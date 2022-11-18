ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sand Hills Express

Dad who subdued shooter in Colorado LGBTQ club speaks out

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Fierro served four tours in Iran and Afghanistan. The story has been corrected to clarify that Fierro served four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. A man who has been called a hero for helping subdue the suspect in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy