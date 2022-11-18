ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 22nd District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the four male suspects, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into a double shooting that occurred on Monday, May 30th, 2022, in the 1700 block of W. Oxford Street. One of the two male shooting victims was killed in the incident while the second one sustained critical injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia sanitation worker shot and killed in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA, PA –  A Philadelphia sanitation worker was shot and killed while on duty Friday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. According to witnesses, 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was shot and killed in a hail of gunfire while working in the Mayfair section of the city at around 10:33 am.   Investigators arrived on scene at the location in the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue. Police investigators do not know why Johnson was targeted or what led up to the shooting, but believe the shooting is an isolated incident. Johnson was employed by the City of Philadelphia as a sanitation worker. The post Philadelphia sanitation worker shot and killed in Mayfair appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Looking In Backyards Arrested

MANCHESTER – A township man has been arrested and charged after peering through multiple backyards and attempting to flee police this morning, police said. Authorities received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious man, wearing a red flannel and red pants, looking into the backyards of numerous homes in the area of Sixth Avenue near Cumberland Boulevard.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Arrested After Robbery Standoff

NEPTUNE – A man has been arrested and charged after a lengthy standoff with police after allegedly robbing a local pharmacy Wednesday morning. Jeffrey V. Migliore, 34, of Ocean Township was charged with first-degree Armed Robbery and three related weapons offenses. Around 8:30 a.m., authorities responded to a pharmacy...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for two armed carjackers who carried out a brazen broad daylight carjacking on North Hancock Street. According to police, on Monday, at around 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. “The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if The post Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Police Search For Bank Fraud Suspect

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the pictured female regarding a bank fraud investigation and subsequent hit and run. Police believe the woman was traveling from the Essex or Union County area. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
fox29.com

Man convicted in New Jersey attack, slaying on basis of race

FREEHOLD, N.J. - A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities say he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in the attack...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

73-year-old man assaulted with cane on NYC subway train

NEW YORK – A man walking between cars on a Manhattan subway train early Sunday morning randomly attacked a 73-year-old man with a cane. Detectives with the NYPD reported the attack was unprovoked as the 1 train neared the West 96th Street and Broadway station on New York’s Upper West Side. The suspect exited the train and fled at the 96th Street station. Police searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. The 73-year-old man was treated at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. The post 73-year-old man assaulted with cane on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes

TRENTON, NJ – A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon inside his Mercedes SUV in Trenton. Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert at around 1:30 pm in the area of the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located a white Mercedes with multiple bullet holes. Inside the SUV, an adult male was shot multiple times in the driver’s seat and was unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police have not released the victim’s identity. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

3,350 Heroin Decks Nabbed, 2 Arrested In Major Trenton Bust: Police

More than 3,300 decks of heroin were recovered and two suspects were hit with a slew of charges in a major drug bust in Trenton, authorities announced. Trenton VCU detectives were patroling the area of Kent Street and Chestnut Avenue (Columbus Park) onas a response to several complains regarding heroin sales, Police said in a Wednesday release.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Police seeking masked suspect who assaulted and robbed two outside Philadelphia market

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Department detectives are searching for a man who planned an attack on two customers inside the Morris Market on Morris Street in Philadelphia last week. Video surveillance shows the man stalking his victims inside the store. As they exited the store, the suspect put a mask on and followed them out of the store. He approached both suspects before brutally assaulting and robbing them on the sidewalk outside the market.     The post Police seeking masked suspect who assaulted and robbed two outside Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

