ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Karol G Performs Club-Ready ‘Cairo’ & More at 2022 Latin Grammys

By Griselda Flores
Billboard
Billboard
 6 days ago

Karol G brought her star power to the 2022 Latin Grammys. The Colombian star delivered a standout performance, which had the entire crowd on their toes for nearly the entirety of her set.

Karol kicked off her five-minute-plus set singing the reggaeton anthem “Gatubela” surrounded by her fierce dancers who adored her equally fierce leader. She then lit-up the crowd with her Afrobeat-powered “Provenza,” which is up for both record and song of the year. With this track, she became the first woman to replace herself at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in May when it traded places with “Mamiii,” with Becky G.

Karol, who won best new artist at the Latin Grammys in 2018, ended her performance with a high-energy rendition of her latest single “Cairo” with her go-to producer Ovy on the Drums taking the stage with her for the song, released Nov. 13.

Bad Bunny leads this year’s list of nominees with 10 nods. Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera followed closely with nine nominations. Other top nominees include Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro with eight; and Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler and Tainy with seven.

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — were held Thursday (Nov. 17) at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and aired live on Univision.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

Taylor Swift, BTS & More Record-Setters at 2022 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift won a night-topping six awards at the 2022 American Music Awards, which brings her career total to an even 40. This extends her already considerable lead as the most-awarded artist in the show’s 50-year history. Swift is followed on the AMA leaderboard by three superstar artists who have died: Michael Jackson (26 wins), Whitney Houston (22) and Kenny Rogers (19). The 2022 AMAs, hosted by Wayne Brady, were held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 20). Related Here Are All the 2022 AMAs Winners 11/20/2022 Swift extended her leads as the artist with the most wins for artist of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Latin Artists React to Pablo Milanes’ Death: ‘You Will Live In Each of Us’

The Latin music industry is mourning the passing of Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, who died at the age of 79 on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in Spain, where he had been under treatment for blood cancer. “With great pain and sadness, we regret to inform you that the maestro Pablo Milanés has passed away this morning of November 22 in Madrid,” said the official statement on his verified social media accounts. “We are deeply grateful for all the expressions of affection and support, to all his family and friends, in these difficult times. May he rest in the love and peace that...
Billboard

Pablo Milanes’ 5 Essential Tracks: Listen

Although often associated with Cuba’s politics and Cuba’s Nueva Trova, Pablo Milanés, who died on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in Madrid, was first and foremost a romantic troubadour, as reflected by his greatest and most recognizable hit songs. Here are five. 1. “Para Vivir (To Live)”: There’s no one like Milanés that can beautifully describe how love dies. “Para Vivir” is a song Milanés performed very slowly, as if to make sure listeners understood every word. 2. “Yolanda”: Perhaps Milanés’ biggest hit, this track is an homage to his second wife, Yolanda Bente, who is the mother of Milanés’ three daughters....
Billboard

Elton John Introduces Dua Lipa on Stage at Dodger Stadium For ‘Cold Heart’ Performance

Elton John pitched a major surprise when he brought out Dua Lipa to help wrap things up for his final performance at Dodger Stadium. The Rocket Man is winding down his touring career with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek, the U.S. leg for which came to an end Sunday night (Nov. 20) with the third of three shows in Los Angeles. Elton made it a night to remember when, during the encore, he invited Lipa onstage for their hit 2021 single “Cold Heart,” which had just won the best collaboration category at the 2022 American Music Awards. Remixed by Australian electronic trio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

MasterClass Brings Back 2-for-1 Offer: Here Are 11 Musical Courses to Take From Mariah Carey, John Legend & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. MasterClass is known for its highly rated online courses taught by some of the most talented creatives out there, including plenty of musicians with pricing usually starting at $15/month (billed annually) for an individual membership. With the holidays right around the corner, MasterClass brought back its popular two-for-one deal for Black Friday, which gets you two unlimited MasterClass annual memberships for the price of one. The “buy one, get...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Billboard

Watch North West and Lizzo Nail the TikTok ‘Get Sturdy’ Dance Backstage at Singer’s Show

Membership has its privileges. Especially when you’re part of Klub Kardashian. That might explain how Kim Kardashian and Ye‘s daughter North West, 9, got a special audience with Lizzo at the singer/rapper’s final Special Tour stop on Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Related Lizzo Welcomes Cardi B, Missy Elliott to the Stage in Los Angeles 11/22/2022 Not only did North seemingly get some premium seats for the gig — sharing footage from the show on her TikTok, on which the tween can be heard shouting, “Lizzo!” — but she also got a backstage audience with the Twerk Queen. In another video...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Billboard

Hear Those Sleigh Bells Ringing: Mariah Carey’s ‘Christmas’ Returns to Billboard Hot 100

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs retrospective, jingles back to the Billboard Hot 100. The modern carol re-enters the Hot 100 (dated Nov. 26) at No. 25 with 14 million official streams (up 48%), 11.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 234%) and 1,900 sold (up 34%) in the Nov. 11-17 tracking week, according to Luminate. (A year ago this week, it returned to the chart, dated Nov. 27, 2021, at No. 36 with 11.2 million streams, 8.2 million in radio reach and 2,700 sold.) Related Taylor...
Billboard

Zayn Posts Cryptic Jimi Hendrix ‘Angel’ Collaboration Tease

Of all the former One Direction members, Zayn has definitely forged the most unpredictable path. After becoming the first 1Der to leave the group, Zayn bounced from his debut R&B-leaning Hot 100 No. 1 “Pillowtalk” to a sultry Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack collab with Taylor Swift (“I Don’t Wanna to Live Forever”), as well as songs with Sia, Nicki Minaj and Zhavia Ward — the latter a cover version of “A Whole New World” from the 2019 Aladdin reboot. Related Gigi Hadid Tags Zayn in Sweet Birthday Post for Their Daughter Khai 11/22/2022 He’s hopscotched from R&B to pop, old school hip-hop and even...
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo & Camila Cabello Perform ‘Liar’ Together in Los Angeles

Jisoo shared the stage with special guest Camila Cabello at BLACKPINK‘s concert in Los Angeles Saturday night (Nov. 19). Jisoo and Camila sang “Liar,” a song off of Cabello’s Romance album that peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019. Cabello wore a custom BLACKPINK outfit for the occasion at Banc of California Stadium. On BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour, Jisoo has been performing “Liar” for her part of the solo act of the show. Related BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' Newark's Prudential Center With 'Born Pink' Hits & Beloved K-Pop Classics 11/21/2022 Jisoo shared a snapshot of the two together on Saturday in an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Diddy & Bryson Tiller ‘Move’ to No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart

Diddy and Bryson Tiller make their move to No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart as “Gotta Move On” crowns the list dated Nov. 26. It’s the first No. 1 for both acts on the chart. The song ascends from No. 2 after a 9% boost in plays that made it the most-played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B radio stations in the week ending Nov. 20, according to Luminate. As the collaboration climbs, it ousts Silk Sonic’s “After Last Night,” with Thundercat and Bootsy Collins, from the summit after the latter’s one week in charge. “Gotta Move On” gives Diddy...
Billboard

GloRilla: November’s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month

Seven months ago, 23-year-old Tennessee native Gloria “GloRilla” Woods exploded onto the hip-hop scene with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” a bass-knocking track that became a summer anthem as well as a Grammy contender (the breakout hit is nominated for best rap performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards). She was discovered by producer Hitkidd a few years ago at a local showcase. After contributing to Megan Thee Stallion’s Something for the Hotties, he continued working with the Houston rapper on a new project. Around April, Hitkidd found himself with a beat on his hands, but felt it was “too hard” to be waiting...
TENNESSEE STATE
Billboard

Hear Exclusive Seismic Dance Event 2022 Sets From Fatboy Slim, LP Giobbi, Chloé Caillet & Sama’ Abdulhadi

Earlier this month 5,000 dance fans gathered at Austin’s Seismic Dance Event to do what dance fans to best — dance. Held at The Concourse Project, a 7-acre venue holding three stages, 2022 marked the fifth year for the boutique festival, which launched in Austin in 2018 and has since become a destination for global house and techno acts. “We want to deliver the big festival experience with an intimate vibe,” Seismic co-founder Andrew Parsons, who produces the event alongside his wife Kelly Gray, told Billboard in 2019. “We aren’t trying to sell 20,000 tickets, because that’s not the goal. We...
AUSTIN, TX
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Rules Hot 100 for Fourth Week, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Hit Top 10

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” notches a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, encompassing its entire run on the ranking so far. Meanwhile, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s viral collab-turned-multi-metric hit “I’m Good (Blue)” jumps to No. 7 on the Hot 100, becoming Guetta’s seventh top 10 and Rexha’s fourth. Plus, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” at No. 3 on the Hot 100, takes over as the most-heard song on U.S. airwaves, as it tops the Radio Songs chart. Related Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Third Week 11/21/2022 The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming...
Billboard

Here Are All of Charli D’Amelio’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performances

Charli D’Amelio and her Dancing With the Stars partner Mark Ballas were crowned the season 31 champions of the dance competition show, beating fellow final four contestants Shangela, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey. “I think for me, I really just gave everything I had to this journey and I got so much out of it, whether it’s confidence in my dancing, new friends, you know, memories that I’ll remember forever,” D’Amelio told Good Morning America on Tuesday (Nov. 22), the morning after winning. Since season 31 kicked off on Disney+ in September, and throughout the past two months, the 18-year-old TikTok superstar...
Billboard

Brandi Carlile Breaks Down the ‘Emotional Validation’ of Her Record-Setting 2023 Grammy Nominations

Picking up her phone on a Friday afternoon, Brandi Carlile sounds about as genuine as she ever has when she politely says, “I’m doing really well.” Related Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile & More LGBTQ Artists Make Waves With 2023 Grammy Nominations 11/23/2022 “Doing well” is likely an understatement — when Billboard chats with the “Right on Time” singer, she is two days away from performing with her “greatest hero of all time” Elton John for his farewell U.S. show at Dodger Stadium. “I feel I am being given one of the greatest gifts of my life by getting to do that,” she says,...
Billboard

Adele’s Las Vegas Residency: Here’s What It’s Like Inside ‘Weekends With Adele’

Adele made her long-awaited Las Vegas residency debut over the weekend, and Katie & Keith — the co-hosts of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast — were lucky enough to be in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for Friday’s night 1 of Weekends With Adele. On the latest episode of the podcast (listen below), Katie & Keith talk all about our experience inside the intimate concert and discuss the purposeful production choices and sweeping vocal performances that made the residency more than worth the wait. Related Inside Weekends With Adele: 7 Best Moments From Opening Night of Adele's Las Vegas Residency 11/22/2022 But wait, there’s more!...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Offset Posts Touching Tribute to Takeoff: ‘Missing Everything Bout You’

On Thanksgiving Eve eve, Offset counted the things he’s thankful for, but also something he’s missing: his cousin and late Migos bandmate Takeoff. “Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” Offset wrote on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in a post that featured an image of a slyly smiling Takeoff. Related Wayne Brady Mourns Takeoff, Club Q Shooting Victims at 2022 AMAs, Calls for 'End to Senseless Gun… 11/23/2022 The post came as police still have not named a suspect (or suspects) in the early-morning Nov. 1 killing of Takeoff (born Kirsnick Khari Ball), 28, who was shot outside a downtown Houston bowling alley in an...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Cuban Singer-Songwriter Pablo Milanes Dies at 79

Pablo Milanés, the Latin Grammy-winning balladeer who helped found Cuba’s “nueva trova” movement and toured the world as a cultural ambassador for Fidel Castro’s revolution, has died in Spain, where he had been under treatment for blood cancer. He was 79. One of the most internationally famous Cuban singer-songwriters, he recorded dozens of albums and hits like “Yolanda,” “Yo Me Quedo” (I’m Staying) and “Amo Esta Isla” (I Love This Island) during a career that lasted more than five decades. “The culture in Cuba is in mourning for the death of Pablo Milanes,” Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz tweeted Monday night...
Billboard

RM Calls New Album ‘Indigo’ an ‘Archive of My Twenties’ in Stripped Back Teaser Video: Watch

RM is getting ready to bare his soul and share what the past few crazy years of his life has been like in his forthcoming debut solo album, Indigo. The BTS rapper shared an identity film teaser for the project on Tuesday (Nov. 22), which gave fans an inside look at what to expect from the LP leading up to its December release. The film, naturally, features an abundance of the color blue. Thirty-four seconds into the sparse visual, more details about the project emerge via text: “Record of RM : Indigo. From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of...
Billboard

Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Faith in the Future’ Debuts at No. 2 on Top Album Sales

Louis Tomlinson’s second solo album Faith in the Future debuts at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales (dated Nov. 26), scoring the pop star his highest-charting set yet on the list, and best sales week (37,500 sold in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 17, according to Luminate). Faith in the Future also bows at No. 2 on Top Current Album Sales, Independent Albums and Vinyl Albums, No. 3 on Tastemaker Albums and No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy