Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Several people injured in crash involving Mon County ambulance
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDTV) - Several people have been injured in a crash involving a Monongalia County ambulance. The crash happened around noon south of Cumberland, Maryland at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Rd. The local newspaper there reports at least four people were injured after the ambulance...
WDTV
1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
WTOV 9
Authorities preach caution as drivers hit the roads for Thanksgiving
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — It's almost Thanksgiving, which means lots of people coming together for big holiday parties. Part of that happening is travel. Along Interstate 70 in Belmont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol anticipates high volumes of traffic and possibly some dangerous driving conditions. “(Tuesday night) into...
Medical examiner called to early morning Bridgeport wreck
Multiple crews, including the medical examiner were called to a vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bridgeport.
Wheeling police looking for suspect that stabbed a victim after a road rage incident
The Wheeling Police are looking for a suspect after a road rage incident that happened Monday night. Wheeling Police say they were dispatched to Wheeling Hospital to meet with a stabbing victim who had driven himself to the ER. Police say the investigation determined that two vehicles engaged in a “road rage” incident along National […]
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: Coke Plant families
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A cold day in February brought word no one expected. The closing of the Coke Plant in Follansbee. It brought up just how fragile the life of a steelworker can be these days. "What happened to us was all of the sudden. The plant was...
wchstv.com
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Metro News
Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston Diocese calls for action following latest mass shootings; Delegate disagrees with statement
WHEELING, W.Va. — As a second mass shooting in four days occurred in the United States on Tuesday night, Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Mark Brennan says actions are needed more than ever to curb gun violence. Appearing on Wednesday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ Brennan urged citizens to think about what is...
West Virginia judge resigns after allegedly brandishing gun in courtroom
A West Virginia judge sent his resignation to Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, effective at the close of business, after being accused of brandishing a gun in a courtroom.
connect-bridgeport.com
First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck
According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
WTOV 9
Steubenville's Beatty Park Bridge closed until further notice
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The City of Steubenville has closed the Beatty Park Bridge to pedestrian and vehicular traffic until further notice. The decision came Sunday from the city's engineering department. City Engineer Mike Dolak said his office has been monitoring the bridge and the most recent inspection showed the...
Planned water outage in Shadyside Monday morning
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A scheduled water outage in Shadyside on Monday, November 21 starting at 8 a.m. Affected areas of this water outage include West 51st Street through Wegee, Green Acres Road and Shaver Hill Road. These areas will be without water for 3 to 4 hours. Once water is restored, residents will […]
WTOV 9
One injured, another jailed after head-on collision in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Thursday evening, car accident in Wheeling left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Bumpers were smashed in, hoods were folded, and windshields were shattered after the accident along the 300 block of Washington Avenue. Officials don't know how it happened, but...
WTAP
Car crashed into telephone pole Saturday morning
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - According to officials, at around 4:35 A.M. Saturday morning, a single vehicle hit a telephone pole on the three thousand block of State Route 339. Dunham Volunteer Fire Chief Ernie Hoschar said a power line was hanging across the road. Because of this, Fire Chief...
2 people charged after officers find fentanyl during welfare check in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were charged after officers found fentanyl during a welfare check in Clarksburg. On Nov. 18, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were dispatched to the Mountain Mart on Buckhannon Pike in Clarksburg for a welfare check on two individuals, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived on scene, […]
WTAP
Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail. The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since. It’s an...
beckersdental.com
West Virginia dentist to accelerate relocation in wake of fire
A West Virginia dental practice is slated to reopen at a new location in April after its original site was destroyed in a fire, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register reported Nov. 19. The office of Benjamin Kocher, DDS, was one of four buildings lost in the Nov. 10 fire,...
WTOV 9
Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture
Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
2 charged after deputies find drugs while looking for stolen vehicle
Two people were arrested in Marion County over the weekend after deputies found drugs while looking for a stolen vehicle.
WTOV 9
Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport deemed total loss after fire
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Crews are on scene in Bridgeport at a structure fire in a building that houses Wilson Furniture. Flames could be shooting from the building near the scene, as well as from I-70 and points beyond. Traffic is being diverted from the area, so stay away from...
Comments / 0