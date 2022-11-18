ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sand Hills Express

“This was my last hope”: Unique nonprofit furnishes homes for free

The rising cost of seemingly everything has created an even bigger divide between what different people can afford. A Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit is working to help, by finding and keeping usable items out of landfills so that people can furnish their homes. Gloria Antillon moved her three children to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wimberley View

Driftwood sanctuary doesn’t horse around, saves animals at auction

, , , Camille Carson recognized a problem and knew she had to do something. For that, she earned the everlasting gratitude of Taini, a sixyear- old Arabian mix that Carson picked up at a low-end horse auction. Taini was destined for the slaughterhouse. She was malnourished, abused, had a respiratory infection and was, mostly, unapproachable. “She was obviously starving and had been beaten,” recalled Carson, who purchased the horse for $275. These days, Taini — which means “Returning Moon” in Chippewa — is healthy and happy on the 50-acre ranch that is home to the Driftwood Horse Rescue and Sanctuary. She walks...
DRIFTWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy