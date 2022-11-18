Read full article on original website
Atlantic City man with warrants arrested with loaded ‘ghost gun,’ police say
An Atlantic City man with outstanding warrants for assault and harassment was found with a loaded gun Friday, police said. Alton El, 41, had active warrants from April, court records show. Complaints about loitering put Surveillance Center personnel’s focus on the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue just after 4 p.m.,...
Man convicted of deadly, bias-fueled attack of news photographer, officials say
A man was convicted Friday of attacking and killing a longtime member of the Freehold First Aid and Emergency Squad and freelance photographer in a bias-fueled attack at a Freehold apartment in 2018, authorities said. Jamil Hubbard, 30, of Sayreville, was found guilty of murder, bias intimidation, eluding, theft, possession...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 22nd District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the four male suspects, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into a double shooting that occurred on Monday, May 30th, 2022, in the 1700 block of W. Oxford Street. One of the two male shooting victims was killed in the incident while the second one sustained critical injuries.
Philadelphia sanitation worker shot and killed in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A Philadelphia sanitation worker was shot and killed while on duty Friday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. According to witnesses, 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was shot and killed in a hail of gunfire while working in the Mayfair section of the city at around 10:33 am. Investigators arrived on scene at the location in the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue. Police investigators do not know why Johnson was targeted or what led up to the shooting, but believe the shooting is an isolated incident. Johnson was employed by the City of Philadelphia as a sanitation worker. The post Philadelphia sanitation worker shot and killed in Mayfair appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County Man Looking In Backyards Arrested
MANCHESTER – A township man has been arrested and charged after peering through multiple backyards and attempting to flee police this morning, police said. Authorities received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious man, wearing a red flannel and red pants, looking into the backyards of numerous homes in the area of Sixth Avenue near Cumberland Boulevard.
Local Man Arrested After Robbery Standoff
NEPTUNE – A man has been arrested and charged after a lengthy standoff with police after allegedly robbing a local pharmacy Wednesday morning. Jeffrey V. Migliore, 34, of Ocean Township was charged with first-degree Armed Robbery and three related weapons offenses. Around 8:30 a.m., authorities responded to a pharmacy...
NJ dad accused of killing infant told police he threw her into swing: cops
A New Jersey man charged with killing his infant daughter told police the four-month-old stopped breathing after he threw her into a swing and then onto the floor, authorities said.
theobserver.com
Nutley man who once stabbed Newark police sergeant nabbed in North Bergen with illegal weapons & ammo by HCPO
A Nutley man with a troubled legal past finds himself behind bars yet again after he was pulled over in North Bergen Nov. 16 and law enforcement found he was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task...
Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for two armed carjackers who carried out a brazen broad daylight carjacking on North Hancock Street. According to police, on Monday, at around 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. “The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if The post Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face appeared first on Shore News Network.
$3M car-theft ring broken up, as N.J. continues to see big surge in stolen vehicles
State Police say they broke up a high-end car theft ring this week with the arrests of five suspects who allegedly stole more than 30 vehicles — including Land Rovers and BMWs — worth more than $3 million. The charges followed a seven-month investigation that centered in Monmouth...
fox5ny.com
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
Man, 30, charged in brutal slashing at Eltingville train station that left woman bleeding from face
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man from Prince’s Bay has been arrested and charged in connection with a slashing at the Eltingville train station in October that left a woman bleeding from the face. Michael Flanagan of Edgegrove Avenue is facing multiple assault charges and a harassment...
Dad charged in his 4-month-old’s death told police he threw infant into swing, cops say
A 22-year-old New Jersey man charged with killing his four-month-old daughter told investigators the infant stopped breathing after he threw her into a swing and then onto the floor, authorities said in court documents. Radamez Santana, of Perth Amboy, told police that the girl started to cry and that eventually...
Toms River Police Search For Bank Fraud Suspect
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the pictured female regarding a bank fraud investigation and subsequent hit and run. Police believe the woman was traveling from the Essex or Union County area. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer...
fox29.com
Man convicted in New Jersey attack, slaying on basis of race
FREEHOLD, N.J. - A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities say he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in the attack...
73-year-old man assaulted with cane on NYC subway train
NEW YORK – A man walking between cars on a Manhattan subway train early Sunday morning randomly attacked a 73-year-old man with a cane. Detectives with the NYPD reported the attack was unprovoked as the 1 train neared the West 96th Street and Broadway station on New York’s Upper West Side. The suspect exited the train and fled at the 96th Street station. Police searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. The 73-year-old man was treated at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. The post 73-year-old man assaulted with cane on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes
TRENTON, NJ – A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon inside his Mercedes SUV in Trenton. Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert at around 1:30 pm in the area of the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers located a white Mercedes with multiple bullet holes. Inside the SUV, an adult male was shot multiple times in the driver’s seat and was unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police have not released the victim’s identity. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The post Man shot multiple times, killed in Trenton while sitting in Mercedes appeared first on Shore News Network.
3,350 Heroin Decks Nabbed, 2 Arrested In Major Trenton Bust: Police
More than 3,300 decks of heroin were recovered and two suspects were hit with a slew of charges in a major drug bust in Trenton, authorities announced. Trenton VCU detectives were patroling the area of Kent Street and Chestnut Avenue (Columbus Park) onas a response to several complains regarding heroin sales, Police said in a Wednesday release.
Police seeking masked suspect who assaulted and robbed two outside Philadelphia market
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Department detectives are searching for a man who planned an attack on two customers inside the Morris Market on Morris Street in Philadelphia last week. Video surveillance shows the man stalking his victims inside the store. As they exited the store, the suspect put a mask on and followed them out of the store. He approached both suspects before brutally assaulting and robbing them on the sidewalk outside the market. The post Police seeking masked suspect who assaulted and robbed two outside Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
