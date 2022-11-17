Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Auburn may be headed for a bowl game even if they finish with five wins
Brett McMurphy projects Auburn to Play Baylor in the Liberty Bowl.
SEC Football: Auburn head coach hire waiting on Iron Bowl loss
Predicting outcomes in SEC football is risky. Some of us did not give South Carolina a five percent chance of beating Tennessee. In August no one foresaw Texas A&M going 4-7, with an eighth loss looming. And it is not just the outcomes of games that fool us. Head coaching...
247Sports
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn candidacy: ‘Maybe if they watched the 1st half, I wouldn’t be No. 1′
Lane Kiffin is aware his name has been heavily associated with Auburn’s head coaching vacancy this fall. Kiffin’s name has been linked to Auburn since before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Halloween, and the buzz has only picked up in the almost three weeks since new Auburn athletics director John Cohen began his search for the program’s next coach. Kiffin has been the candidate most associated with the job on the Plains, and multiple reports have suggested he’s the Tigers’ No. 1 target.
Kiffin To Auburn? Changes In Tuscaloosa? Addressing Rumors From Week 12
Cory Lemer weighs in on the latest rumors from across the college football and recruiting landscape
Auburn may have its next star Kicker in Alex McPherson
Freshman kicker hits 51-yard field goal in win vs Western Kentucky.
Kickoff times, how to watch: Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama + more this Saturday
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Week 11 of the college football season is in full swing and several colleges and universities within the WKRG coverage area are competing Saturday. As always, News 5 is your home for SEC on CBS, and this week’s showdown is between the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats. The […]
tsusports.com
#13 Auburn Pulls Away In 2nd Half As Men's Basketball Drops Friday Night Contest
AUBURN, Ala. – Joirdon Karl Nicholas' 13-point, 13-rebound double-double led the way for the Texas Southern University men's basketball team as a second half run was the difference as the Tigers dropped a 72-56 decision at 13th-ranked Auburn University on Friday night. Karl Nicholas did all of his damage...
rockytopinsider.com
Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee
Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
Lagrange, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lagrange, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cairo High School football team will have a game with Troup County High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Union Springs, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Union Springs, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Barbour County High School basketball team will have a game with Bullock County High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Auburn Plainsman
After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn
Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders says the passing of Aniah’s Law will help to protect women from assault
Local and state government has recently installed legislation that proponents believe will keep violent criminals off the street, which will also, in turn, protect women from assault. During the Nov. 8 election, 80-percent of voters across the state voted to pass Amendment One, also known as Aniah’s Law. This...
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
Opelika-Auburn News
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate
A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
WTVM
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
WTVM
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. WTVM reached out...
