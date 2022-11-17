Read full article on original website
Related
texas.gov
Nov. 21 - ATLAS and ETRACS are down
AUSTIN, Texas — Some specialized Texas Historical Commission web tools are currently down, including the Texas Historic Sites Atlas (atlas.thc.texas.gov) and the eTRAC system (https://xapps.thc.state.tx.us/106Review/). We do not have an estimate for when the sites will be restored, but are working to resolve the issue. We apologize for this...
texas.gov
Domestic Violence Resources Available During the Holidays
As we enter the holiday season, HHS and DFPS want to remind Texans about resources available for victims of domestic violence, persons using domestic violence, and family and friends who want to help. The use of violence and coercive control is along a continuum and may start with a person...
texas.gov
Comment on Proposed Rule Changes by December 25: Unauthorized Practice of Law, Using the Standard Inspection Report Form
During the November TREC Meeting, the Commission proposed two rule amendments and one new rule. The Texas Real Estate Inspector Committee recommended the proposal of amendments to 535.223, Standard Inspection Report Form. The Unauthorized Practice of Law Working group recommended a new rule, 537.1, Definitions, and amendments to Section 537.11, use of Standard Contract Forms.
Comments / 0