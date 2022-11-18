Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Harris Beach donates Thanksgiving meals
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Harris Beach Law Firm, which dropped off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester. Each box was filled with a turkey, pie and other items for Thanksgiving dinner. Bright Spots of Thanksgiving, for families in need.
13 WHAM
The Rochester Broadway Theatre League launches ticket donation program
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League announced a ticket donation program Wednesday that will benefit underserved youth and families in the area. The Pay-it-Forward Ticket Donation Program allows ticketholders to donate tickets for a show that will then be distributed to eligible families. “When a student attends...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: The spirit of Thanksgiving
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Tuesday's Bright Spot shines on Rochester's Harris-Beach law firm. They rolled out the carts to drop off Thanksgiving meals at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. Each box was filled with nonperishable items, dry goods, plus a turkey and a pie. Bright spots of Thanksgiving...
13 WHAM
Local restaurants seeing record highs for Thanksgiving reservations, takeout orders
East Rochester, N.Y. — Thanksgiving dinner and passing side dishes could look different for some families this year. Many are skipping the grocery store and having other people cook their holiday meal. "We will probably turn the restaurant over three times," said Donna Perlo, owner of Perlo's Restaurant in...
13 WHAM
Holy Childhood serves up Thanksgiving tradition in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — A sweet holiday tradition is being served up, just in time for Thanksgiving. Holy Childhood's Special Touch Bakery hosted its annual pie pickup Tuesday. Our friends there make their fresh, famous pies ever year. "Everybody wants this tradition, and it is a little bit of a...
13 WHAM
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce earns five-star accreditation
Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is getting high marks. It was awarded five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for its organization and positive impact on the community. The Rochester Chamber joins an elite class, as only two others in New York state —...
13 WHAM
Congregation shares stories of thankfulness at Thanksgiving time
Rochester, N.Y. — This is the season of Thanksgiving, and I am grateful I accepted the invitation of Pastor Anthony Saxton recently to experience his ministry at the Maplewood YMCA. "When we talk about good neighbors, they’re very very neighborly," Saxton said. Those who gathered there Saturday shared...
13 WHAM
Local pantries feeling impact of high inflation
Rochester, N.Y. — High inflation is making the holidays even tougher for struggling families to buy food. The number of people without enough food in New York state rose 35 percent in the last year, according to a report from Hunger Free America. Local food pantries say the need...
13 WHAM
Temporary delays expected for O'Rorke Bridge
Rochester, N.Y. — Some travelers heading between the city and Irondequoit may need to take a detour on some days for the next few weeks. The O'Rorke Bridge, the northernmost bridge that carries vehicles over the Genesee River, will be temporarily lifted intermittently on select dates. The Monroe County...
13 WHAM
Patients help prepare Thanksgiving meal as part of recovery from brain injuries
Greece, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health's Golisano Restorative Neurology & Rehabilitation Center at Unity Hospital hosted an early Thanksgiving feast Tuesday. Several patients helped prepare food for their loved ones. Patients said it helps them get back into their day-to-day lives as they recover from brain injuries. "Today we...
Rochester man killed when hit by plow in Macedon
The driver of the plow remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
13 WHAM
Scott's Winter Outlook
How will Winter behave this year in Rochester? Scott has some thoughts. Here's his annual Winter Outlook.
13 WHAM
Flower City Union raises money for LGBTQ and worker rights amid World Cup in Qatar
Flower City Union is celebrating the World Cup, while recognizing the controversial human rights record in the tournament's host country, Qatar. In Qatar, homosexuality is illegal. Advocates have also criticized the country's treatment of its migrant workers, who built the World Cup stadiums. That was a discussion as fans gathered...
13 WHAM
Eastview adding bike patrols for holiday season
Victor, N.Y. — Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, Eastview Mall is taking additional security measures. For the first time ever, deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office will be on bike patrol in the mall's parking lot, weather permitting. Sheriff Phil Povero said he believes the move...
Alert for missing child from Rochester canceled
He was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, a blue denim jacket, black Crocs, black pants, and has a white and red backpack with a gold astronaut and a crown on the backpack.
Local snowplow company shares how Buffalo snowstorm paused services
But this storm is the worst they’ve seen in years, making projects that would take between five and ten minutes go on for over an hour.
13 WHAM
Healing process begins for Kirk Ashton's victims
Rochester, N.Y. — With Kirk Ashton now headed to prison, the process of healing can begin for the young people he victimized and their families. "Justice is just one step in the healing process," said Daniele Lyman-Torres, CEO of the Bivona Child Advocacy Center. "This is something that is a lifelong recovery. People are survivors and these children are survivors, and they will be living with this for the rest of their lives."
13 WHAM
Air travelers notice improvements amid busy holiday travel week
Rochester, N.Y. — As travelers get ready to board flights to see their loved ones for Thanksgiving, airlines are preparing for one of their busiest weekends of the year. "Last year, we had about 48 departures a day," said Andy Moore, director of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. "This year, we’re averaging about 52 during this Thanksgiving holiday, so it’s about an 8% increase in flights. So it’s going to be about 25,000 passengers departing the Rochester airport over the next six days — so, extremely busy."
wxxinews.org
While snow buries much of the Buffalo area and other parts of WNY, Rochester sees little accumulation
While the Buffalo area and other parts of Western NY are measuring snowfall from the recent lake effect snow event in feet, there’s little accumulation in the immediate Rochester area. The frigid winds coming across Lake Erie over the last few days have dumped more than six feet of...
13 WHAM
Ashton sentenced to 63 years, but will only serve 20
Rochester, N.Y. — The former principal of Northwood Elementary School, Kirk Ashton, convicted of sexually abusing 21 students, was sentenced to 63 years in prison Wednesday — but his time in prison will be much shorter. Under state law, the most time he can serve is 20 years...
