Stark County driver killed in Osnaburg Township crash

OSNABURG TWP − A 22-year-old Paris Township woman died after a two-vehicle collision on Wood Avenue SE Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ava E. Burman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital shortly after Osnaburg Township EMS transported her there.

Burman was driving a white 2016 Subaru Impreza north on Wood Avenue SE around 3:54 p.m., the patrol said. A 37-year-old Osnaburg Township man was driving south in a white 2019 Ford van on Wood Avenue.

Burman drove across the center markings near Hillvale Street NE and collided with the van, the patrol said. The 37-year-old man and his passenger sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

Troopers concluded alcohol and drugs did not play a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. The three people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Osnaburg Township Fire and EMS, Louisville EMS, East Canton Police and Rocky's Towing responded to assist.

