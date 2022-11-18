Read full article on original website
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
24-year-old arrested after police say he fired pistol into the air in Buckhead
ATLANTA - A man was arrested after firing several shots into the air near a busy Buckhead intersection early Wednesday morning, Atlanta police say. Joel Blasco, 24, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. Around 1:50 a.m., police say officers responded to the area of Andrews Drive NW and Peachtree...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man shot outside Atlanta recording studio, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot in the parking lot of local recording studio Super Sound Studios, according to Atlanta Police. Right now, details are limited. However, officers add that the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. and the victim is in stable condition. Officers said the property manager...
Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
fox5atlanta.com
Austell police investigate shooting on Hotel Street
AUSTELL, Ga. - Austell police said they are investigating a shooting on Hotel Street that put a man in the hospital. On Nov. 21, around 6 p.m., police said they found the male victim who took a gunshot to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment...
Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
fox5atlanta.com
'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say
ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Suspect killed after murdering Lyft driver, shootout with police in Lithonia
Two people are dead, and a DeKalb County police officer is injured after an armed assailant shot and killed a rideshare driver and then began shooting at police in Lithonia on Nov. 21. The family of 31-year-old Lauren Allen confirmed she was shot and killed after dropping off a passenger...
1 person shot, killed at southeast Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside a southeast Atlanta gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited, but Channel 2 Action News has learned that police responded to the...
Atlanta police officer retires following murder indictment in 2019 shooting
An Atlanta police officer indicted in the 2019 shooting death of a teenager has retired, as he awaits an arraignment hea...
fox5atlanta.com
60-year-old man shot in leg in Downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at Downtown Atlanta pharmacy Sunday night. Officials say on Sunday at around 7:37 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Walgreens Pharmacy at 25 Peachtree Street. At the scene, officers found a 60-year-old man who had been shot in...
Family identifies 23-year-old man killed in double murder in Midtown
ATLANTA — Family members have identified one of two victims in a deadly shooting in Midtown over the weekend as a 23-year-old man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of a shooting on at the Spectrum on Spring Apartments on Spring...
fox5atlanta.com
Duluth police charge unresponsive man passed out behind wheel with DUI
DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were sent to investigate a call about a man seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a development on Nov. 15. When they got there, officials said there was music blaring from...
Man arrested after 2 people shot to death near Midtown Dunkin’
Two people are dead following a shooting in Midtown Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows Duluth police smashing glass to wake passed out driver
The Duluth police and Gwinnett County firefighters said the driver was passed out in a vehicle with the music blasting. They tried knocking on the window to wake him first.
Cops: Employee shoots armed man entering Atlanta recording studio owned by T.I.
One of two armed men was injured after being shot as they entered a historic recording studio in the Loring Heights neighborhood of northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Man accused of killing wife in Clayton County arrested after 2 months
A months-long search for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Lovejoy finally came to an end, Clayton County officials announced.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother driving for Lyft killed by suspect prior to shootout with police at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI is investigating a shooting at a Redan-area gas station that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday night. The suspect in that officer-involved shooting fatally shot a mother who was driving for Lyft just before the shootout with police, investigators say. No...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta investigators search for person of interest with connection to October homicide
ATLANTA - Have you seen the man in this video? Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit said he might be a person of interested in a homicide that took place on North Highland Avenue back in October. On Oct. 27 just after 11 p.m., officers found another...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 'Known suspect' stabs man in face during fight in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a known suspect accused of stabbing a man in the face Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say on Sunday shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of York Avenue SW after reports of a person stabbed. At...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb Police searching for missing 11, 13-year-old girls
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County family is looking for 13-year-old Deaiyka and 11-year-old Regina. Both girls were last seen Monday in a vehicle near Evans Mill Road in DeKalb County. As of right now, there is no description available for what these girls were last...
