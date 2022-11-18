ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

Woman, good Samaritan slashed on L train: NYPD

NEW YORK - A woman and a good Samaritan were injured Tuesday night after an incident on a subway train in Manhattan Tuesday night. According to authorities, the attack happened around 10:30 p.m. as the L train was pulling into the 14th Street-Union Square station. A woman was arguing with...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Twins born during 1977 NYC blackout look back at history

NEW YORK - In July 1977, a massive blackout turned out the lights in most of New York City. But just because everything was dark didn't mean life stopped, least of all for Olga Rosenberg and her daughters, Lori and Gail. Lori and Gail, who are twins, were born during...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks

NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Penn Station arrests

Mayor Eric Adams said social media posts that a man made about attacking a synagogue were "not an idle threat." Authorities arrested a man from Manhattan and a man from Long Island early Saturday.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx fire injures 6, including 4 firefighters

NEW YORK - Six people, including four firefighters, were injured after a fire in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say they received a call at 4:30 p.m. about a fire at a 2-story house on Manida Street in Hunts Point. The fire escalated to a second alarm, and a...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Bomb threat made against flight into Newark; person in custody

NEW JERSEY - A person has been taken into custody after a bomb threat was made towards a JetBlue flight heading from Orlando to Newark. The plane landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport at 10:25 a.m. with around 100 people onboard. The Essex County bomb squad cleared the plane...
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Where to watch the World Cup in NYC

NEW YORK - The World Cup is in full swing and if you want to get out and enjoy the action with a crowd of other soccer fans, there is no shortage of options in New York City. Since New York City is a melting pot of the world, every neighborhood will have a spot for fans to meet up but here are some spots. Check them out for where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

4 holiday light experiences in NYC

NEW YORK - If you could pick just one "thing" that represents the holiday season, what would it be? I suspect many of you would choose light. We mark and celebrate so many holidays with some form of illumination. LEDs on trees, candles on menorahs and other candleholders, and string lights across our yards, on our homes, and in our communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NY city fights catalytic converter thefts

YONKERS, N.Y. - Catalytic converters are a hot commodity in the criminal world and thefts in the region are skyrocketing. In Yonkers, residents were invited to install serial numbers on the part, in an effort to curtail the rising crime. Dozens of cars lined up in Yonkers Saturday morning, and...
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Lightscape is a seasonal installation of lights, sculptures, and music along a one-mile trail at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. The experience runs through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

How does your state's credit scores rank compared to others?

NEW YORK - WalletHub compared the average credit scores of residents in each of the 50 states as of October 2022, based on TransUnion data. The average credit score in the U.S. is 695 using the VantageScore model. That puts the average American just below the bottom of the good credit range (700). The score to ultimately strive for is at least 750, which marks the beginning of the excellent credit range.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

How do you become a sommelier?

NEW YORK - Most people like wine. Some, even love it. And then there are those that are obsessed with it. Cue the title "Master Sommelier." There are only about 270 Master Sommeliers in the world. It is practically an impossible title to achieve but all master sommeliers start at the same level.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Kids with RSV, other illnesses keep flooding hospitals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. - Ask just about anyone and they'll likely know of a child, maybe even their own, who has been sick recently. "We used to wear masks and no one got sick," said one woman. "It's not just COVID. It's all the other illnesses." Illnesses including RSV, entero- or...
PLAINVIEW, NY
fox5ny.com

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade balloon inflation info

NEW YORK - If you want to get a look at the balloons before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade you can see them while they're being inflated on Wednesday. The inflation is open to the public from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. 16 giant character helium balloons...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

