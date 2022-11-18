ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

WCJB

Homeless Gainesville veterans receive help transitioning to new homes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Elks Lodge provided previously homeless veterans with supplies they need to move into their new homes. “It is the least that I can do to give back to these men and women that have sacrificed their lives, their livelihood,” said past Elks Lodge president Dayna Miller.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Blessed Hope Foundation will hold a Thanksgiving food distribution

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Blessed Hope Foundation has a Thanksgiving food distribution on Tuesday. It’s located on the American Legion Property just west of Newberry on Newberry Road. Volunteers will pass out bags containing all the fixin’s for a Thanksgiving dinner for four. They have prepared over...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

OPD are helping feed families in need

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department employees are starting the season of giving early by helping feed families in need. The employees donated their bonus Thanksgiving checks in an effort to feed 50 families in need. The families received a Thanksgiving meal including a turkey, mashed potatoes, and green...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving

Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Black Friday Fake Discounts

Two Transported After Collision on East Fort King Street. A passerby’s spotted a fire at a former Pizza Hut building in Ocala on Sunday night.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

10th annual ‘Thanksgiving in the park’

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -CLF Church leaders invited the community to celebrate the event however, with the unexpected weather change, the event was moved inside. Guests arrived at CLF church in Newberry for a Sunday service and a hot home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. “We just wanted to give a gift to our...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The swearing-in ceremony for new Lake City city council members Ricky Jernigan and Chevella Young is set for Monday. Jernigan fills the District 14 seat left vacant when Chris Greene resigned in September of 2021. On Tuesday, a thanksgiving truth table will be set up by...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe College will hold a Thanksgiving truth tabling

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is continuing to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. There will be a Thanksgiving truth tabling at Lawrence W. Tyree Library Courtyard on Tuesday. It is located at 3000 NW 83rd St in Gainesville. The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and run until...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies

Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Moe’s Southwest Grill partners with Toy For Tots this holiday season

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Moe’s Southwest Grill throughout Gainesville and Alachua is partnering with Toys For Tots this holiday season. If you bring in an unwrapped toy you can get $3 off your meal and help put a present under a child’s Christmas tree. “Overjoyed excited just thrilled...
ALACHUA, FL
ocala-news.com

OPD sergeant recognized for act of kindness

The Ocala Police Department has recognized one of its sergeants who performed a small act of kindness for a local resident last week. On Thursday, November 17, OPD officers responded to the 3500 block of SE Fort King Street due to a reported battery incident in the area, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a woman who was walking and carrying bags of groceries.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

No injuries after Ocala Fire Rescue put out a vehicle fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle fire. Tuesday afternoon, Ocala Fire Rescue crews arrived to find a Kia Soul burning on SW 44th Ave. The people, who had been in car, got out and were standing a safe distance away. Crews were able to...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

AAA predicted record-breaking travels on Thanksgiving this year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While millions of people travel to see their loved ones, it’s predicted to be the busiest time to travel in nearly two decades. AAA reported that 54.6 million people will travel more than 50 miles for the holiday whether by car, plane, or other forms of transportation.
GAINESVILLE, FL

