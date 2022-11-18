Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 senior citizens hospitalized after fire started by electric wheelchair in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A fire started by an electric wheelchair battery has hospitalized two senior citizens in Ann Arbor. The incident occurred Monday (Nov. 21) at University Living on South Street, not far from the University of Michigan campus. “Very, very lucky,” said Fire Chief Mike Kennedy. “This...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday
ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning. “Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus...
ClickOnDetroit.com
City council votes down paratransit contract on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit City Council voted on a new contract to expand and improve the city’s paratransit system on Tuesday. But that comes amid significant complaints from people who rely on the system to get around. District 6 council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero voted yes, then asked to reconsider...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor City Council elects first openly gay mayor pro tempore since 2000
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s newly formed city council has elected Ward 3 representative Travis Radina to serve as Ann Arbor’s new mayor pro tempore. Radina, who was elected to the city council in 2020, will be the first openly gay council member in the pas 20 years to serve in the position.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crime Stoppers still offering reward for information about missing Ann Arbor teen
ANN ARBOR – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is still offering up to $2,500 for tips that help located Ann Arbor teen Samyah Setin Nundley. Nundley, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19, when she was last seen leaving her home on Pheasant Run. She reportedly left a note talking about self-harm and was considered an endangered runaway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Law enforcement warns students after an alarming increase in school threats in Bloomfield Hills
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Bloomfield Hills schools are coming together with law enforcement to address an alarming increase in school threats. The group warned that even when the threats are made as a joke, the consequences are not. The threats have become an enormous problem that law enforcement officials,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Art, Christmas, & unique shopping events
The Holiday season is upon us, and there are more festive events happening this weekend. It’s also a big shopping weekend, but there’s an event happening that may help you save money. It’s the “Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp.” Parents of high school students will learn how to take the debt out of college at this free annual event. Workshops are for parents and students, and will include paying for college with scholarships, tips on raising ACT/SAT scores, and more. The Bootcamp happens on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marygrove Conservancy located at, 8425 W McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48221.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Job fair offers second chances to returning citizens looking for fresh starts in Detroit
DETROIT – Detroit held a job fair in August for those incarcerated or released and looking for a fresh start and returning citizens are making their mark all across the city. On Rohns Street, that work includes clearing the abandoned house so it can be something else again. “We...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warm Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit with weekend chance of rain -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – Happy Thanksgiving Eve!. The weather looks great if you’re headed out to family and friends Wednesday night and not just here in Michigan but all over the country. Thanksgiving Day. A bit chilly early in the morning for the S3 Turkey Trot in Downtown Detroit with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drugged driving suspected after pickup truck strikes man on mountain bike in Monroe County
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies suspect drugged driving was a factor when a pickup truck hit a man on a mountain bike, leaving him critically injured. The crash happened at 5:39 p.m. Monday (Nov. 21) on North Telegraph Road, south of Newport Road, in Frenchtown Township. Police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crews battle fire at apartment complex in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Grand Blanc Township. The fire was reported before 4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) at the Fairways of Woodfield complex. The building is on Pinehurst Lane. Firefighters from Grand Blanc Township are at the scene...
ClickOnDetroit.com
7-year-old Adele Wells disappeared on her way to school in Flint 64 years ago
FLINT, Mich. – A 7-year-old girl who vanished on her way to school in Flint has been missing for 64 years. Adele Marie Wells was last seen on Nov. 21, 1958. According to police, she was walking to Jefferson Elementary School after staying home that morning with a slight cold.
ClickOnDetroit.com
You can shop while you eat at this Clawson restaurant
Black Friday is this week, and many people are already getting a head start on their holiday shopping. While you’re out, crossing items off your list, you will probably work up an appetite. Be it something sweet to have as your afternoon pick-me-up, or a full meal like their...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Feel the Bern: My pick for this year’s high-stakes Michigan-Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The day has arrived, and we’re not talking about Thanksgiving or the start of the World Cup. There is only one day that counts to folks around these parts. It’s the Michigan-Ohio State game. There is so much on the line this time...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 Michigan State football player charged with felony, 6 get misdemeanors after tunnel attacks
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One Michigan State football player has been charged with a felony and six others have been charged with misdemeanors in connection with the altercations in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following last month’s rivalry game. Washtenaw County prosecutors have authorized a felonious assault charge against...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield woman facing 43 charges for filing improper tax returns for at least 15 people, AG says
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield woman is facing 43 felony charges after she filed tax returns with false statements and claims for at least 15 people, according to authorities. Lori Bradford, 55, of Southfield, was arraigned Thursday (Nov. 17) on 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video captures 3 apparent drag racers spinning out, crashing into parked cars in residential Detroit neighborhood
DETROIT – In a video captured by a resident’s surveillance camera, three cars can be seen speeding through a Detroit neighborhood and crashing into parked cars, causing significant damage to the area. Just after 4:21 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, three cars appeared to be drag racing on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘This child is very cute’: Mom, 3-year-old, showered with love during Adoption Day in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Adoption Day was unforgettable in court Tuesday as it brought nothing but smiles and tears of joy with new families coming together and children finding loving and permanent homes. Adoptive mom Monique Jackson, and 3-year-old Kensington Jackson, were showered with love at their final hearing...
