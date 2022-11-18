Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Woman, good Samaritan slashed on L train: NYPD
NEW YORK - A woman and a good Samaritan were injured Tuesday night after an incident on a subway train in Manhattan Tuesday night. According to authorities, the attack happened around 10:30 p.m. as the L train was pulling into the 14th Street-Union Square station. A woman was arguing with...
fox5ny.com
Twins born during 1977 NYC blackout look back at history
NEW YORK - In July 1977, a massive blackout turned out the lights in most of New York City. But just because everything was dark didn't mean life stopped, least of all for Olga Rosenberg and her daughters, Lori and Gail. Lori and Gail, who are twins, were born during...
fox5ny.com
Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks
NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
fox5ny.com
Penn Station arrests
Mayor Eric Adams said social media posts that a man made about attacking a synagogue were "not an idle threat." Authorities arrested a man from Manhattan and a man from Long Island early Saturday.
fox5ny.com
Bronx fire injures 6, including 4 firefighters
NEW YORK - Six people, including four firefighters, were injured after a fire in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say they received a call at 4:30 p.m. about a fire at a 2-story house on Manida Street in Hunts Point. The fire escalated to a second alarm, and a...
fox5ny.com
Bomb threat made against flight into Newark; person in custody
NEW JERSEY - A person has been taken into custody after a bomb threat was made towards a JetBlue flight heading from Orlando to Newark. The plane landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport at 10:25 a.m. with around 100 people onboard. The Essex County bomb squad cleared the plane...
fox5ny.com
Where to watch the World Cup in NYC
NEW YORK - The World Cup is in full swing and if you want to get out and enjoy the action with a crowd of other soccer fans, there is no shortage of options in New York City. Since New York City is a melting pot of the world, every neighborhood will have a spot for fans to meet up but here are some spots. Check them out for where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in New York City.
fox5ny.com
Holiday window displays light up NYC
Holiday windows are a long-standing tradition for New York retailers and tourists. FOX 5 NY takes a look behind the scenes of this year's displays.
fox5ny.com
Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
fox5ny.com
4 holiday light experiences in NYC
NEW YORK - If you could pick just one "thing" that represents the holiday season, what would it be? I suspect many of you would choose light. We mark and celebrate so many holidays with some form of illumination. LEDs on trees, candles on menorahs and other candleholders, and string lights across our yards, on our homes, and in our communities.
fox5ny.com
Chef Peter Kelly donates Thanksgiving meals to public housing residents
Celebrity Chef Peter Kelly and his siblings grew up in public housing in Yonkers and for the past several years, he spends this week cooking up and donating gourmet meals to residents living in public housing. He joined Good Day New York to discuss what’s on the menu.
fox5ny.com
Man dies after being beaten by swarm of dirt bike, ATV riders in Harlem
NEW YORK - A man has died after getting brutally assaulted by a gang of ATV and dirt bike riders earlier this month. Arthur Cooke, 45, suffered severe injuries to his neck and spine as a result of the attack and died in the hospital two weeks after the violent attack.
fox5ny.com
NY city fights catalytic converter thefts
YONKERS, N.Y. - Catalytic converters are a hot commodity in the criminal world and thefts in the region are skyrocketing. In Yonkers, residents were invited to install serial numbers on the part, in an effort to curtail the rising crime. Dozens of cars lined up in Yonkers Saturday morning, and...
fox5ny.com
Lightscape at Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Lightscape is a seasonal installation of lights, sculptures, and music along a one-mile trail at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. The experience runs through Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
fox5ny.com
How does your state's credit scores rank compared to others?
NEW YORK - WalletHub compared the average credit scores of residents in each of the 50 states as of October 2022, based on TransUnion data. The average credit score in the U.S. is 695 using the VantageScore model. That puts the average American just below the bottom of the good credit range (700). The score to ultimately strive for is at least 750, which marks the beginning of the excellent credit range.
fox5ny.com
How do you become a sommelier?
NEW YORK - Most people like wine. Some, even love it. And then there are those that are obsessed with it. Cue the title "Master Sommelier." There are only about 270 Master Sommeliers in the world. It is practically an impossible title to achieve but all master sommeliers start at the same level.
fox5ny.com
Kids with RSV, other illnesses keep flooding hospitals
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. - Ask just about anyone and they'll likely know of a child, maybe even their own, who has been sick recently. "We used to wear masks and no one got sick," said one woman. "It's not just COVID. It's all the other illnesses." Illnesses including RSV, entero- or...
fox5ny.com
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade balloon inflation info
NEW YORK - If you want to get a look at the balloons before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade you can see them while they're being inflated on Wednesday. The inflation is open to the public from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. 16 giant character helium balloons...
Comments / 2