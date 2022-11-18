Tyson Totten continues dominance, leads Pembroke to comeback state regional win

While Tyson Totten may have had a dream performance during the Section V finals, he topped that game Thursday and pushed the Pembroke Dragons deeper into the 8-man high school football state tournament.

Totten is Pembroke's leading rusher as a running back during his junior season, but he stepped in at quarterback against Morrisville-Eaton, rushed for six touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass during a 54-38 win during the state regional round.

The Pembroke Dragons won this matchup of first-time sectional champions at Pittsford Sutherland High, five days after Totten scored five touchdowns in the Section V final.

Morrisville-Eaton (9-2), the Section III or Syracuse region champion, led 22-20 at halftime. The Warriors later retook the lead, 30-28, when senior James Dapson sprang free to a 56-yard touchdown run with 6:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Play of the game

Pembroke answered that Morrisville-Eaton touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, a ball sophomore Caleb Felski picked up and returned 80 yards to throw the Dragons ahead again.

Player of the game

Tyson Totten reached the end zone on runs of 68, 8, 62, 22, 28 and 23. He finished with 400 yards on 40 carries, taking snaps and scanning for lanes to cut back into.

When Totten rolled to his left to stress the Morrisville-Eaton defense during a run-pass option in the fourth quarter, he flipped a pass to wide open tight end Chase Guzdek. That 14-yard touchdown gave Pembroke a 48-30 lead with 8:58 remaining.

Totten became Pembroke's starting quarterback when Cayden Pfalzer was unable to play. Pfalzer was injured during the Section V Tournament final.

By the numbers

2 - State ranking for the Pembroke Dragons, according to the New York State Sportswriters Association. The Morrisville-Eaton Warriors are No. 3 in the state.

3 - Turnovers committed by the Warriors. Felski and Jayden Mast recovered fumbles, and Jacob Dulski intercepted a pass for the Dragons.

10 - Number of carries made by Pembroke ballcarriers other than Totten. Felski had eight, Dulski two.

4 - Unanswered touchdowns for Pembroke, after Morrisville-Eaton went ahead 30-28, beginning with Felski's long kickoff return for a touchdown. Totten scored on runs of 28 and 23 yards, sandwiched around his touchdown pass to Felski.

2 - Touchdowns runs by Morrisville-Eaton junior Austin Zaleski , one and three yards, both in the first half.

15 - Tackles credited to Pembroke defensive lineman Chase Gudzdek , 10 solo.

1 - Punts in the game. Pembroke junior Sean Pustulka came out to kick early in the third quarter.

14 - Number of points Morrisville-Eaton trailed Pembroke during the first half, after the Warriors came back from a 16-0 deficit during the Section III final.

What's next

The Pembroke Dragons (11-1), who never won a sectional title before this season, moved into the regional championship game, November 25 at Union-Endicott High, west of Binghamton.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Tyson Totten continues dominance, leads Pembroke to comeback state regional win