Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
click orlando
Eustis man, 65, dies after crash with pickup that entered his lane in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Eustis man died Saturday following a crash not far from Magnolia Park at Lake Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 8:54 p.m. on South Binion Road near Sheaf Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay...
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
Pulse shooting survivor says he's 'stuck in that same nightmare' after waking up to news of the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting
Christopher Hansen, who survived the 2016 Pulse shooting, said it's hard to see that "someone else is having the same experience that you've had. That nobody understands."
Bay News 9
New system to tackle opioid addition touted in Brevard County
PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
‘We didn’t create this’: Apopka residents still looking for solution with neighborhood flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the Clear Lake Estates subdivision near Apopka have been dealing with a flooding problem for months. For resident Gregory Griffith, it’s a situation without a solution. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “I’m past whose problem this is and...
click orlando
Central Florida families receive thousands of meal kits in annual Thanksgiving Project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Saturday, Heart of Florida United Way distributed 4,000 thanksgiving meal kits to families across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties in the fourth iteration of its annual Thanksgiving Project at Valencia College West. United Way told News 6 the 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits it distributed were...
WESH
Company working to fix elevator in Volusia County high-rise for residents with disabilities
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of a low-income high-rise in Daytona Beach said the loss of their one working elevator has left them in a bind. The elevator was damaged during hurricane Nicole and the management company claims the delay in repair is beyond its control. "I can't go...
WESH
Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn
PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
Death investigation underway in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Satellite Beach police and Brevard County deputies are investigating a death on Friday. Police said the death happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there is no...
Chaos erupts at Gilt nightclub after fight breaks out
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating after chaos erupted at Gilt nightclub late Saturday night. According to Orlando police, a fight broke around midnight out in front of the club on Bennett Road, near East Colonial Drive. Police said after the fight broke out, people started to panic and...
fox35orlando.com
'Courteous' Florida man going 110 mph on I-95 yells 'I'm sorry' to deputy as he runs away: sheriff
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man who was allegedly driving 110 mph on I-95 was pulled over, but took off running, yelling "I'm sorry" to the deputy, the Brevard County Sheriff said. "Apparently Zachary Sibert was in such a hurry that he forgot that his driver's license was suspended,...
click orlando
60-year-old Melbourne man ejected, killed in crash with tree in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old man from Melbourne was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 8:35 a.m. as the man drove a van northbound on Satellite Boulevard, north of Cherven Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING:...
WESH
Orlando Health trying to find family of unidentified man
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is trying to identify a patient currently at Orlando Health ORMC. Officials say he has light brown to olive-tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.
One person killed in early morning apartment fire in Orlando, firefighters say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning. The fire started around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Road in Orlando. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The complex is right off Signal Hill Road,...
bungalower
House of the Day: 3/2 Renovated bungalow in Hourglass asking $450,000
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 1808 S. Bumby Avenue [GMap] in the Hourglass District, with easy access to Hourglass Brewing, Foxtail Coffee, and Johnny’s Other Side. The turn-key 1,246 SF bungalow has been completely renovated and features beautiful new landscaping, historic architectural elements, and lots of fresh...
WESH
Residents move back into several Daytona Beach Shores condos, hotels originally deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Several condominiums and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores have reopened. This comes after city and county building inspectors deemed 26 properties unsafe as Hurricane Nicole came barreling in last week. The designation prompted immediate evacuations. Last Wednesday, Alex Abramowitz said he got a surprising...
‘It keeps rising’: Deltona floodwaters continue to creep toward homes after back-to-back hurricanes
DELTONA, Fla. — People across Deltona said they’ve watched as floodwaters continue to rise. The problem started weeks ago after Hurricane Ian, but for some, it has only gotten worse since Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city said they are doing all...
