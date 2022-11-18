ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTOV 9

Authorities preach caution as drivers hit the roads for Thanksgiving

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — It's almost Thanksgiving, which means lots of people coming together for big holiday parties. Part of that happening is travel. Along Interstate 70 in Belmont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol anticipates high volumes of traffic and possibly some dangerous driving conditions. “(Tuesday night) into...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

NEWS9 Special Assignment: Coke Plant families

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A cold day in February brought word no one expected. The closing of the Coke Plant in Follansbee. It brought up just how fragile the life of a steelworker can be these days. "What happened to us was all of the sudden. The plant was...
FOLLANSBEE, WV
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Steubenville's Beatty Park Bridge closed until further notice

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The City of Steubenville has closed the Beatty Park Bridge to pedestrian and vehicular traffic until further notice. The decision came Sunday from the city's engineering department. City Engineer Mike Dolak said his office has been monitoring the bridge and the most recent inspection showed the...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Planned water outage in Shadyside Monday morning

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A scheduled water outage in Shadyside on Monday, November 21 starting at 8 a.m. Affected areas of this water outage include West 51st Street through Wegee, Green Acres Road and Shaver Hill Road. These areas will be without water for 3 to 4 hours. Once water is restored, residents will […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTOV 9

One injured, another jailed after head-on collision in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Thursday evening, car accident in Wheeling left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Bumpers were smashed in, hoods were folded, and windshields were shattered after the accident along the 300 block of Washington Avenue. Officials don't know how it happened, but...
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - According to officials, at around 4:35 A.M. Saturday morning, a single vehicle hit a telephone pole on the three thousand block of State Route 339. Dunham Volunteer Fire Chief Ernie Hoschar said a power line was hanging across the road. Because of this, Fire Chief...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail. The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since. It’s an...
MARIETTA, OH
WTOV 9

Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture

Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy