
