WCJB
Homeless Gainesville veterans receive help transitioning to new homes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Elks Lodge provided previously homeless veterans with supplies they need to move into their new homes. “It is the least that I can do to give back to these men and women that have sacrificed their lives, their livelihood,” said past Elks Lodge president Dayna Miller.
wuft.org
Church in Williston to host Thanksgiving dinner for ‘absolutely anyone’
A Williston cowboy church will host a hearty Thanksgiving meal on Thursday for people who are in need or missing company for the holiday. Rafter Cross Cowboy Church at 4631 NE 162nd Court will put on the sit-down dinner from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for “absolutely anyone,” its organizers say.
WCJB
Blessed Hope Foundation will hold a Thanksgiving food distribution
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Blessed Hope Foundation has a Thanksgiving food distribution on Tuesday. It’s located on the American Legion Property just west of Newberry on Newberry Road. Volunteers will pass out bags containing all the fixin’s for a Thanksgiving dinner for four. They have prepared over...
WCJB
OPD are helping feed families in need
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department employees are starting the season of giving early by helping feed families in need. The employees donated their bonus Thanksgiving checks in an effort to feed 50 families in need. The families received a Thanksgiving meal including a turkey, mashed potatoes, and green...
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
WCJB
Holiday travelers across North Central Florida experience busy roadways
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest day for travelers, either on the roads or at the airports. That doesn’t seem to be impacting the flow of traffic through North Central Florida. TV20′s Camron Lunn joins us live from Payne’s Prairie. Camron what have you...
WCJB
Black Friday Fake Discounts
Two Transported After Collision on East Fort King Street. A passerby’s spotted a fire at a former Pizza Hut building in Ocala on Sunday night.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Magnolia Family Urgent Care
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One family medical care business is offering brand new technology to help you look younger. On this week’s Weekly Buzz, hear about Magnolia Family Urgent Care.
WCJB
Gainesville Vet Tech weighs in on what pets should be eating on Thanksgiving
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cassie Jones is a Vet Tech at UrgentVet in Gainesville. She said foods to stay away from is anything heavily seasoned, marinated or fried. This could be damaging to dogs and cats health. Turkey is fine, but Jones said to stick with the white, lean meats.
WCJB
10th annual ‘Thanksgiving in the park’
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -CLF Church leaders invited the community to celebrate the event however, with the unexpected weather change, the event was moved inside. Guests arrived at CLF church in Newberry for a Sunday service and a hot home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. “We just wanted to give a gift to our...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The swearing-in ceremony for new Lake City city council members Ricky Jernigan and Chevella Young is set for Monday. Jernigan fills the District 14 seat left vacant when Chris Greene resigned in September of 2021. On Tuesday, a thanksgiving truth table will be set up by...
WCJB
Santa Fe College will hold a Thanksgiving truth tabling
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is continuing to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. There will be a Thanksgiving truth tabling at Lawrence W. Tyree Library Courtyard on Tuesday. It is located at 3000 NW 83rd St in Gainesville. The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and run until...
Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies
Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
WCJB
Moe’s Southwest Grill partners with Toy For Tots this holiday season
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Moe’s Southwest Grill throughout Gainesville and Alachua is partnering with Toys For Tots this holiday season. If you bring in an unwrapped toy you can get $3 off your meal and help put a present under a child’s Christmas tree. “Overjoyed excited just thrilled...
ocala-news.com
OPD sergeant recognized for act of kindness
The Ocala Police Department has recognized one of its sergeants who performed a small act of kindness for a local resident last week. On Thursday, November 17, OPD officers responded to the 3500 block of SE Fort King Street due to a reported battery incident in the area, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a woman who was walking and carrying bags of groceries.
WCJB
No injuries after Ocala Fire Rescue put out a vehicle fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle fire. Tuesday afternoon, Ocala Fire Rescue crews arrived to find a Kia Soul burning on SW 44th Ave. The people, who had been in car, got out and were standing a safe distance away. Crews were able to...
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
WCJB
AAA predicted record-breaking travels on Thanksgiving this year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While millions of people travel to see their loved ones, it’s predicted to be the busiest time to travel in nearly two decades. AAA reported that 54.6 million people will travel more than 50 miles for the holiday whether by car, plane, or other forms of transportation.
WCJB
Ocala Police are searching for a thief that stole a lawnmower worth about $15,000
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are trying to find a lawnmower thief. Officers say a Scag Turf Tiger model riding mower, worth about $15,000, was stolen from a business last month. Investigators want to talk to anyone who recently bought a lawnmower like this one or knows someone...
WCJB
University of Florida stream turns green, officials search for leak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students noticed something strange about a creek on campus - the water is green. UF officials say the color is a sign of something wrong but is not dangerous. The stream off of Gale Lemerand Drive next to the physics building is bright...
