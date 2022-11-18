Read full article on original website
Related
nftplazas.com
Metaplex Announces Layoffs
The NFT and crypto industries are inexplicably linked and the fortunes of one tend to affect the other. Case in point, Metaplex, a company that makes Solana NFT protocols, has announced a round of layoffs due to the current market condition. Metaplex Makes Hard Decisions. layoffs were confirmed by Metaplex...
ffnews.com
HYPE Partners With Bitpanda to Expand Its Democratic Investment Offering
Two of Europe’s leading fintechs are teaming up to unlock the opportunities presented by Open Banking. HYPE, the Italian market leader in app-based money management and Bitpanda, the leading European investment-as-a-service infrastructure provider, will build on the vision of both companies to make finance simpler. HYPE’s 1.7 million customers...
nftplazas.com
Mattel Launches NFT Marketplace
Toy lovers, rejoice! Mattel, the company behind iconic toys such as Hot Wheels and Barbie, will be launching a new NFT marketplace this week. Based on the Flow blockchain, this marketplace is named Mattel Creations and will feature its iconic household names. The Marketplace. The new marketplace intends to hit...
NEWSBTC
CryptoARC (ARC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CryptoARC (ARC) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a mobile TCG (Trading Card Game) featuring Play-to-Earn (P2E),...
aiexpress.io
Tax filing software caught sending personal financial info to Meta: report
A number of tax prep providers have been discovered sending delicate monetary info to Meta, together with individuals’s revenue, submitting standing, and even quantities gained in faculty scholarships. The knowledge comes by way of an investigative report from The Markup (opens in new tab), which claims that Meta Pixel...
nftplazas.com
Sorare Avoids Regulatory Sanctions
NFTs and gaming seem to be a match made in heaven. Despite the success of countless projects, some complications still occur. NFT fantasy gaming platform Sorare has just announced adjustments to its NFT fantasy games, which is one recent example. The changes are scheduled to drop by March 31, 2023,...
cryptobusinessworld.com
Ripple partnered with digital payments gateway MSF Africa
Tech company Ripple partnered with digital payments gateway MSF Africa to bring advantages of cryptocurrency-enabled payments to the continent. Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions has partnered with a leading digital payments gateway MSF Africa to use the technology to streamline mobile payments for customers in 35 countries in real-time.
Digital Music News
Artist-Advance Startup beatBread Announces ‘$100 Million Institutional Funding Agreement’ Following $34 Million Seed Round
About nine months after closing a $34 million seed round, artist-advance startup beatBread has officially inked “a $100 million institutional funding agreement.”. Two-year-old beatBread announced the $100 million tranche today, via a formal release that was emailed to DMN. Variant Investments, a Portland-headquartered alternative asset fund that says it explores “the remote, less crowded corners of the investment universe,” fronted the capital, according to the involved parties.
TechCrunch
Tanzania’s YC alum Ramani raises $32M to digitize CPG supply chains, lend resellers
The latest round, which follows an undisclosed seed funding round last year, was led by Flexcap Ventures, and serial entrepreneur Jared Schreiber, while debt was raised from undisclosed investors. The Y Combinator (W20) backed startup, co-founded in 2019 by Martin Kibet (COO), and brothers Iain Usiri (CEO) and Calvin Usiri...
Meta's Metaverse Ambitions In Jeopardy As FTC Challenges Within Unlimited Acquisition
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Meta Platforms Inc META squashed competition when it halted plans to build its own virtual reality fitness app and opted to buy Within Unlimited Inc instead, Bloomberg reports. The FTC said that the acquisition would keep the tech giant from entering the space through...
Airswift Launches Gateway to Help Online Merchants Accept Crypto
Cryptocurrency payment solutions provider Airswift has launched a full-stack payment gateway for online businesses. Airswift Connect integrates with merchants’ online stores to enable them to accept cryptocurrency worldwide, the company said Monday (Nov. 21) in an announcement emailed to PYMNTS. “Airswift customers benefit from our proven track record of...
AirTank Launches eCommerce Platform for Healthcare and MedTech Sectors
Healthcare-focused eCommerce consulting agency AirTank has launched an eCommerce platform built exclusively for the healthcare and medical technology sectors. The new CareCart platform is designed to meet the specific needs of these industries and to comply with rules and regulations that govern them, AirTank said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) press release.
nftevening.com
Pepsi Is Launching NFTs For Their Indian Customers
Pepsi, the soft drink company, has announced it will be releasing a NFT collection for their Indian market. Consumers who compete in the #PepsiBlackeffect challenge are eligible to win the Pepsi Black-themed NFTs. Let’s get into the collection details. Pepsi Black Zero Sugar NFT collection. On November 17, PepsiCo...
Remy Cointreau first half profits beat expectations, keeps outlook
PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) reported a stronger-than-expected 27.2% organic jump in first-half operating profit, driven by strong demand for its premium cognac in China and the United States and cost controls.
cryptobriefing.com
US Intellectual Property Office Grants Full Patent Approval for Rewarded Video by Verasity
Verasity, an open-ledger ecosystem designed to provide rewarded video services and prevent advertising fraud, announced today that it has received full patent approval for its rewarded video system and method in the United States (with international priority). The patent approval represents Verasity’s most significant milestone in protecting and licensing its rewarded video technology to date.
bankautomationnews.com
Bank and VC consortium to invest in emerging fintechs
Community banks and venture capital firms are joining forces through the newly launched BTech Consortium to help smaller financial institutions (FIs) invest in emerging fintech technologies to the tune of $100 million. Through the consortium, banks will collectively invest funds to help power various technology initiatives, Fred Cummings, founder and president at VC Elizabeth […]
assetservicingtimes.com
EBA Clearing’s instant payment service RT1 marks fifth anniversary
EBA Clearing’s instant payment service RT1 marks fifth anniversary. EBA Clearing’s pan-European instant payment service RT1 has been on the forefront of the real-time payment ramp-up across Europe, since its inception 5 years ago, according to the payment infrastructure solutions provider. The service currently reaches 85 per cent...
AdWeek
As the NFT Frenzy Fades, Brands Recalibrate Their Strategy
A $180,000 image of a Taco Bell taco, an $800 virtual Pringles can, a $265 piece of Charmin toilet paper. In summer 2021, as prices of major cryptocurrencies swelled to record highs, it seemed like branded nonfungible tokens (NFTs) were inescapable and regularly commanding head-scratching sums. Crypto companies billed their...
nftplazas.com
X2Y2 Makes U-Turn on Creator Royalties
Ethereum NFT marketplace X2Y2 has backtracked on its earlier move to offer optional creator royalties on its platform. Instead, it will now ensure all its artists will receive due compensation for works traded within its ecosystem. Over the summer, X2Y2 made waves with its controversial in-built ‘Flexible Royalties Function’. Essentially...
Uber Taps Rapid Delivery Partner Zapp to Drive Cross-Platform Spending
Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies announced Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it is partnering with the British 20-minute convenience delivery app Zapp to offer the latter’s products on the Uber Eats marketplace in Central London. “We’re excited to partner with Zapp to offer round the clock convenience as one of the...
Comments / 0