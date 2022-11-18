ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD: Man robbed by 5 people, suspects lead police on chase in stolen car

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUS7o_0jFAGEsT00

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was robbed at gun point in east Tulsa on Thursday night.

Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the victim was held at gun point as five people stole his wallet, phone and vehicle.

TPD Robbery Lt. Justin Ritter told FOX23 the victim knew at least one of the suspects.

Ritter said the victim had been hanging out with his friend all evening when his friend suggested they go to house in east Tulsa.

“The victim and his friend go over to a residence with the intent of purchasing a gun,” he said. “The guys that come out of the house are armed with pistols. One had an AR-15 rifle.”

Shortly after arriving, Ritter said the victim realized his friend had set him up, and the five men robbed the victim.

Police say the victim flagged down officers at a QuikTrip near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue and then called his mother who was able to track the stolen vehicle using the victim’s phone that the suspects had also taken. They saw the vehicle heading west on Highway 11. Officers then located the vehicle near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue.

Police said they pursued the suspects until they hit a curb, a dumpster and then crashed into a fence. Three of the suspects fled the scene, while two suspects stayed inside the car.

The two suspects who stayed in the car were immediately taken into custody, and the other three were located by the K-9 unit and pursuing officers.

One witness described seeing the pursuit end in a crash.

“I heard, like a thunder struck,” the witness, who does not want to be identified, said. “When I came out of the door, I saw the police cars, and [police officers] were stil yelling instructions to the guys in the car, and I noticed the car went through.”

TPD later found four handguns and one assault rifle. Two of the suspects were injured from the collision and were transported to St. Johns. The remaining three suspects were taken into custody.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police investigate armed robbery at midtown Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a QuikTrip near East 11th Street and South Harvard Avenue Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police Lt. Matt Arnold said officers were called to the convenience store around 4 a.m. after a man took off with cash. Arnold said a white man with a dark green hoodie walked into the QuikTrip and asked for cigarettes. He then showed the store clerk a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Skiatook Police asks public for information on hit-and-run

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday. The crash happened near W Rogers Blvd and Broadway. Police said the victim was driving a white SUV, and investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pulling a trailer.
SKIATOOK, OK
KRMG

OHP warns people about drunk driving during holidays

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said drunk drivers have caused property damage, injuries to bystanders and even, in some cases, death. OHP Lieutenant Mark Southall said accidents like this have disastrous consequences, but are some of the easiest to prevent. “Don’t drink anything at all before you...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

South Tulsa Ida Red location reopens after car crashes through building

TULSA, Okla. — The Ida Red store in south Tulsa near 91st and Yale reopened less than 48 hours after a car smashed through the store front Monday. Employee Norma Gramm told FOX23 two employees were inside the store when the crash happened Monday morning. She said one woman was pushed by the car across the store and sent to the hospital, but both are okay.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

18-year-old woman dead after crash near Ketchum

KETCHUM, Okla. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a car crash near Ketchum in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 on OK-82, just north of OK-85, near Ketchum. According to OHP, Saffron Durham, age...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left a woman dead in Sapulpa. On Saturday, police were called to a home where there had been a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the female victim already dead. The suspect at the time was nowhere...
SAPULPA, OK
blackchronicle.com

2 men arrested in Oklahoma for death of Davenport teen

Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline was arrested for first-degree homicide, with a bond set at $500,000. Also arrested is 22-year-old Dayvon J. Q. Woods-Jackson of Rock Island, charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and bond set at $40,000. Both suspects are at present being detained in Oklahoma...
EAST MOLINE, IL
1600kush.com

Four arrested at Cushing house on meth charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Three men and a woman were arrested on felony methamphetamine charges after Payne County Sheriff’s Investigator Brandon Myers served a search warrant at a Cushing house in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street, with assistance from sheriff’s deputies and Cushing police. David Alexander...
CUSHING, OK
KFOR

Sapulpa Police locate homicide suspect after woman found dead

SAPULPA, Okla (KFOR) – Sapulpa Police Department is currently working a homicide at the scene in the 2400 block of South Cedar. Police say the suspect has been identified as 28-year old Joshua Stafford. Officers on the scene say a woman was found dead in a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street Saturday morning. […]
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy