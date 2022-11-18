ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs were once again ranked No. 1 in this week’s College Football Playoff Committee rankings. The ranking was not a surprise after the No. 1 Dawgs went on the road and Kentucky 16-6. Georgia dismissed former No. 1 Tennessee 27-13 three Saturdays ago in a one-sided affair in Sanford Stadium. That game is the most-watched college football game of this year. Ohio State struggled, but won at Maryland. Michigan and TCU stayed undefeated with late FGs to win the game.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO