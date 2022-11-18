SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s almost time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving plans. One of the areas we are keeping a close eye on this year is the gas prices. This year, Gasbuddy expects that gas prices this Thanksgiving will be the highest they have been ever – but that is not the case in Georgia. We have some of the lowest gas prices in the country.

