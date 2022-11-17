Lane Kiffin is aware his name has been heavily associated with Auburn’s head coaching vacancy this fall. Kiffin’s name has been linked to Auburn since before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Halloween, and the buzz has only picked up in the almost three weeks since new Auburn athletics director John Cohen began his search for the program’s next coach. Kiffin has been the candidate most associated with the job on the Plains, and multiple reports have suggested he’s the Tigers’ No. 1 target.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO