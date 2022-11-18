The Holiday season is upon us, and there are more festive events happening this weekend. It’s also a big shopping weekend, but there’s an event happening that may help you save money. It’s the “Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp.” Parents of high school students will learn how to take the debt out of college at this free annual event. Workshops are for parents and students, and will include paying for college with scholarships, tips on raising ACT/SAT scores, and more. The Bootcamp happens on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marygrove Conservancy located at, 8425 W McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48221.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO