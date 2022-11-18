Read full article on original website
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart: "Our Guys Are Fired Up To Play Georgia Tech"
ATHENS — University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart offered the following comments during Tuesday’s media session after practice. “It’s been great. Guys are fired up and understand the importance of the game. We had a really good practice today and a good practice yesterday.”. On...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum names the only school that could beat Georgia for the National Championship
Paul Finebaum only sees one team dancing with No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff. Finebaum joined the crew at Get Up Tuesday morning to speak on the matter. He talked about the likelihood each team has to reach the 4-team field and said the winner between Ohio State and Michigan will give Georgia the hardest time on their way to another National Title.
dawgpost.com
Georgia’s Todd Monken Named Broyles Award Semifinalist
ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia Bulldog offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, according to an announcement from the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation. Given annually to college football’s top assistant coach, the Broyles Award included two other assistants from...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog WR Dominick Blaylock Proves Consistency Always Prevails
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldog WR Dominick Blaylock has been quiet due to multiple injuries, but had Georgia’s longest offensive play on Saturday against Kentucky. His 35-yard reception late in the third quarter was his longest since the 2019 game against Auburn. “He’s giving his best effort and making our...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog Brock Bowers Named Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist
ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia sophomore tight end Brock Bowers has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, according to an announcement from the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., Monday. Bowers, a native of Napa, Calif., is one of only two players from the Southeastern Conference on...
Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis
Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
dawgpost.com
About the Time Kelee Ringo Wanted to Meet With Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart saw that one of his best players, Kelee Ringo, messaged him. “He wanted to meet,” Kirby said. It was the week leading up to Georgia’s huge showdown with the No. 1 Vols. A lot was riding on how Ringo played during the game against the high-flying Vols.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Release Details for Event Honoring Vince Dooley
ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs announced details Monday of a celebration of life for former UGA coach Vince Dooley. The event honoring the former University of Georgia head football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley will be held Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum. Dooley died on Oct. 28, at the age of 90.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
gsabusiness.com
Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University
Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’
At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
21-year-old, recent college grad found dead in Rome over the weekend, family says
ROME, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after he was found dead in Rome over the weekend. They say his high school friend is charged with murder and that he tried to cover up their son's death. According to Rome Police, a missing...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Anderson Co. crash
One person has died and another is in the hospital following a crash Friday evening in Anderson County.
Police: Georgia driver doing doughnuts in parking lot left after hitting person who later died
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A juvenile doing doughnuts in a DeKalb County parking lot is facing more than just reckless driving charges. On Nov. 9, the driver was in the parking lot at Sprouts, located at 4310 Lavista Road in DeKalb County. That's when police say he was confronted by a concerned citizen. When the driver, only identified as a juvenile, attempted to leave the area, he hit 31-year-old James Spencer Feuerstein and left the scene. The man later died from his injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman receives life sentence for deadly Decatur hotel room shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A jury found a 37-year-old woman guilty of a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County hotel room. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Aushun Price shot 40-year-old Frank Hosey on June 19, 2021, in an Econo Lodge Hotel in Decatur. She was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession.
