Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Texas Southern.

Auburn basketball is playing its fourth game in 12 days before heading to the Cancun Challenge next week.

Bruce Pearl and the Tigers (3-0) will be hosting Texas Southern (1-4), who won the SWAC last season. Auburn has won 41 straight nonconference games in Neville Arena. Pearl and the Tigers will look to add to that total Friday evening.

Johni Broome scored his 1,000th career point earlier this week in the game against Winthrop. The next Tigers to cross that mark should be Wendell Green with 916 and Zep Jasper who has 883.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Texas Southern

The game will tip off at 7:00 pm CT. It can be seen on the SEC Network+. This is a streaming-only. Lyn Rollins and Joe Ciampi will have the call.

The radio call will be on the Auburn sports network. Andy Burcham, Sonny Smith, and Brad Law will have the call.

Series history

Auburn leads 4-0. All four games have been played in Auburn. The most recent installment of the series was in December 2020 resulting in an 80-63 victory in favor of Auburn during the COVID season. The most competitive game was a one-point win by Auburn in 2014. Auburn won 61-60.

Fun fact

From Auburn's release, this will be the first of three Tigers vs. Tigers matchups this season next to a Holiday Hoopsgiving tilt with Memphis on Dec. 10 in Atlanta and at LSU on Jan. 18 in Baton Rouge, La.

Must Read Stories

Auburn football transfer tracker

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Marcus Bragg will face his former team this weekend

Tank Bigsby moves up the all-time rushing list

National show host predicts Auburn's next head coach

Auburn's NIL collective is way ahead of Ole Miss

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch