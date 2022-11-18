PHILADELPHIA, PA – A Philadelphia sanitation worker was shot and killed while on duty Friday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. According to witnesses, 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was shot and killed in a hail of gunfire while working in the Mayfair section of the city at around 10:33 am. Investigators arrived on scene at the location in the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue. Police investigators do not know why Johnson was targeted or what led up to the shooting, but believe the shooting is an isolated incident. Johnson was employed by the City of Philadelphia as a sanitation worker. The post Philadelphia sanitation worker shot and killed in Mayfair appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO