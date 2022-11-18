Read full article on original website
Liberty beats College Station Lady Cougars 67-43
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Lady Cougars come up short against Liberty Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym. Jaeden McMillin led College Station with 17 points. The Redhawks’ leading scorer was Keyera Roseby who led all scorers with 19 points.
Achane Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist
TYLER, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was selected as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the organization announced Wednesday morning. Achane is one of the most versatile backs in the SEC and the country this season, ranking among the top 20 in rushing, punt return and all-purpose yards. Achane’s 98.6 rushing yards per game are good for third in the SEC, while also ranking 20th nationally. His 10 trips to the end zone this season rank eighth among SEC scorers and he stands as the only player in the country to have scored as a rusher, receiver and returner this year. The Missouri City, Texas, native ranks fifth nationally and leads the SEC, averaging 155.0 all-purpose yards per game. His 3,328 career AP yards currently sit in 16th on A&M’s all-time list. Achane has registered four 100-yard games on the ground this season and a pair of multi-touchdown games, including a career-best three-touchdown performance against Florida.
Aggie women beat Texas State 67-46 in afternoon affair at Reed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has won back to back games for the second time this season following a 67-46 win over Texas State Wednesday afternoon at Reed Arena. Texas A&M women’s basketball held Texas State to 28.6% shooting from the field, and...
Containing LSU’s Daniels will be key in regular season finale for Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M defense has gone up against the top four rushing quarterbacks in the SEC and while they held Auburn’s Robby Ashford to just 47 yards. They struggled to contain the other three and that doesn’t bode well as they prepare for LSU’s Jayden Daniels who is the league’s most prolific rushing Q-B. Florida’s Anthony Richardson had 78 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the Gators 41-24 win at Kyle Field earlier this month. He also threw for another 200 yards.
Women’s basketball preps for Texas State matchup on Wednesday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Following a bounce-back win against Texas Southern, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team hosts Texas State at 4 p.m. Wednesday inside Reed Arena. The Maroon & White’s (3-1) victory over the Tigers saw three Aggies score in double-digits for the fourth time this season. Sahara Jones and Janiah Barker each put up career highs in points with 17. Sydney Bowles also racked up double-digits, putting in 10 points. Bowles also registered career highs in both rebounds and assists, earning four in each.
Maroon and White to fill Kyle Field for last Aggie home game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kyle Field will be a sea of maroon and white for the last home football game of the 2022 Aggie Football season. In honor of Stripe the Stands, Maroon Out says its mission is to show support for Aggie Football while uniting the community. “We are...
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
Aggie duo earns Academic All-District Honors
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Allison Fields and Elena Karakasi earned spots on the 2022 College Sports Communicators Women’s Volleyball Division I Academic All-District Team after successful seasons on the court and in the classroom. Fields appeared in all 29 matches this season and played a...
Nelson named SEC Freshman of the Week
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving’s Baylor Nelson was tabbed as the Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon. Nelson helped the Aggies win the Art Adamson Invitational, tallying four top finishes and notching a pair...
Hot Homes: For sale in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open concept, split floor plan located in the Castlegate II community. With this home, you can...
Treat of the Day: Mays Business School students show support for Bryan elementary schools
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M students from Mays Business School gave away bikes to two Ross Elementary students in October and two more bikes to Neal Elementary students last Friday. These students also went beyond providing bikes. They read to PreK students and played on the playground. Check out more...
City of Navasota to host ‘shop small business’ giveaway
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota and the Navasota EDC are encouraging you to shop local this holiday season. That’s why they are bringing back their Christmas shopping promotion. Starting Nov. 25 until Dec. 3, every $25 customers spend at a local business in Navasota will earn...
Student Bonfire 2022 delayed due to weather forecast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student Bonfire has been delayed due to the weather conditions that are expected over Thursday and Friday. The following statement was released on Wednesday:. Due to conditions on the new Stack Site and forecasted weather, we must postpone Burn for 2022. This was an incredibly hard...
The 12th Can, Texas A&M Foundation partnering to eliminate hunger in the community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we gather around the table for Thanksgiving, ready to enjoy a big meal with loved ones, we often think and talk about what we’re thankful for. Putting their gratitude into action, The 12th Can and The Texas A&M Foundation are partnering to fight food insecurity on the Texas A&M campus.
Treat of the Day: More than $300,000 in teacher grants awarded in College Station ISD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD Education Foundation Grant patrol passed out more than $300,000 in teacher grants. A total of 64 grants were awarded. They’ll help fund projects throughout the district.
Viano Quartet performs for Rudder High School orchestra students
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Nov. 17, the prize winning Viano Quartet preceded its Brazos Valley debut with a free performance for the chamber orchestra students at Rudder High School. The quartet’s performance was followed by a Q&A session where students had the opportunity to find out more about performance, technique and the industry of classical music.
Ballet Brazos is bring the Nutcracker to BCS next week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As everyone is gearing up for Thanksgiving, Ballet Brazos is getting ready to bring a holiday classic to the stage. Dominick Oliver & CJ Zapalac joined First News at Four to share more about Ballet Brazos’ 11th annual production of the Nutcracker. Oliver will portray...
AT&T customers in College Station say they’re struggling with service
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Laura Mann has been an AT&T customer for more than a decade but after she moved to south College Station, she noticed her cell phone became a lot less reliable. “It’s pretty frustrating,” said Mann. “Especially if I drop a call or the people I’m...
Local business dedicated to making you feel gorgeous
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a business in town that wants to make you feel pampered, renewed and beautiful. SoCo Blow Dry Bar in South College Station offers blowouts, special occasion styles, dry-styling, and more. “One of things we really pride ourselves on is that this is an attainable...
