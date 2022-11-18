Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
Trunk from 1930s mysteriously washes ashore on Florida beach
A nearly century-old steamer trunk mysteriously washed ashore on a Florida beach, the National Park Service said, more than a week after Hurricane Nicole wreaked havoc on the state’s shoreline. In a Facebook post, Fort Matanzas National Monument said park staff were alerted to a “suspicious package” found on...
Sand Hills Express
Nonprofit gives Oklahoma youths facing homelessness tiny homes
Oklahoma City — Dachiana Barry is getting her life in order after spending most of her childhood in Oklahoma’s foster care system. For the first time, the 20-year-old is living on her own, thanks to Oklahoma nonprofit Pivot. Pivot provides young people with a little house to live...
Sand Hills Express
Virginia set to reverse trans students’ rights in public schools
Christiansburg, Virginia — The mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has reignited concerns in the LGBTQ community over safety and discrimination. More than half of states in the U.S. have little to no protections for transgender people, and as early as next week, Virginia could reverse its limited rights in public schools.
Sand Hills Express
Sargent’s Olson to Represent Nebraska in National “Make It With Wool” Contest
Sargent's Emma Olson, second from left, was the Junior Division "Make It With Wool" Contest winner. To her left is Preteen Division winner Maya Soria of Kearney; to her right are Senior Division winner Saidi Ringenberg, Lexington, and Adult Division winner Delores Brennemann. Emma Olson of Sargent will be Nebraska’s...
Sand Hills Express
Hitchcock County, Clarkson Leigh, and Omaha Westside Win State Football Titles
Three Nebraska state football championships were claimed Monday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Hitchcock County collected its first ever NSAA state football championship trophy Monday when they knocked off perennial 8 man football power Howells/Dodge 22-12 to claim the D2 state title at Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium. The two teams battled through a defensive slugfest. Howells/Dodge led 12-8 at the half but Hitchcock County held Howells/Dodge scoreless in the 2nd half to come back for the win. Hitchcock County quarterback Keynan Gaston connected with Trent Kisker on a 45 yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter to give the Falcons the lead at 16-12. It was Gaston’s only pass completion of the day. Late in the 4th, Hitchcock County converted on a 4th and 3 with under 2 ½ minutes to play and would score later on a 4th down and goal from the one on a Drew Scott touchdown run with 58 seconds left to seal the win and conclude the season undefeated. Keynan Gaston finished with 99 yards rushing to lead Hitchcock County and Lance Brester finished with 172 yards rushing on 34 carries for Howells/Dodge.
Comments / 0