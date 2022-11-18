ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Man shot outside Atlanta recording studio, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot in the parking lot of local recording studio Super Sound Studios, according to Atlanta Police. Right now, details are limited. However, officers add that the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. and the victim is in stable condition. Officers said the property manager...
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
fox5atlanta.com

Austell police investigate shooting on Hotel Street

AUSTELL, Ga. - Austell police said they are investigating a shooting on Hotel Street that put a man in the hospital. On Nov. 21, around 6 p.m., police said they found the male victim who took a gunshot to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment...
11Alive

Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
fox5atlanta.com

'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say

ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
fox5atlanta.com

60-year-old man shot in leg in Downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at Downtown Atlanta pharmacy Sunday night. Officials say on Sunday at around 7:37 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Walgreens Pharmacy at 25 Peachtree Street. At the scene, officers found a 60-year-old man who had been shot in...
fox5atlanta.com

Duluth police charge unresponsive man passed out behind wheel with DUI

DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were sent to investigate a call about a man seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a development on Nov. 15. When they got there, officials said there was music blaring from...
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 'Known suspect' stabs man in face during fight in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a known suspect accused of stabbing a man in the face Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on Sunday shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of York Avenue SW after reports of a person stabbed. At...
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb Police searching for missing 11, 13-year-old girls

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County family is looking for 13-year-old Deaiyka and 11-year-old Regina. Both girls were last seen Monday in a vehicle near Evans Mill Road in DeKalb County. As of right now, there is no description available for what these girls were last...
