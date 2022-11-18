Read full article on original website
City of Savannah offering free parking opportunities in city-owned garages
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will offer free parking in city-owned garages downtown on specific days during the holiday season. According to the city, free parking in city-owned garages will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 28, from noon to 8 p.m. People...
Savannah/HHI airport expecting 10,000 flight passengers Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday will be a busy day across the nation for travel – not just on the roads but also up in the sky. Wednesday will be the Savannah-Hilton Head Island International Airport’s busiest day of the week with about 10,000 passengers flying in and out of the airport on Wednesday alone.
Last Lantern market of 2022 held Tuesday in Statesboro
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving tradition in Statesboro also means the end of a popular season. The Shop by Lantern market is always the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving. It’s a chance to grab any fresh produce that’s in season as well as fresh meat, dairy, and more. It’s also the last market of the season.
Savannah Christmas Market kicking off this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just three days, the Christmas season in Savannah kicks into high gear with the opening of the Savannah Holiday Market at Plant Riverside District. One of the area’s newest holiday traditions begins the day after Thanksgiving. It kicks off Friday. They are expecting crowds...
Ogeechee Riverkeeper, Georgia Southern graduate student team up for study on river
OGEECHEE RIVER, Ga. (WTOC) - A researcher from Georgia Southern will team with Ogeechee Riverkeeper to measure the environment in and along the part of the river in our community. She’ll test two particular spots along the river. This research comes as one company will be closing their plant...
How to find a great holiday deal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is just a couple of days away, which means, many are gearing up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping. Here’s some helpful tips for you from Google Trends Expert Peter Du.
Ribbon cutting for new Parker’s at the globe on DeRenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s officially opened doors to another one of its locations in Savannah. The company’s 73rd location is on East DeRenne Avenue at the iconic globe site. A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the grand opening on Monday. Greg Parker, the CEO of Parker’s,...
Karla Hillen: One year later
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County Police wrap up the most extensive search in their department’s history, this week marks a year since a different search in Bryan County. Karla Hillen went missing a year ago. Her body was found two weeks later in Fort McAllister State...
Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
Chance to bring a hero home for the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is teaming up with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation to send five service members home to spend holidays with their families. It’s all part of the Home for the Holidays contest. You can nominate a service member...
Saving money on holiday travel
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s almost time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving plans. One of the areas we are keeping a close eye on this year is the gas prices. This year, Gasbuddy expects that gas prices this Thanksgiving will be the highest they have been ever – but that is not the case in Georgia. We have some of the lowest gas prices in the country.
Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man. It happened Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Montgomery Street. Police are now working to learn what led up to the shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to call...
First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
How to avoid overeating during the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It started with the Halloween candy, this week we move onto a Thanksgiving feast and then the sweets keep coming through Christmas. The holiday season can sometimes seem like the calorie season. So, how do we avoid over-indulging?. Carisa Elmore is a nurse practitioner with SouthCoast...
Traveling begins for Thanksgiving holiday
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Throughout the week leading up to the holiday, folks are coming through airports, like the Hilton Head Island Airport, across the country. On Monday, these passengers saw traffic along their journey and not at their destination. “It was very crowded, especially we came through...
1 dead after double shooting on Winwood Place
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a double shooting on Winwood Place Tuesday. Officers responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place around 4:15 p.m. and found two males suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Savannah police. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. Mykel Price,...
After arrest, revisiting Leilani Simon’s exclusive interview with WTOC
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC spoke with Leilani Simon on October 24th - almost a month ago. At that time, Chatham County Police had already said that they believed Quinton was dead, had named Leilani their sole suspect, and had started searching a local landfill for Quinton’s remains.
Trail date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been pushed back. It centers on the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat reportedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed. The suit claims Paul Murdaugh was able to buy alcohol underage...
14th annual Feed the Hungry event happening Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 300 volunteers will be serving up a meal Wednesday to more than 3,000 community members in need this Thanksgiving. But the the 14th annual Feed the Hungry event is more than just a hot meal. The will have an empowerment zone with more than...
Fire destroys historic home in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic home in Liberty County now burned to the ground after a chimney fire spread to the rest of the home. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, but were unable to save the home. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating and the...
