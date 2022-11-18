ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 18

Mr. Maz
2d ago

Yet they keep voting same type of “do nothing” people in office. Looking at the cast of characters looking for the mayor’s job, the comedy continues.

Reply(2)
14
LT1Formula
3d ago

This is what stores have for incentive to stay in Philthadelphia. And when they leave and nothing is left. They will cry racism.

Reply(2)
20
George Johnson
2d ago

Who in their right mind would open a business in a city full of "that guys," always at risk of being looted and/or burned down, (my property insurance doesn't cover vandalism or "civil unrest"), and if I'm a large company, being told who I have to hire? It just doesn't make good business sense. Philadelphia is extremely business unfriendly.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Philadelphia sanitation worker shot and killed in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA, PA –  A Philadelphia sanitation worker was shot and killed while on duty Friday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. According to witnesses, 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was shot and killed in a hail of gunfire while working in the Mayfair section of the city at around 10:33 am.   Investigators arrived on scene at the location in the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue. Police investigators do not know why Johnson was targeted or what led up to the shooting, but believe the shooting is an isolated incident. Johnson was employed by the City of Philadelphia as a sanitation worker. The post Philadelphia sanitation worker shot and killed in Mayfair appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hampton Times

24-year-old facing felony charges for illegal straw purchase of guns in Bucks

Leonard Truesdale, 24, is facing a slew of felony charges for the illegal straw purchase of 21 guns at gun stores, almost exclusively in Bucks County. He was arraigned on Nov. 9 on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. All the offenses are second-degree and third-degree felonies.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Driver hits, kills man in Northeast Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash where a driver hit a 24-year-old man on the northeast side of the city Sunday morning. Officials say it happened just after 2 a.m. on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard.Investigators tell CBS3 the victim was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died at 3 a.m.Police say the driver's car was a silver Ford Edge. The driver is currently at large.Authorities believe the act could have been intentional as the result of an argument at Union Tap House.Police are reviewing surveillance video to find more information on the striking vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two men shot in Delaware County: Police

YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – Two men were shot in Delaware County on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane in Yeadon just before midnight.The shooting is currently under investigation. No arrests were made.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Couple offering reward for dog allegedly stolen at Philadelphia Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia couple is looking for their missing dog after they claim he was allegedly stolen from their car at a Wawa on Aramingo Avenue earlier this week.Matthew Berk and Natalie Ciervo rescued Theo when he was 8 months old."Please just help us get his face out there," Ciervo said.The couple has a desperate plea to find their 2-year-old dog."He is part of our family," Berk said."We haven't slept," Ciervo said. "We haven't ate, it's hard to get through the day."Berk and Ciervo say their Boxer Golden Retriever mix was stolen from their car at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Police seeking masked suspect who assaulted and robbed two outside Philadelphia market

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Department detectives are searching for a man who planned an attack on two customers inside the Morris Market on Morris Street in Philadelphia last week. Video surveillance shows the man stalking his victims inside the store. As they exited the store, the suspect put a mask on and followed them out of the store. He approached both suspects before brutally assaulting and robbing them on the sidewalk outside the market.     The post Police seeking masked suspect who assaulted and robbed two outside Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for two armed carjackers who carried out a brazen broad daylight carjacking on North Hancock Street. According to police, on Monday, at around 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. “The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if The post Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

11-year-old girl shot in Wilmington: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot in Wilmington on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of North Church Street around 10 p.m.Police believe the girl was shot accidentally. They transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.The incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

118K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy