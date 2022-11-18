PREP BASKETBALL: DeSoto County's Zeri Tyler joins the 1,000 point club

ARCADIA — DeSoto County senior Zeri Tyler was confident Thursday would be the night she would join the 1,000-point club. Still, Tyler was nervous despite sitting on 996 points entering the Bulldogs’ game against Lake Placid.

DeSoto coach Ardine Primus pulled Tyler into the locker room and had a one-on-one conversation with her before the game.

“Enjoy the moment,” Primus recalled telling Tyler. “I was trying to really let her know the importance of it and how it is a huge accomplishment most high school players don’t receive.”

That is exactly what Tyler did. There was no set plan for how Tyler wanted to score her 1,000th points, she just wanted to get there.

After making a 3-point basket early in the game, her moment came with 1:48 left in the half. As Tyler drove the ball to the net, she was fouled and sent to the free throw line.

With all eyes on her, she bounced the basketball three times and floated it into the net. After the swish, Tyler celebrated, later saying her nerves were no longer jangled.

Scoring points isn’t something new for Tyler. After picking up basketball in middle school, Tyler has excelled. She has been a key member of the DeSoto varsity basketball team for four years. She has played in 71 games for the Bulldogs, and is averaging 14.3 points per game.

“Zeri has been a leader on offense since her freshman year,” Primus said. “She came in and was fearless. She was fearless from freshman year until now. She has meant a lot to us.”

That fearless quality is one Tyler has had from the moment she scored her first basket. Tyler remembers scoring a layup down low on a recreational court as her first points, ever.

Scoring her 1,000 point is just as memorable as scoring her very first. Tyler said she will remember the moment through pictures of her and her family standing in front of large silver balloons and a sign made by Tyler herself commemorating this accomplishment.

“I will remember it forever,” she said.

Tyler finished with 14 points as DeSoto County won, 54-10.

In other girls basketball action:

Lemon Bay 41, Hardee 7: The Mantas jumped out to a 25-3 halftime lead and never looked back. Sophomore Maya Collins led Lemon Bay with 16 points, 7 assists and 8 steal. Junior Taylor Orris had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks. The Mantas improved to 1-1 and will play host to Parrish on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.