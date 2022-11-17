ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'

AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn candidacy: ‘Maybe if they watched the 1st half, I wouldn’t be No. 1′

Lane Kiffin is aware his name has been heavily associated with Auburn’s head coaching vacancy this fall. Kiffin’s name has been linked to Auburn since before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Halloween, and the buzz has only picked up in the almost three weeks since new Auburn athletics director John Cohen began his search for the program’s next coach. Kiffin has been the candidate most associated with the job on the Plains, and multiple reports have suggested he’s the Tigers’ No. 1 target.
AUBURN, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee

Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Lagrange, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cairo High School football team will have a game with Troup County High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
LAGRANGE, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Union Springs, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Barbour County High School basketball team will have a game with Bullock County High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn

Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
AUBURN, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Second Auburn High School to be Built

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika

Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 42

Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives

ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate

A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
NOTASULGA, AL
WTVM

1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
WEST POINT, GA
Alabama Now

Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway

Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. WTVM reached out...
AUBURN, AL

