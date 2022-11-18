TPD: Man robbed by 5 people, suspects lead police on chase in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was robbed at gun point in east Tulsa on Thursday night.

Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the victim was held at gun point as five people stole his wallet, phone and vehicle.

TPD Robbery Lt. Justin Ritter told FOX23 the victim knew at least one of the suspects.

Ritter said the victim had been hanging out with his friend all evening when his friend suggested they go to house in east Tulsa.

“The victim and his friend go over to a residence with the intent of purchasing a gun,” he said. “The guys that come out of the house are armed with pistols. One had an AR-15 rifle.”

Shortly after arriving, Ritter said the victim realized his friend had set him up, and the five men robbed the victim.

Police say the victim flagged down officers at a QuikTrip near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue and then called his mother who was able to track the stolen vehicle using the victim’s phone that the suspects had also taken. They saw the vehicle heading west on Highway 11. Officers then located the vehicle near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue.

Police said they pursued the suspects until they hit a curb, a dumpster and then crashed into a fence. Three of the suspects fled the scene, while two suspects stayed inside the car.

The two suspects who stayed in the car were immediately taken into custody, and the other three were located by the K-9 unit and pursuing officers.

One witness described seeing the pursuit end in a crash.

“I heard, like a thunder struck,” the witness, who does not want to be identified, said. “When I came out of the door, I saw the police cars, and [police officers] were stil yelling instructions to the guys in the car, and I noticed the car went through.”

TPD later found four handguns and one assault rifle. Two of the suspects were injured from the collision and were transported to St. Johns. The remaining three suspects were taken into custody.

