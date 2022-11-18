Three Nebraska state football championships were claimed Monday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Hitchcock County collected its first ever NSAA state football championship trophy Monday when they knocked off perennial 8 man football power Howells/Dodge 22-12 to claim the D2 state title at Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium. The two teams battled through a defensive slugfest. Howells/Dodge led 12-8 at the half but Hitchcock County held Howells/Dodge scoreless in the 2nd half to come back for the win. Hitchcock County quarterback Keynan Gaston connected with Trent Kisker on a 45 yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter to give the Falcons the lead at 16-12. It was Gaston’s only pass completion of the day. Late in the 4th, Hitchcock County converted on a 4th and 3 with under 2 ½ minutes to play and would score later on a 4th down and goal from the one on a Drew Scott touchdown run with 58 seconds left to seal the win and conclude the season undefeated. Keynan Gaston finished with 99 yards rushing to lead Hitchcock County and Lance Brester finished with 172 yards rushing on 34 carries for Howells/Dodge.

