Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday

ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning. “Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

City council votes down paratransit contract on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit City Council voted on a new contract to expand and improve the city’s paratransit system on Tuesday. But that comes amid significant complaints from people who rely on the system to get around. District 6 council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero voted yes, then asked to reconsider...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crime Stoppers still offering reward for information about missing Ann Arbor teen

ANN ARBOR – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is still offering up to $2,500 for tips that help located Ann Arbor teen Samyah Setin Nundley. Nundley, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19, when she was last seen leaving her home on Pheasant Run. She reportedly left a note talking about self-harm and was considered an endangered runaway.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Art, Christmas, & unique shopping events

The Holiday season is upon us, and there are more festive events happening this weekend. It’s also a big shopping weekend, but there’s an event happening that may help you save money. It’s the “Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp.” Parents of high school students will learn how to take the debt out of college at this free annual event. Workshops are for parents and students, and will include paying for college with scholarships, tips on raising ACT/SAT scores, and more. The Bootcamp happens on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marygrove Conservancy located at, 8425 W McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48221.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crews battle fire at apartment complex in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Grand Blanc Township. The fire was reported before 4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) at the Fairways of Woodfield complex. The building is on Pinehurst Lane. Firefighters from Grand Blanc Township are at the scene...
GRAND BLANC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

You can shop while you eat at this Clawson restaurant

Black Friday is this week, and many people are already getting a head start on their holiday shopping. While you’re out, crossing items off your list, you will probably work up an appetite. Be it something sweet to have as your afternoon pick-me-up, or a full meal like their...
CLAWSON, MI

