ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Harris Beach donates Thanksgiving meals

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Harris Beach Law Firm, which dropped off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester. Each box was filled with a turkey, pie and other items for Thanksgiving dinner. Bright Spots of Thanksgiving, for families in need.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League launches ticket donation program

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League announced a ticket donation program Wednesday that will benefit underserved youth and families in the area. The Pay-it-Forward Ticket Donation Program allows ticketholders to donate tickets for a show that will then be distributed to eligible families. “When a student attends...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: The spirit of Thanksgiving

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday's Bright Spot shines on Rochester's Harris-Beach law firm. They rolled out the carts to drop off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. Each box was filled with nonperishable items, dry goods, plus a turkey and a pie. Bright spots of Thanksgiving...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Holy Childhood serves up Thanksgiving tradition in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — A sweet holiday tradition is being served up, just in time for Thanksgiving. Holy Childhood's Special Touch Bakery hosted its annual pie pickup Tuesday. Our friends there make their fresh, famous pies ever year. "Everybody wants this tradition, and it is a little bit of a...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce earns five-star accreditation

Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is getting high marks. It was awarded five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for its organization and positive impact on the community. The Rochester Chamber joins an elite class, as only two others in New York state —...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Congregation shares stories of thankfulness at Thanksgiving time

Rochester, N.Y. — This is the season of Thanksgiving, and I am grateful I accepted the invitation of Pastor Anthony Saxton recently to experience his ministry at the Maplewood YMCA. "When we talk about good neighbors, they’re very very neighborly," Saxton said. Those who gathered there Saturday shared...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local pantries feeling impact of high inflation

Rochester, N.Y. — High inflation is making the holidays even tougher for struggling families to buy food. The number of people without enough food in New York state rose 35 percent in the last year, according to a report from Hunger Free America. Local food pantries say the need...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Temporary delays expected for O'Rorke Bridge

Rochester, N.Y. — Some travelers heading between the city and Irondequoit may need to take a detour on some days for the next few weeks. The O'Rorke Bridge, the northernmost bridge that carries vehicles over the Genesee River, will be temporarily lifted intermittently on select dates. The Monroe County...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Patients help prepare Thanksgiving meal as part of recovery from brain injuries

Greece, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health's Golisano Restorative Neurology & Rehabilitation Center at Unity Hospital hosted an early Thanksgiving feast Tuesday. Several patients helped prepare food for their loved ones. Patients said it helps them get back into their day-to-day lives as they recover from brain injuries. "Today we...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Scott's Winter Outlook

How will Winter behave this year in Rochester? Scott has some thoughts. Here's his annual Winter Outlook.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Eastview adding bike patrols for holiday season

Victor, N.Y. — Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, Eastview Mall is taking additional security measures. For the first time ever, deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office will be on bike patrol in the mall's parking lot, weather permitting. Sheriff Phil Povero said he believes the move...
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

Healing process begins for Kirk Ashton's victims

Rochester, N.Y. — With Kirk Ashton now headed to prison, the process of healing can begin for the young people he victimized and their families. "Justice is just one step in the healing process," said Daniele Lyman-Torres, CEO of the Bivona Child Advocacy Center. "This is something that is a lifelong recovery. People are survivors and these children are survivors, and they will be living with this for the rest of their lives."
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Air travelers notice improvements amid busy holiday travel week

Rochester, N.Y. — As travelers get ready to board flights to see their loved ones for Thanksgiving, airlines are preparing for one of their busiest weekends of the year. "Last year, we had about 48 departures a day," said Andy Moore, director of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. "This year, we’re averaging about 52 during this Thanksgiving holiday, so it’s about an 8% increase in flights. So it’s going to be about 25,000 passengers departing the Rochester airport over the next six days — so, extremely busy."
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Ashton sentenced to 63 years, but will only serve 20

Rochester, N.Y. — The former principal of Northwood Elementary School, Kirk Ashton, convicted of sexually abusing 21 students, was sentenced to 63 years in prison Wednesday — but his time in prison will be much shorter. Under state law, the most time he can serve is 20 years...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy